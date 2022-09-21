Read full article on original website
Related
therealdeal.com
Controversial transfer tax bill advances in Boston
Boston may soon be raising taxes on property sales. The city council this week advanced a bill that would impose a transfer charge of up to 2 percent on real estate sales over $2 million, and funnel the money to affordable housing programs, WBUR reported. The bill has garnered opposition...
Springfield, Agawam, Easthampton among WMass communities sharing $2.5 million in state funding for parks, open space projects
A splash pad, a new dam and nature trails — these are some of the projects officials say will be funded through the $12 million in grants going to communities across the commonwealth for open space acquisitions and park improvements. In all, 43 communities will be receiving grants, according...
Ware Select Board strikes $10 million agreement with transfer station
WARE — The operator of a construction and demolition debris transfer station and the Select Board of Ware signed a contract that would pay the municipality one dollar for each ton of private waste coming into the facility starting next year. According to the agreement, the town is projected...
Starbucks, Hot Table finally OK’d to open at Mass. Turnpike exit in Westfield
WESTFIELD — After a year and a half of preparation, the Starbucks and Hot Table at 9 Southampton Road were granted a temporary certificate of occupancy and given the OK to open as early as Sept. 23, following some final scrutiny on the plans over the past week from Building Inspector Carissa Lissee and the Planning Board.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Climate activists protest new Chase Bank branch in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - Local climate activists held a protest outside the new Chase Bank branch on Gold Star Boulevard in Worcester Monday morning. Members of 350 Central Mass, an all-volunteer climate-action organization, called for a boycott of all Chase Bank operations. The group said JP Morgan, which owns the bank, was the largest financier of the fossil fuel industry in 2021. Chase Bank is one of the largest banks in the world.
fallriverreporter.com
With Massachusetts gas and electric rates set to spike, there are some ways to lower your bill
BOSTON – With electric and heating costs expecting to spike this fall and winter, there are some tips you can use to lower your bill. According to National Grid of Massachusetts, in total, the monthly bill of a typical residential electric customer using 600 kWh will increase from $179 in the winter 2021-2022 season, to approximately $293 for the winter 2022-2023 season, or a 64 percent increase, driven by higher electric supply prices. National Grid moves from summer to winter rates November 1st of each year, per their regulatory schedule. Winter rates are traditionally higher than summer rates, due to the high demand for natural gas.
NECN
Charter Bus Catches Fire in Worcester Shopping Center Parking Lot
A charter bus full of people from New York experienced an emergency evacuation when the vehicle caught fire Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts. Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the bus in the parking lot of a Madison Street shopping Center. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by 1:20 p.m. and they eventually spread.
TODAY.com
Second decomposed body found in former Rhode Island mayor’s house identified
A second decomposed body found this week in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, who was identified as the other body, has been identified as her boyfriend, authorities said Friday. Daniel Grabowski also died in Menard’s Woonsocket home, according to a statement from the Office of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
homenewshere.com
Looking for old growth forests in Massachusetts
The lure and legend of finding an old growth forest was the impetus for a recent hike at Wachusett State Reservation. An old growth forest is one that has been undisturbed by man for at least 150 years, though specimens have been found in different locations that are hundreds of years old.
Now is the time to look for home heating assistance
The cost of heating your home is going to increase this year and according to the federal government, the war in Ukraine is the primary reason.
Worcester firefighters tackle vehicle fire at Madison Street shopping center
Bus or large van now in fire at Madison Place in Worcester @telegramdotcom pic.twitter.com/tslNgjF64e— Allan Jung 🏳️🌈 (@ajungphoto1) September 24, 2022 WORCESTER — Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire just feet from a downtown shopping center Saturday. The fire appeared to start in the upper section of a NYC United Express passenger bus and quickly engulfed the vehicle in front of 90 Madison...
‘It’s going to be a crisis’: Nonprofit predicts major impact of surging electricity bills
BOSTON — Non-profits across Massachusetts are expecting a surge in people who will be needing help this winter because of the rising costs of home heating. This week, National Grid announced a 64 percent electricity rate increase starting on November 1st. National Grid is also proposing a 22 percent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boston Globe
Mass General Brigham agrees to slash millions of dollars in spending
"We are resolute in doing our part to lower the cost of health care in Massachusetts, without impacting our ability to provide patient care." Mass General Brigham has said it will reduce its total medical spending by $127.8 million annually, nearly doubling its commitment to reduce its spending after months of discussions with a state watchdog agency.
worcestermag.com
Worcesteria: Eric Batista has become a Rorschach test
The other day, we received a letter at Worcester Magazine from longtime Worcester community activist and perennial City Council candidate Bill Coleman, calling for the city council to make Acting City Manager Eric Batista’s position permanent. “In the nine years of service to the city and the nearly five months as Acting City Manager he has proven himself.”
WCVB
Massachusetts prison weight rooms temporarily closed, advocates push for change after correction officer attacked
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Nearly a month after an inmate struck a correction officer in the head with gym equipment, critically injuring him, Massachusetts lawmakers toured the prison and met with the injured officer's family. "It was an incredible experience to be in a correction officer's world and be there...
wgbh.org
How are cannabis edibles made? A look inside two Massachusetts companies that make them
Barbecue sauce and seltzer: two backyard summer party staples. But depending on how you get down, yours may be missing one key ingredient: cannabis. “When we think about cannabis, we're thinking about celebrations and, you know, getting together with friends,” said Andy Husbands, pitmaster and chef at The Smoke Shop BBQ.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
Two of the Top Oktoberfest Celebrations in the U.S. Are in Massachusetts
It's most certainly that time of year! Fall is here, the leaves are changing, and the beer is flowing! Wait, what? Yes, this time of year is when Oktoberfest celebrations take place all over the country and as it turns out, Massachusetts has two such parties that make the list of the top Oktoberfest celebrations in the country.
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year
Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
Rhode Islanders capture light in sky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
Comments / 1