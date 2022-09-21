Read full article on original website
Fed announces 75 bps rate hike; Bitcoin tanks 6.5% on the news
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Sept. 21, bringing the Federal Funds Rate to 3.25%. Bitcoin reacted with a 6.5% swing to the downside that bottomed at $18,600. Expectations of a “jumbo hike” fulfilled.
What to do with your money when the Fed hikes interest rates
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Welcome to Personal Finance Insider, a...
Bond sell-off worst since 1949, investor sentiment plummets - BofA
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday.
Fed Expected To Raise Rates To Levels Not Seen Since Before Great Recession: What You Need To Know Before Wednesday's Decision
The SPDR S&P 500 SPY is sliding Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting, which is expected to feature another large rate hike. What To Know: Fed officials are set to release their latest projections on Wednesday, which most expect will be accompanied by a 0.75% hike in the benchmark rate for the third time in a row.
Breaking: Bitcoin Plunges as Fed Announces Another Big Interest Rate Hike
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Bitcoin 'nuke' warning as Fed rate hike decision looms — Dollar index hits 20-year high
Bitcoin (BTC) underwent a weak rebound on Sept. 21, and the U.S. dollar jumped to a new yearly high as investors await Sept. 21's Federal Open Market Committee's interest rate decision. BTC price holds $19K ahead of Fed decision. BTC's price has managed to cling on to $19,000 with a...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Sept. 21: Top 10 tumble after Fed rate hike, XRP bucks trend
The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows totaling $10.1 billion. As of press time, it stood at $907.37 billion, down 0.93% over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 0.71% over the reporting period to $359.74 billion from $365.11 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap was also down 4.56% to $155.88 billion from $164.03 billion over the last 24 hours.
Inflation remains too high for the Fed to bring it down without causing a recession, Strategas CEO says
The central bank will have a tough time avoiding a recession while raising rates, Jason Trennert told CNBC. The Strategas CEO added that inflation is too high for a soft landing to be realistic, unlike in 1994 when inflation was much lower. "It seems to me the operating assumption should...
The Fed will raise rates to 5% to get a grip on inflation, Deutsche Bank says
The Fed may have to raise its policy rate to 5% to get a grip on inflation, according to Deutsche Bank. The bank's economists said the Fed typically overshoots the inflation rate before starting to cut. That suggests a policy rate of at least 4.5% next year, but it could...
Wall Street Swoons After Another 75-Basis-Point Fed Rate Hike on Bearish Economic Projections
(Wednesday Market Close) After a less-than-surprising decision by the Federal Open Market Committee to raise the overnight rate another 75 basis points, stocks swooned and closed sharply lower after a wild bout of back-and-forth trading. The rate hike itself had less to do with the selling on Wall Street. It...
Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate by 0.75%
The Fed continues to try and combat inflation by raising interest rates three quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has more details on Chairman Jerome Powell’s efforts to avoid a recession.Sept. 21, 2022.
Full recap of the Fed’s rate hike and Powell’s comments on the outlook for future increases
The Federal Reserve announced that it will raise its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday afternoon in its latest attempt to quash inflation. Chair Jerome Powell gave an update update on the central bank's economic outlook and forecast for future rate hikes. Fed Chair Jerome Powell...
Stocks tumble on Wall Street as Fed escalates inflation fight
Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street and bond yields rose after the Federal Reserve stepped up its fight against inflation by sharply raising interest rates. The S&P 500 lost 66 points, or 1.7%, on Wednesday to end at 3,789 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 1.7%, while the Nasdaq sank 1.8%.
US stocks drop for a 3rd day as Treasury yields spike and recession fears grow after Fed rate hike
US stocks fell Thursday for a third straight session, with the S&P 500 hitting the lowest level since July. Bond yields continued to mount higher as the market prepares to see more Fed rate hikes. The Fed-policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield rose to 4.1% for a fresh 15-year high. US stocks...
After More Hawkish Federal Reserve Smashes Stocks Again What Is Next For Gold? (With David Skarica) – Mike Swanson
Today the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points. They also were more hawkish than people expected. In their FOMC statement and “dot plot” they increased the speed and size of coming interest rates hikes and predicted that they would not lower rates until 2024 once they stop raising rates. That helped to fuel further selling in the DOW, which fell 500 points, for another day in what has become bear market 2022. Gold at first fell with the market on the initial news, but managed to finish the day in the green. To discuss today’s news and action in the financial markets I talked with David Skarica of addictedtoprofits.net to get his perspective. He made comparisons with past Fed rate hiking cycles to help us understand this situation and navigate what is next going forward.
UK ‘in recession’ as Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest since 2008
The Bank of England has announced it will hike interest rates to their highest in more than 13 years and indicated it believes the economy is already in recession.The central bank had previously projected the economy would grow in the current financial quarter but said it now believes Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will fall 0.1%.It comes after a reported 0.2% fall in GDP in the second quarter and would mean the economy is currently in recession.A technical recession is when the economy shrinks for two quarters in a row.The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to raise rates to 2.25%...
CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: Sept. 12-16
--News Direct-- Last week, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) experienced its third-largest decline since January, ushering in a wave of selling and bearish sentiment. A series of macroeconomic figures seem to have exacerbated the selling last week, including a worse-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) report and an increase in the federal budget debt.
The 2-year Treasury just touched its highest level since 2007 as aggressive Fed moves send bonds yields soaring
The two-year Treasury yield hit its highest level since 2007 on Friday. The jump in US bond yields follows another aggressive rate hike by the Fed this week. The central bank has signaled that it can stomach an economic downturn if inflation comes down. The two-year Treasury yield touched its...
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 75 basis points for third straight month
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month as it struggles to bring scorching-hot inflation under control, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pain for millions of households and businesses. The three-quarter percentage...
Current National Mortgage Rates: September 22, 2022—Rates Hit A 52-Week High
Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.53%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 5.75%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 6.53%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 4.95%. Mortgage Rates for September 22, 2022.
