Uniontown, PA

Police: Man hit in head with baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire during fight over fridge

By CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is accused of hitting another man with a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire and punching two women during a fight over a refrigerator in Uniontown.

William Ring is facing multiple charges, including attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and simple assault after the fight on Ester Street.

A witness told police when the fight was breaking up and one of the men was getting into a truck to leave, Ring came out of a home with a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire and hit him in the back of the head.

Investigators said they also talked with two women who said Ring punched them during the fight.

Police said Ring told officers people came to get a refrigerator that belonged to his roommate and his roommate was hit in the face. Ring said one man refused to get off his property so he hit him with a baseball bat, according to the criminal complaint.

The man hit in the head couldn't remember basic information like what happened, his birthday or his phone number, police said. He was taken to a hospital in Morgantown.

