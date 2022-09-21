A Golden Girl with a golden marriage. Betty White died just weeks before her 100th birthday, but the iconic actress had enough love to last her two lifetimes. When she passed away on December 31, 2021, at the age of 99, White left behind an astounding legacy. The Mary Tyler Moore Show alum was halfway to an EGOT at the time of her death, having won the 2012 Grammy for Best Spoken Word Recording for her narration of her 2011 memoir, If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won’t), as well as multiple Emmys. The legendary actress also earned two lifetime achievement awards throughout her time in the industry, taking home the coveted trophy at the 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards and winning the gold statuette at the 2015 Emmy Awards.

