BULLARD – The Bullard Police Department said their Facebook account was hacked early Wednesday morning and an “extremely explicit video” had been uploaded to their page. According to our news partner KETK, Chief of Police Jeff Bragg said immediate action was taken, and an investigation found “that an account manager’s account had been illegally hacked, and the video was uploaded by an outside source.” A thorough administrative inquiry is being conducted in an attempt to prevent this type of incident from happening again, according to the department, and they ask anyone who receives a suspicious request from the department’s Facebook to contact police immediately. “Cybercrimes are one of the fastest growing crimes in America,” Bragg said. “The Bullard Police Department will always strive to maintain the highest security regarding social media websites and platforms.”

BULLARD, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO