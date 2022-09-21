Read full article on original website
Related
Former Hallmark Star Danica McKellar's Son Asked Why She Quit Acting For So Many Years, And She Gave A Really Thoughtful Answer
Former Hallmark star Danica McKellar's son asked why she quit acting for so many years, prompting her to give a really thoughtful answer.
Another Hallmark Star May Be Done After This Christmas Movie Season: ‘How Many Firefighters Can I Play?’
With the Christmas movie season right around the corner, another Hallmark star could be done after their upcoming movie.
Betty White and Allen Ludden’s Relationship Timeline: Relive Their Romance for the Ages
A Golden Girl with a golden marriage. Betty White died just weeks before her 100th birthday, but the iconic actress had enough love to last her two lifetimes. When she passed away on December 31, 2021, at the age of 99, White left behind an astounding legacy. The Mary Tyler Moore Show alum was halfway to an EGOT at the time of her death, having won the 2012 Grammy for Best Spoken Word Recording for her narration of her 2011 memoir, If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won’t), as well as multiple Emmys. The legendary actress also earned two lifetime achievement awards throughout her time in the industry, taking home the coveted trophy at the 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards and winning the gold statuette at the 2015 Emmy Awards.
Chevy Chase May Be the Most Disliked Actor In Hollywood
Chevy Chase's reputation did not materialize out of thin air. Plenty of legendary stories give us insight into why he's among the most disliked actors in Hollywood.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sylvester Stallone Was Rejected as an Extra for ‘The Godfather,’ Told He’s ‘Not the Type’
Apparently Francis Ford Coppola and “The Godfather” casting team could easily refuse Sylvester Stallone’s offer to star. The Oscar winner revealed to Empire magazine that he was turned down to be an extra in the famous “Godfather” wedding scene, in the background among Marlon Brando, James Caan, Al Pacino, and Sylvester’s future “Rocky” love interest Talia Shire, who is director Coppola’s sister. “I went to Paramount, and said, ‘Can I be an extra in the wedding scene?,'” Stallone recalled. “They said, ‘Yeah, we don’t know if you’re the type of guy.’ I go, ‘I’m not the type? To play in the background, hiding...
John Wayne Blamed His Final Movie’s Box Office Disappointment on ‘King Kong’
Actor John Wayne once blamed Paramount for incorrectly marketing 'The Shootist' and putting more effort into the 'King Kong' remake.
FOXBusiness
Betty White’s personal possessions, including her wedding ring, to be sold at auction: ‘A life well lived’
Betty White fans will soon get the chance to bid for a piece of Hollywood history. Julien’s Auctions will be offering more than 1,500 lots from the TV star’s life and career during a three-day event in Beverly Hills, California, and online beginning Sept. 23. Some items hitting the auction block include signed scripts, costumes, furniture, awards, artwork, personal items from the late star's California home, as well as her wedding ring.
‘Gunsmoke’: Why the Producers Tried to Keep Burt Reynolds’ Role Small
Gunsmoke producers were so threatened by Burt Reynolds’ raw charisma that they admitted to holding him back on the classic tv western. According to a recent MeTV article, the producers even openly said they kept Reynolds sidelined. Reynolds played Native American blacksmith Quint Asper. He was introduced to the show in 1963 during season 8. Though a supporting character, he quickly became a breakout fan favorite. Supposedly, acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was named after Reynolds’ character.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louise Fletcher death: Oscar-winning One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest star dies aged 88
Louise Fletcher, best known for her performance as Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, has died at age 88. The actor died in her sleep surrounded by family at her home in Montdurausse, France, her agent told the Associated Press on Friday (23 September). No cause of...
Mary Tyler Moore and Valerie Harper Didn't Always Get Along Off-Screen As Well As "Mary" and "Rhoda" On TV
As revealed in the book, Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Story, Moore and actress Valerie Harper, with whom she co-starred in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, did not get along as well as their characters, Mary Richards and Rhoda Morgenstern, on that famed 1970s TV sitcom.
Comments / 0