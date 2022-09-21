Genes & Your Health Edition: Polycystic Kidney Disease & Genetic Testing – Aiming for Accurate Diagnosis. Guest: Fouad T. Chebib, M.D. Host: Denise M. Dupras, M.D., Ph.D. What is polycystic kidney disease? Is it all genetic? As providers, what should we be considering and what patients should we think about screening with genetic testing? Join this episode of our Genes & Your Health edition from the Center for Individualized Medicine to learn more about the role of genes in polycystic kidney disease. This episode features Fouad T. Chebib, M.D., a Mayo Clinic nephrologist from Jacksonville, Florida, whose specialty is in polycystic kidney disease.

