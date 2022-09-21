Hilary Duff Just Proved You Can Wear This Fall Staple With Anything

Image Credit: Zelig Shaul/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Fall is here, which means it’s time to stock up on staples for the season. Autumn is made for layering, so you can’t go wrong with stackable and cozy pieces. Hilary Duff is the latest to bring out one of the most essential pieces of the season – a long sleeve flannel. The How I Met Your Father actress sported a navy blue athleisure set with white sneakers and her plaid flannel tied around her waist.

Perfect for the in-between weather, long sleeve flannels offer coverage for cooler nights while still being lightweight and cool enough to rock during the daytime. This trendy staple is ideal for fall and pairs easily with all the basics. If you want to be prepared for the season then look no further than this Amazon plaid flannel.

Flannel Plaid Shirt: $15 – $24

Not only is this trendy flannel super similar to the one Duff was spotted in, but it’s also super light and easy to throw on. This Amazon Button Down is made of 100% cotton, making it as cozy to wear as it is cute. With hundreds of 5-star reviews, it’s safe to say shoppers are obsessed with this flannel. One 5-star reviewer called it “so comfy and lightweight.”

This best-selling flannel isn’t just cute and comfy, it’s also super stylish. The trendy layering piece features single-button cuffs, a lapel collar and a boyfriend-style loose fit. Thanks to its oversized design, there are so many ways to wear this flannel. Sport it off the shoulder, open in the front or recreate Duff’s look and tie it around your waist. The options are endless.

Not only can this oversized button-down be worn a bunch of different ways, but you can pair it with just about anything too. Sporting it with an athleisure look like Hilary Duff is always fun, but it also looks great with jeans, skirts and pants. Whether you’re out running errands or heading to the office, this cozy staple adds flare to just about any outfit.

This flannel also comes in 11 different colors, including gray, black and red. For a price this low, you may want to stock up on a few to keep in rotation all season long.

With fall here, now is the time to stock up on all of the season’s staples. Set the tone like Hilary Duff and start with this lightweight and cozy essential. This trendy Amazon flannel is versatile, perfect for layering and pairs well with any look. Hurry and get yours for as low as $15 before the deal is gone.