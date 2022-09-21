The next James Bond actor should be willing to commit 10 to 12 years of their life to the franchise, producer says

James Bond's producers are searching for a new 007, and it's probably not going to be Idris Elba. In a new interview with Variety, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson laid out the process for what's next with the franchise. Both said that being Bond is a 10-12-year commitment. So, the actor would have to be younger this time around. Elba has been a popular fan cast for the role, but he's probably a little too old for such a long commitment. Check out what they said down below.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO