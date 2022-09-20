Read full article on original website
Thomason, Lady Scots Win at Tenison Park
Tatum Thomason led Highland Park to its first win of the girls golf season on Monday at Tenison Park Golf Course. In addition to winning the team title, the Lady Scots swept the top four spots in the individual standings. Thomason was followed by teammates Piper Holdridge, Alexandra Baroody, and Daisy Murphy.
HP Makes a Sweeping Statement in 7-6A
Highland Park continues to dominate the volleyball competition in District 7-6A, with Lake Highlands and Irving as the latest victims. The Lady Scots have won 21 consecutive sets over seven matches after throttling Irving on Tuesday, 25-13, 25-7, 25-10. Despite playing a challenging early schedule, HP has not lost to a public-school team all season.
Scots Rolling Toward Tennis Postseason
As the regular season winds down, Highland Park is cruising toward a District 7-6A title in team tennis. Last year’s Class 5A state champions crushed Richardson Berkner 18-1 on Tuesday, following lopsided wins last week over Lake Highlands and El Paso Coronado. The HP girls swept every point in singles and doubles in all three contests.
Jon Dahlander, HPISD Chief of Staff, Returning to Dallas ISD
Jon Dahlander, who’s served as Highland Park ISD’s director of communications since 2015 and subsequently took on the role of the district’s chief of staff there, is returning to Dallas ISD – this time as chief of strategic partnerships and intergovernmental relations. Before joining HPISD, Dahlander...
Highland Park Village Updating Shared Parking Model
Highland Park Shopping Village is updating the shared parking model used to determine parking requirements, and community members are invited to give their input on the topic Oct. 3. The meeting will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Bradfield Elementary cafeteria to discuss the study and...
