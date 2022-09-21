Read full article on original website
100 Acres of Chester County to be Transformed Into a Data Center Hub, Creating Hundreds of Jobs
100 acres of Chester County are in the process of becoming as a hyperscale campus to make way for 2 million square feet of data center usage, a project that could make Pennsylvania become a hub for cloud campuses and Internet companies and promote hundreds of jobs, writes Rich Miller for Data Center Frontier.
Former Kennedy-Kenrick High School Site: Out with Lockers/Lunch Rooms, In with Lawns/Living Rooms
One of the design interiors for the residential construction proposed in Norristown at the former Kennedy-Kendrick High School location. The years-long effort to repurpose the Norristown real estate that once housed Kennedy-Kenrick High School has received preliminary approval of its progress. Justin Heinze did the deed of reporting the advances in the Norristown Patch.
homenewspa.com
Lehigh Township supervisors discuss road work and personal shooting ranges
The Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 13 to discuss road work and personal shooting ranges, among other topics. After approving bills about general fund and state fund checks, the board heard from representatives concerning a plan for the Fields at Cottonwood. The board agreed to approve the plan, pending a review by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission and a final review by the township engineer. They also approved requests for extensions regarding three other plans, and to release funds for Northampton Area School District.
Middletown Township Monument, Despite Mixed Feelings from Residents, Is Here To Stay
The giant "M" has many local residents wondering what the point of making it was. A new monument in Middletown Township has become a source of discussion on aesthetics and utility for locals and visitors alike. James McGinnis wrote about the new monument for the Bucks County Courier Times. The...
Initial 102K-square-foot redevelopment of Martin Tower as Tower Place gets public review
The first phase of Martin Tower’s redevelopment into what’s being called Tower Place were reviewed Thursday night by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Martin Tower at 1170 Eighth Ave. in Bethlehem was the headquarters of the former Bethlehem Steel Corp., built in 1972 and imploded in 2019 after having sat vacant since 2007 following the bankruptcy and closure of its parent company.
A New Invasive Pest Has Arrived in Montgomery County, and It’s Not the Spotted Lanternfly
The invasive New Zealand mudsnail, which was present in Pennsylvania in only four bodies of water until recently, has spread rapidly in the past several years and has now reached Montgomery County, writes Marcus Schneck for the Harrisburg Patriot-News. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission surveys from 2020 revealed that the...
Here’s What Will Happen at Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Crozer Health’s Delaware County Memorial Hospital will become a behavioral health inpatient hospital by the spring of 2023, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. More than 100 patient beds at the 168-bed hospital will be used for behavioral health services. The facility will include a crisis care unit,...
Washington Examiner
UPenn Police Department asks for 'progressive' applicants
The University of Pennsylvania Police Department is openly recruiting candidates it labels "progressive applicants" to join its ranks. The recruiting pitch is only present on the Division of Public Safety's homepage and not on the linked police department employment page. "The University of Pennsylvania Police Department seeks progressive applicants for...
This Bucks County High School Just Inducted Several New Members To Their Student Council
The Warminster high school celebrated the students' recent scholastic achievements. A local high school recently inducted several students to their students council based off of their merit and scholastic achievements. Archbishop Wood Catholic High School, a well-known school in the Warminster area, just inducted several students into the important council....
buckscountyherald.com
Tensions flare as Newtown supervisors table abortion decision
At its September meeting, dozens of spectators packed the Newtown Township public meeting room as the board of supervisors considered adopting a resolution supporting abortion rights. This came as Supervisor Elen Snyder put forth a motion at a previous meeting to ask Township Solicitor David Sander to draft the resolution...
Looking To Recycle Your Old Electronics? Bring Them To This Bucks County High School
A local politician is hosting an electronics recycling event at a Bucks County high school for community members to partake in. Senator Steve Santarsiero will be hosting an Electronics Recycling & Food Drive at Central Bucks High School East on Sept. 24. The event will be held from 10 AM to noon.
The Kings of Ka-Ching: Pottstown’s Got One of the Most Expensive High Schools in the U.S.
The Hill School in Pottstown is a co-ed prep school for grades 9-12. The most expensive high schools in the U.S. can be pricier than some universities. That’s no exception for an independent Pottstown boarding school on 860 Beach Street. The Hill School’s annual tuition currently runs at a...
A Distinction No Area Wants: Two Bucks County Routes Make List of Pa.’s Deadliest Roads
Driver caution is key on two Bucks County roads with statistical histories of fatal accidents. A MoneyGeek analysis of traffic data — specifically fatal accidents — has resulted in a statewide list of the deadliest roads in the commonwealth. Drivers in Bucks County, home to two of them, should be careful in general but especially during commutes involving them. Doug Milnes, a MoneyGeek Chartered Financial Analyst, mined the tragic data to alert drivers of the ongoing hazard.
Plymouth Meeting Developer Part of Collaboration to Do More with Moorestown Mall in New Jersey
A Plymouth Meeting real estate developer is one of several firms working on the revival of Moorestown Mall in N.J. A revival project of N.J.’s Moorestown Mall has, among its development participants, Plymouth Meeting firm Bel Canto. Kevin Riordan constructed his story on this cross-river revitalization project in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
One of the Top Stem Students in the Country is From This Bucks County School
Shlossbergethan was once of 30 students recognized for his talents in STEM. A Bucks County middle school student has been recognized as one of the top STEM student in the entire country. Ethan Benjamin Shlossberg, an 8th grader at Holicong Middle School in Doylestown, is one of the 30 finalists...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Inside the DiCarlos' PA House in Hellertown
It’s the old restaurant cliché: a family opens a restaurant because they want to extend the utmost in excellent food and warm hospitality. But that’s only the beginning of these kinds of restaurant genesis stories. From there, things get interesting. PA House, which opened in April, is...
Do not approach elk loosed by wind in Northampton County, cops say
Lehigh Township police early Saturday alerted residents to an elk loose in the Northampton County community. The police department posted at 1:47 a.m. to Facebook about the elk roaming the township after wind took down a tree that damaged its owner’s fence. A photo with the post showed a...
Larger-than-life banned books march through Doylestown, and other ways Bucks County is honoring Banned Books Week 2022
Larger-than-life banned books are walking through downtown Doylestown, Bucks County, on Saturday evening. The marchers are dressed as books that have been banned across the United States. The books, including “Lawn Boy,” “Beyond Magenta,” “The Hate U Give,” and “The Bluest Eye,” depict LGBTQ themes, racism, and some have sexual explicit scenes.
fox29.com
Bucks County school district faces backlash over student name policy
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Controversy in a Bucks County school district and it all comes down to the first name that teachers can call students in class. The district says it's about making sure parents are involved, but opponents are calling it discrimination. "This was an extraordinarily different set of instructions...
thecentersquare.com
Retired cops could boost police numbers with new proposal
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania police departments struggle to recruit new officers, a proposed program would allow Philadelphia to recruit retired cops. While some questions about costs remain, the proposal is one strategy to boost police department numbers. House Bill 2830, sponsored by Rep. Jared Solomon, D-Philadelphia, would...
