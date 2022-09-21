ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Watch SE just crashed to $199 in this epic smartwatch deal

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

The verdict is out and the new Apple Watch SE 2022 is the ultimate Apple Watch value. However, if $249 is still too rich for your blood, Walmart just knocked the Apple Watch SE (2020) to a new price low.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch SE (2020/GPS/40mm) on sale for just $199 at Walmart . That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this model and one of the best Apple Watch deals available. Meanwhile, the new Apple Watch SE (2022/GPS/44mm) is also on sale for $269 at Amazon, which is a modest $10 off, but the first deal we've seen on Apple's new watch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31xE6I_0i4li85E00

Apple Watch SE (2020/GPS/40mm): $279 $199 @ Walmart
The Apple Watch SE (2020) is Apple's (previous-gen) mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. It's now at its lowest price ever. Amazon offers the same price , but stock is fluctuating. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kREr_0i4li85E00

Apple Watch SE (2022/GPS/44mm): $279 $269 @ Amazon
The new Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. It's also priced from $249, which is $30 cheaper than last year's model. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review , we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. View Deal

Not sure which watch to get? You can start by reading our Apple Watch SE vs Apple Watch SE 2 guide. The previous-gen Apple Watch SE is great if you want a balanced combination of affordability and useful features. It's essentially a hybrid of the Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch Series 4 .

However, keep in mind that the Apple Watch SE (2022)'s performance is noticeably more sharp than the original Apple Watch SE's. That's due to the fact that it's been updated from the S5 chipset to the S8 chipset, which is the same chip powering the new Apple Watch Series 8.

That said, both the 2020 and 2022 models lack ECG support, blood oxygen reader, and the new skin temperature sensor found in Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra . That means no sleep tracking and no cycle tracking.

So it really comes down to how much you want to spend on your watch. But we recommend you act fast as the $199 Apple Watch SE 2020 will likely not last long.

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

