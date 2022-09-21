ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Comments / 2

Classes resume after 3 people hospitalized after irritant exposure inside Montgomery Co. school, officials say

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after several people, including children, were being evaluated for exposure to a respiratory irritant at a private elementary school in Montgomery County. Firefighters in Magnolia responded to Sherwood Academy in the 32800 block of Tamina Road. According to the Montgomery County Hospital District, workers...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HAZMAT SCENE AT A MAGNOLIA DAYCARE

A HAZMAT scene is unfolding at the Sherwood Academy at 32810 Tamina Road in Magnolia. Multiple ambulances are being called for triage of several kids and adults. All are said to be in stable condition. Several are being transported to area hospitals and Emergency Centers. Magnolia Fire is on the scene along with law enforcement. The inhalation was on an unknown epoxy substance. ALL PATIENTS ARE STABLE AND BEING TRANSPORTED FOR EVALUATION AS A PRECAUTION.
MAGNOLIA, TX
WANTED: Suspects responsible for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an Aggravated Robbery Deadly Weapon. On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 2:07 p.m., unknown male suspects robbed the victim in the 9100 block of Bellaire Blvd. in...
HOUSTON, TX
ourtribune.com

Prayers for Constable Canine Max

Canine Max and his handler Deputy Henson, were transported to a local hospital by life flight due to heat exhaustion during a search of two suspects who broke into a residence in the Greengate Place subdivision and evaded. Deputies are filing warrants for their arrest!. Please keep Canine Max in...
HUMBLE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Elementary school students react to watching their teacher on ‘The Voice’

We’re celebrating a music teacher from Willis who stepped out of her comfort zone and performed on national television. Alexis McLaughlin appeared on last night’s episode of ‘The Voice’ right here on KPRC 2. Unfortunately, no chairs turned for McLaughlin, however, her students are still beaming with pride.
WILLIS, TX
fox26houston.com

Man, 22, shot multiple times in car in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Botany Lane and Leitrim Way. Officers arrived at the scene and found three people...
HOUSTON, TX
MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma

MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma. On the evening of September 21, 2022, Steven Roger Edwards and Nicole Marie Crisp were apprehended in Mead, Oklahoma. Edwards and Crisp were arrested without incident and are currently in custody at the Bryan County Jail awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County. Edwards and Crisp were wanted in connection with the August 29th, 2022 murder of Bradley Holloway in Splendora, TX.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Arrest made in connection to deadly Galveston shooting where man found shot to death in truck

GALVESTON, Texas - Officials have a man behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting in Galveston, where another man was found dead in his truck. It all started on Sunday, July 28 in the 7200 block of Heards Ln where officers with the Galveston PD were called for reports of shots fired. Responding law enforcement there found a black truck crashed into a fence with a man, later identified as Lyzhon Bankston, 28, with several gunshot wounds.
GALVESTON, TX
pearland.com

Can you identify this suspect? The Pearland Police Department ne

Can you identify this suspect? The Pearland Police Department needs your help!. The Pearland Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is requesting the community's assistance in identifying the male in this image responsible for cashing two stolen checks, totaling $475.00. If you know the identity of the person pictured or have any information relevant to this case, please contact Pearland PD Detective N. Marin (281) 997-4239, email [email protected], or call the Brazoria County Crime Stoppers at (800) 460-2222.
PEARLAND, TX
fox26houston.com

Illegal game room shut down in Harris County

One woman is out on bond after being charged for operating an illegal game room in north Harris County. According to Mark Herman with Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4, a search warrant was executed on the illegal game room located in the 11000 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in response to complaints of illegal gambling at the location.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

