The Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 13 to discuss road work and personal shooting ranges, among other topics. After approving bills about general fund and state fund checks, the board heard from representatives concerning a plan for the Fields at Cottonwood. The board agreed to approve the plan, pending a review by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission and a final review by the township engineer. They also approved requests for extensions regarding three other plans, and to release funds for Northampton Area School District.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO