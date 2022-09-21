ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
Delaware State
City
Richmond Hill, NY
City
Flanders, NY
City
Deerpark, NY
Orange County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, NY
City
Highland, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Alert: Alleged Larceny Happened at Popular Hudson Valley Bank

Police say the incident occurred early in the morning on Tuesday. Money is really tight for everyone and that can cause people to do some pretty crazy things. These days you have to be really careful wherever you go because you never know what could happen. It's a shame we have to think that way, but it just seems like the world is getting more violent and robberies are happening more often.
WALLKILL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Fisherman#Deerpark In Orange County#Hudson Valley Post
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Did Neversink New York, get Its Name Because it Actually Sank?

The Hudson Valley is full of great history but I think we might have found something that most don't know. A Sullivan County town was once flooded on purpose, but why?. According to numerous sources, the town of Neversink was in fact at one time sunk and moved. Why would a town flood itself on purpose? That's a question I think most of us would ask! As far as an answer goes, from what we can tell you have to go back to the 1940s to find it. According to Wikipedia, the original location of Neversink (Neversink Flats and the town of Bittersweet) were the perfect location for a reservoir.
NEVERSINK, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother

A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
YONKERS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
96.1 The Breeze

Horrible Lake Effect Rain to Impact New York State

The calendar says it’s fall and if you have been outside since Thursday, then you know that it sure feels like it’s spooky season. The temperatures went straight from summer to fall and it seems like this weather is here to stay, judging by the 10-day forecast in New York State.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Surprised? NY’s Mediocre Ranking on 2022’s ‘Happiest States’ List

I know I shouldn't necessarily be surprised, maybe the feeling is more disappointed when it comes to where our fine state of New York came in on a recent publication of the 'happiest states' in the US. I was NOT surprised to see that Hawaii claimed that number one spot, I mean, who wouldn't be happy living in that kind of environment. Us NY'ers certainly aren't the happiest people around, that's for certain, but do you agree where we came in for this years rankings?
TRAVEL
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?

After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
MONTGOMERY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Is Newburgh Installing a Beer Pipeline Under the City?

If the rumors are true, businesses and residents may soon be able to tap into an endless supply of beer flowing under the City of Newburgh. The Internet was buzzing this week about an announcement that a beer pipeline was being installed under the streets of Newburgh. While this may seem like a far-fetched idea, the beer pipeline is actually a real thing.
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy