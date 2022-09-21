Timothy Kyle Faiella, age 55, of Buena Vista, formerly of Richmond , departed this life suddenly on Sept. 17, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bayliss Faiella, and survived by his son, Connor Faiella; his mother, Beverly Faiella; his fiancé, Lyn Verthein; sisters Jane Crow (Kevin) and Pamela Deninger (Brendan); as well as his niece Kelsey Grosse and two nephews, Zach Rankin and Troy Crow; plus many relatives and friends.

