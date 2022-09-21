ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WR Laquon Treadwell one of four practice players of the week for Patriots

By Jordy McElroy
Former Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Laquon Treadwell is making himself at home with the New England Patriots. Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the former first-round draft pick was practicing in a black jersey on Wednesday, which indicates he’s one of the team’s practice players of the week.

Treadwell was actually coming off a career-season with the Jaguars before signing to the Patriots’ practice squad in early September. He hauled in 33 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown in a one-and-done year in Jacksonville.

It’s a good sign to see that he clearly hit the ground running when arriving in New England.

Tight end Matt Sokol, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon and defensive tackle Sam Roberts were also wearing the honorary black jerseys at practice.

Roberts flashed throughout the preseason and even did a fun interview with Patriots Wire’s Cam Garrity heading into the season.

Meanwhile, Cannon has a long history with the team as a three-time Super Bowl champion. He was signed to the practice squad following the Patriots’ season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Sokol, on the other hand, has an uphill battle with Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith on the main roster. It could take an injury for him to receive the call up to play in games, but the black jersey on his back says he’s prepared to do exactly that if given an opportunity.

