ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

Fed announces 75 bps rate hike; Bitcoin tanks 6.5% on the news

The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Sept. 21, bringing the Federal Funds Rate to 3.25%. Bitcoin reacted with a 6.5% swing to the downside that bottomed at $18,600. Expectations of a “jumbo hike” fulfilled.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

What to do with your money when the Fed hikes interest rates

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Welcome to Personal Finance Insider, a...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Fed Expected To Raise Rates To Levels Not Seen Since Before Great Recession: What You Need To Know Before Wednesday's Decision

The SPDR S&P 500 SPY is sliding Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting, which is expected to feature another large rate hike. What To Know: Fed officials are set to release their latest projections on Wednesday, which most expect will be accompanied by a 0.75% hike in the benchmark rate for the third time in a row.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Fomc#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
u.today

Breaking: Bitcoin Plunges as Fed Announces Another Big Interest Rate Hike

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Sept. 21: Top 10 tumble after Fed rate hike, XRP bucks trend

The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows totaling $10.1 billion. As of press time, it stood at $907.37 billion, down 0.93% over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 0.71% over the reporting period to $359.74 billion from $365.11 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap was also down 4.56% to $155.88 billion from $164.03 billion over the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
CBS Minnesota

Stocks tumble on Wall Street as Fed escalates inflation fight

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street and bond yields rose after the Federal Reserve stepped up its fight against inflation by sharply raising interest rates. The S&P 500 lost 66 points, or 1.7%, on Wednesday to end at 3,789 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 1.7%, while the Nasdaq sank 1.8%.
STOCKS
wallstreetwindow.com

After More Hawkish Federal Reserve Smashes Stocks Again What Is Next For Gold? (With David Skarica) – Mike Swanson

Today the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points. They also were more hawkish than people expected. In their FOMC statement and “dot plot” they increased the speed and size of coming interest rates hikes and predicted that they would not lower rates until 2024 once they stop raising rates. That helped to fuel further selling in the DOW, which fell 500 points, for another day in what has become bear market 2022. Gold at first fell with the market on the initial news, but managed to finish the day in the green. To discuss today’s news and action in the financial markets I talked with David Skarica of addictedtoprofits.net to get his perspective. He made comparisons with past Fed rate hiking cycles to help us understand this situation and navigate what is next going forward.
MARKETS
The Independent

UK ‘in recession’ as Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest since 2008

The Bank of England has announced it will hike interest rates to their highest in more than 13 years and indicated it believes the economy is already in recession.The central bank had previously projected the economy would grow in the current financial quarter but said it now believes Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will fall 0.1%.It comes after a reported 0.2% fall in GDP in the second quarter and would mean the economy is currently in recession.A technical recession is when the economy shrinks for two quarters in a row.The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to raise rates to 2.25%...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: Sept. 12-16

--News Direct-- Last week, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) experienced its third-largest decline since January, ushering in a wave of selling and bearish sentiment. A series of macroeconomic figures seem to have exacerbated the selling last week, including a worse-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) report and an increase in the federal budget debt.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 75 basis points for third straight month

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month as it struggles to bring scorching-hot inflation under control, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pain for millions of households and businesses. The three-quarter percentage...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy