Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Journey's of the Heart Child Care announces Open House is this Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Minority Coalition honoring Pastor Scott Solis with an Excellence in Ministry Award 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
ktbb.com
Sinkhole at Whitehouse High School repaired
WHITEHOUSE — In a statement released to Whitehouse ISD parents on Wednesday, the district said a sinkhole that developed at Whitehouse High School September 14 has been repaired and the main drive is open. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Normal student parking resumes Thursday. School officials also remind parents that students are only to be dropped off at the designated drop off at the front of the school and not in the student parking lot. The sinkhole developed on the Main Campus Drive just beyond the guard gate, and a detour became necessary.
ktbb.com
East Texas State Fair kicks off Friday
TYLER — Friday is the first day of Tyler’s East Texas State Fair, and the big event runs through October 2. Attractions include live music, exhibits, special events, carnival rides and games, the Livestock Show, the Academic Rodeo, plenty of food, and lots more. Hours are 2:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. weekdays and 10:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m on. weekends. Carnival hours are Monday-Thursday, 4:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.; Friday, 4:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.; Saturday, 12:00 noon-11:00 p.m.; and Sunday, 12:00 noon-10:00 p.m. Click here for a full look at this year’s fair.
ktbb.com
Jacksonville police chief returns to work after allegations “deemed unfounded”
JACKSONVILLE – Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams has returned to the department after allegations against him were “deemed unfounded,” said the city of Jacksonville on Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, officials launched an almost three-week long investigation. Williams returned to work on Sept. 20 after a third-party investigatory firm, Fee, Smith & Sharp, LLP, looked into the allegations. Attorney Darrell Noga spearheaded the investigation and said, “in summation, we [Fee, Smith & Sharp, LLP] are of the opinion that this investigation may be concluded and the allegations against Chief Williams be deemed unfounded. We see no reason Chief Williams should not return to work.” Williams was on paid leave from Aug. 29 through Sept. 19.
ktbb.com
Bullard police: Facebook page hacked, “extremely explicit video” posted
BULLARD – The Bullard Police Department said their Facebook account was hacked early Wednesday morning and an “extremely explicit video” had been uploaded to their page. According to our news partner KETK, Chief of Police Jeff Bragg said immediate action was taken, and an investigation found “that an account manager’s account had been illegally hacked, and the video was uploaded by an outside source.” A thorough administrative inquiry is being conducted in an attempt to prevent this type of incident from happening again, according to the department, and they ask anyone who receives a suspicious request from the department’s Facebook to contact police immediately. “Cybercrimes are one of the fastest growing crimes in America,” Bragg said. “The Bullard Police Department will always strive to maintain the highest security regarding social media websites and platforms.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktbb.com
Grand Saline ISD to increase law enforcement presence after “threatening comments”
GRAND SALINE – Grand Saline ISD said there will be more law enforcement at their campuses after a middle school student made threatening comments in class on Wednesday. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Officials said they are investigating the situation, and the student will not be allowed return to Grand Saline Middle School until authorities decide that there is no threat to everyone at the district. “Our first and foremost goal is to make sure students and staff are safe at school. Threatening speech will not be tolerated and will result in swift and severe consequences,” said Grand Saline ISD in a prepared statement.
ktbb.com
Two Longview students arrested over alleged threats of violence against schools
LONGVIEW — A middle school and a high school student in Longview were taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center on Monday after police were made aware of alleged threats made by the students to campuses in the city, officials said. According to our news partner KETK, Longview police say the allegations were investigated by members of two school districts and the police department, which resulted in the two juveniles being apprehended. Police said that on Monday morning, an officer working at Pine Tree High School was made aware of a “threat of violence toward the school” made by a student on campus. A school resource officer at Longview ISD responded to allegations of a threat of violence made by a student of the Judson Middle School campus, police said.
ktbb.com
Longview man sentenced to life for murder fantasized of “becoming a serial killer”
LONGVIEW – A Longview man was sentenced to life in prison by a jury on Thursday for the murder of Lori Follis. According to our news partner KETK, court documents say Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, was previously charged and accused of assaulting the woman by hitting her with a hammer. The Gregg County District Attorney’s Office said he had fantasies of “becoming a serial killer.” He had a room in his apartment that was a “slaughter room” and had cutting instruments, saws and a video camera, said authorities. “His fantasies included strangulation, necrophilia and mutilation of women,” said the DA’s office.
ktbb.com
DA: Habitual felon sentenced to life for aggravated robbery
TYLER — A Smith County jury Thursday sentenced 44-year-old Gabriel Johnson to life in prison for aggravated robbery. Prosecutors claimed Johnson robbed a manager at Tyler’s Razzoo’s restaurant after the restaurant closed in the early morning hours of November 19, 2018. They say Johnson ambushed the victim at gunpoint as he left the restaurant and forced him back inside. Once inside, he demanded the victim open the restaurant safe that contained about $2,500 in cash, according to authorities. Johnson then reportedly tied the victim up on the floor of the restaurant office and told him if he moved he would come back and kill him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktbb.com
Three arrested after high speed chase ends in Van
VAN – Three people have been arrested after a high speed chase on I-20 ended near Van, according to officials from the Garland Police Department. According to our news partner KETK, officials said that they were alerted to a burglary in progress around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. While Garland police officers were responding to the call, they were told that shots had been fired by two males with weapons. The suspects fled the scene and police began pursuing them before they finally stopped near Van, according to Garland police. Further details were not immediately available.
ktbb.com
Pedestrian killed; driver says he didn’t notice until later
LONGVIEW – Authorities say a Longview pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV while walking at the intersection of Neiman Marcus Parkway and Eastman Road. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Gregg County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Robby Cox says the driver did not notice that he had hit someone and only realized it when he saw the pedestrian sprawled out on the roof of the SUV after arriving at work. The identity of the pedestrian was not immediately known. He was declared dead at 8:04 Friday morning according to Cox.
Comments / 0