Read full article on original website
Related
ca.gov
Meeting Minutes 7/21/22
The California Victim Compensation Board (Board) convened its meeting in open session upon the call of the Chair, Gabriel Ravel, General Counsel of the Government Operations Agency, acting for, and in the absence of Amy Tong, Secretary of the Government Operations Agency, at 400 R Street, Third Floor, Room 330, Sacramento, California, on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 10:10 a.m. Appearing via Zoom was Member Diana Becton, District Attorney, and Member Shawn Silva, Deputy State Controller and Chief Counsel, acting for and in the absence of, Betty T. Yee, Controller.
ca.gov
Waivers for SFAs in Three Counties
The California Department of Education (CDE) Nutrition Services Division has received the authority from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive certain School Nutrition Programs (SNP) requirements for school food authorities (SFA) in El Dorado, Placer, and Riverside counties in response to the Mosquito and Fairview fires. Through December 31,...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - September 23, 2022
The Department of Water Resources (DWR) leads or supports more than 120 ongoing projects to protect endangered or threatened species in California’s waterways, including salmon. DWR is partnering with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and many other federal, state, local, non-governmental, tribal, and academic partners to study, support, and protect salmon while continuing to meet the health and safety water needs of our communities.
Comments / 0