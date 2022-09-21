ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

therealdeal.com

Controversial transfer tax bill advances in Boston

Boston may soon be raising taxes on property sales. The city council this week advanced a bill that would impose a transfer charge of up to 2 percent on real estate sales over $2 million, and funnel the money to affordable housing programs, WBUR reported. The bill has garnered opposition...
BOSTON, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
City
Worcester, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Climate activists protest new Chase Bank branch in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - Local climate activists held a protest outside the new Chase Bank branch on Gold Star Boulevard in Worcester Monday morning. Members of 350 Central Mass, an all-volunteer climate-action organization, called for a boycott of all Chase Bank operations. The group said JP Morgan, which owns the bank, was the largest financier of the fossil fuel industry in 2021. Chase Bank is one of the largest banks in the world.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

With Massachusetts gas and electric rates set to spike, there are some ways to lower your bill

BOSTON – With electric and heating costs expecting to spike this fall and winter, there are some tips you can use to lower your bill. According to National Grid of Massachusetts, in total, the monthly bill of a typical residential electric customer using 600 kWh will increase from $179 in the winter 2021-2022 season, to approximately $293 for the winter 2022-2023 season, or a 64 percent increase, driven by higher electric supply prices. National Grid moves from summer to winter rates November 1st of each year, per their regulatory schedule. Winter rates are traditionally higher than summer rates, due to the high demand for natural gas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Charter Bus Catches Fire in Worcester Shopping Center Parking Lot

A charter bus full of people from New York experienced an emergency evacuation when the vehicle caught fire Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts. Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the bus in the parking lot of a Madison Street shopping Center. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by 1:20 p.m. and they eventually spread.
WORCESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

Looking for old growth forests in Massachusetts

The lure and legend of finding an old growth forest was the impetus for a recent hike at Wachusett State Reservation. An old growth forest is one that has been undisturbed by man for at least 150 years, though specimens have been found in different locations that are hundreds of years old.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester firefighters tackle vehicle fire at Madison Street shopping center

Bus or large van now in fire at Madison Place in Worcester ⁦@telegramdotcom⁩ pic.twitter.com/tslNgjF64e— Allan Jung 🏳️‍🌈 (@ajungphoto1) September 24, 2022 WORCESTER — Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire just feet from a downtown shopping center Saturday. The fire appeared to start in the upper section of a NYC United Express passenger bus and quickly engulfed the vehicle in front of 90 Madison...
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Boston Globe

Mass General Brigham agrees to slash millions of dollars in spending

"We are resolute in doing our part to lower the cost of health care in Massachusetts, without impacting our ability to provide patient care." Mass General Brigham has said it will reduce its total medical spending by $127.8 million annually, nearly doubling its commitment to reduce its spending after months of discussions with a state watchdog agency.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
worcestermag.com

Worcesteria: Eric Batista has become a Rorschach test

The other day, we received a letter at Worcester Magazine from longtime Worcester community activist and perennial City Council candidate Bill Coleman, calling for the city council to make Acting City Manager Eric Batista’s position permanent. “In the nine years of service to the city and the nearly five months as Acting City Manager he has proven himself.”
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year

Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
BOXBOROUGH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Islanders capture light in sky

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
BARRINGTON, RI

