The News-Gazette
Timothy Kyle Faiella, 55, of Buena Vista died Sept. 17
Timothy Kyle Faiella, age 55, of Buena Vista, formerly of Richmond , departed this life suddenly on Sept. 17, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bayliss Faiella, and survived by his son, Connor Faiella; his mother, Beverly Faiella; his fiancé, Lyn Verthein; sisters Jane Crow (Kevin) and Pamela Deninger (Brendan); as well as his niece Kelsey Grosse and two nephews, Zach Rankin and Troy Crow; plus many relatives and friends.
Joann C. Tyree, 90, of Lexington died Sept. 21
Joann C. Tyree, 90, of Lexington , gained her wings on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. , she was a daughter of the late Rachel Thenny Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Stanley Tyree Jr., son Larry S. Tyree and sister Maxine Kirkpatrick. Surviving are a son,...
