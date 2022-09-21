Read full article on original website
Related
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Genes & Your Health Edition: Polycystic Kidney Disease & Genetic Testing – Aiming for Accurate Diagnosis
Genes & Your Health Edition: Polycystic Kidney Disease & Genetic Testing – Aiming for Accurate Diagnosis. Guest: Fouad T. Chebib, M.D. Host: Denise M. Dupras, M.D., Ph.D. What is polycystic kidney disease? Is it all genetic? As providers, what should we be considering and what patients should we think about screening with genetic testing? Join this episode of our Genes & Your Health edition from the Center for Individualized Medicine to learn more about the role of genes in polycystic kidney disease. This episode features Fouad T. Chebib, M.D., a Mayo Clinic nephrologist from Jacksonville, Florida, whose specialty is in polycystic kidney disease.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
76: Why Work in Healthcare?
Has been on the road meeting new ideas and people and sharing stories about what we’ve experienced in a wide range of healthcare encounters. In this episode we invite you join us at the Aspen Ideas: Health conference. Aspen’s 60+ sessions are designed to engage a broad audience in...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
On The Pulse: Reimagining Nursing: A Joint Episode with Humana
On The Pulse: Reimagining Nursing: A Joint Episode with Humana. This episode features Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Dean Sarah Szanton and Humana Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Driscoll. The conversation covers the value of nursing and how nursing’s influence will reimagine the future of health. Podcast References and Resources:
hcplive.com
Postponing Morning Rounds for Nurses May Lead to Sleep Improvement for Patients
A study from the Netherlands suggests steps to address patients’ sleep health. Nonpharmacologic interventions may be effective in improving sleep hygiene with medical and surgical patients, a recent study suggests. Patients in hospital settings often report sleep difficulties, with many negative side effects associated. In addition to poor cognitive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Woman's Journey and Success With Ketamine Therapy
More and more people are looking to psychedelics as treatment for mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety. Ketamine is currently the only legal psychedelic approved for off-label use treatment of depression. Psychedelics hold a lot of promise in the treatment of mental health conditions generally seen in women...
Comments / 0