Burke County, GA

allongeorgia.com

Bulloch Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting on Hopeulikit Lane

Bulloch County deputies responded to a call Thursday night in reference to a person with a gunshot wound. The man, Alex Lawrence Smith, was discovered on the porch of the home. Smith had been involved in an altercation with the homeowner and pulled out a gun, which prompted the homeowner to do the same and shoot him. Smith was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, where he is in stable condition. BCSO Investigator Pre Cone is investigating the case.
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputy arrested in domestic incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A deputy was arrested as a result of a domestic incident, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. David Wilburn, 23, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on the 2300 block of Springhouse Lane, according to authorities. Deputies...
wfxg.com

2 arrested after confrontation outside Shipley Ave. home

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two men are in custody after a domestic violence incident that led to a shooting Tuesday morning. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 600 block of Shipley Ave. for a reported domestic violence situation and a shooting. Deputies spoke with the victim who told them she and her boyfriend, thirty-one-year-old Jeleel Jamar Cunningham, were moving her belongings out of the home when she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend, thirty-year-old Dontavious Marquese Leggett.
WRDW-TV

Two men arrested after domestic, shooting incident in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 600 block of Shipley Avenue in reference to a domestic and shooting incident. Deputies were told the subject with the gun fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Impala. A deputy saw a white Impala leaving the...
WJBF

Woman found dead in her Augusta home, death considered suspicious

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on the 1800 block of Castleton Court Wednesday. 38-year-old Latoya Denise Coley of Castleton Court, Augusta, was found dead in her residence.  The coroner pronounced her on the scene at 1:05 p.m.   An autopsy is scheduled. Count on NewsChannel 6 […]
WJBF

Man wanted for aggravated assault incident in July arrested

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man wanted for an aggravated assault incident that happened in July has been arrested. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Dewane Maurice Cain, 35, was arrested on Monday on three charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of Firearm or Knife during a crime. The incident happened on July […]
13WMAZ

Central Georgia law enforcement agencies arrest 15 in 'Summer Breeze Drug Sweep'

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — 15 people have been arrested in a major drug bust that spanned several counties. According to Sheriff Joel Cochran with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the arrests were a result of “Summer Breeze Drug Sweep,” which had been in effect for months and was initiated by the sheriff’s office and the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force. As this investigation grew, other agencies were called to help.
WJBF

Over 100 arrested in Operation GRACE by RCSO, FBI

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Atlanta Division of the FBI held a press conference on Wednesday to the announce the results of Operation G.R.A.C.E. According to authorities, Operation G.R.A.C.E. was a three-month operation that they say took a large number of weapons and drugs and dozens of criminals […]
