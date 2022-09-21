ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christie Brinkley Shared Rare Snapshots of a Beautiful Day on the Ocean With Daughter Alexa Ray & Son Jack

By Kristyn Burtt
 2 days ago
Christie Brinkley is often spotted hanging out with her lookalike daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 24, but she recently spent time with her oldest daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, 36, from her marriage to Billy Joel , and son Jack Brinkley-Cook, 27, from her relationship to Richard Taubman. The 68-year-old supermodel shared rare snapshots and video of the gorgeous day they spent out on the ocean together on her Instagram account.

The carousel of images showed that it was a brisk day out on the water as the family bundled up in light jackets to stay warm. Joel’s adorable black-and-white polka-dot crop top was soon hidden underneath a gray jacket as the sun started to set — and it was her younger brother who sweetly zipped it up for her. Brinkley wore a stunning royal-blue one-piece with a white beach coverup that flaunted her fit physique (until she sported a similar gray jacket to ward off the cold wind) as they sailed over the seas. It sounds like she enjoyed every moment with kids, writing in the caption, “Beautiful days like this float my boat! anchors away #sunday.”

Brinkley has often joked that having a home near the water is what has kept her family unit close because it’s easy to get her adult children to visit. “I think that the key is good real estate—have a house on the ocean and you will see your kids,” she told Hello! magazine. “But in all seriousness, it is just spending time together and there is no replacement for that. It’s being there for them no matter what happens in their life.”

She cherishes the relationships she has with all three of her kids and she inspires them to “try new things” just like she does in her 60s as a thriving supermodel .

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.

Comments / 14

wow is mewow is me
2d ago

I think the cutest child is Alexa, bc the guy and the youngest chick have the huge heads, mom wanted them to b supermodels like she was, but bc of those heads they're not physically compatible to being a model, no kidding the heads have to be even proportioned to body, legs, feet.

Reply
7
Fun n Games
2d ago

Another news breaking article. Her daughter is definitely Billy Joel’s, she looks just like him.

Reply
16
Light+of+heS+ar
1d ago

I love how Alexa got the best of her mom and dad. those exact large soulful eyes dad has. sometimes you really don't need a DNA test lol

Reply
6
