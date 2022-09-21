Read full article on original website
Related
La Porte ISD employee caught on camera berating high school student
The teenager is seen backing up several steps as the school employee moves closer and, at one point, appears to be within inches of the student's face.
Click2Houston.com
Classes resume after 3 people hospitalized after irritant exposure inside Montgomery Co. school, officials say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after several people, including children, were being evaluated for exposure to a respiratory irritant at a private elementary school in Montgomery County. Firefighters in Magnolia responded to Sherwood Academy in the 32800 block of Tamina Road. According to the Montgomery County Hospital District, workers...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HAZMAT SCENE AT A MAGNOLIA DAYCARE
A HAZMAT scene is unfolding at the Sherwood Academy at 32810 Tamina Road in Magnolia. Multiple ambulances are being called for triage of several kids and adults. All are said to be in stable condition. Several are being transported to area hospitals and Emergency Centers. Magnolia Fire is on the scene along with law enforcement. The inhalation was on an unknown epoxy substance. ALL PATIENTS ARE STABLE AND BEING TRANSPORTED FOR EVALUATION AS A PRECAUTION.
Teens plotted to chain doors at Madison High, shoot students as they ran, prosecutors say
HOUSTON — Two Madison High School students accused of planning a school shooting faced a judge Tuesday morning. Damian Darias, 17, and Cornell Thomas, 18, are charged with making a terroristic threat, according to court documents. The judge ordered that they remain on 24-hour house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor to track their every move.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw39.com
HPD identifies suspect charged with murders of man, toddler left in SUV
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have released the name of the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man, while taking his SUV and leaving a 2-year-old child to die in the vehicle. Bolanle Fadario, 38, was charged with two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence...
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot while riding bicycle in Galveston County, deputies say
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Galveston police are searching for the person who allegedly shot a bicyclist early Friday. According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:02 a.m. to a shooting in the 4400 block of 5th Street in Bacliff, Texas. They arrived to find a...
Woodlands Online& LLC
WANTED: Suspects responsible for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an Aggravated Robbery Deadly Weapon. On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 2:07 p.m., unknown male suspects robbed the victim in the 9100 block of Bellaire Blvd. in...
ourtribune.com
Prayers for Constable Canine Max
Canine Max and his handler Deputy Henson, were transported to a local hospital by life flight due to heat exhaustion during a search of two suspects who broke into a residence in the Greengate Place subdivision and evaded. Deputies are filing warrants for their arrest!. Please keep Canine Max in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man barricades in NW Harris Co. neighborhood after fatal shooting
An otherwise normal neighborhood has drawn officers with rifles and helmets as well as a tactical robot in the midst of a tense Friday evening.
Click2Houston.com
Elementary school students react to watching their teacher on ‘The Voice’
We’re celebrating a music teacher from Willis who stepped out of her comfort zone and performed on national television. Alexis McLaughlin appeared on last night’s episode of ‘The Voice’ right here on KPRC 2. Unfortunately, no chairs turned for McLaughlin, however, her students are still beaming with pride.
Charges dismissed in Houston Subway restaurant murder of 18-year-old killed in front of his mom
This was a case that reverberated across the country: a teen shot and killed while protecting his mom from robbers at a Subway. Now, years later, justice may be lost.
fox26houston.com
Man, 22, shot multiple times in car in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Botany Lane and Leitrim Way. Officers arrived at the scene and found three people...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kingwood.com
MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma
MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma. On the evening of September 21, 2022, Steven Roger Edwards and Nicole Marie Crisp were apprehended in Mead, Oklahoma. Edwards and Crisp were arrested without incident and are currently in custody at the Bryan County Jail awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County. Edwards and Crisp were wanted in connection with the August 29th, 2022 murder of Bradley Holloway in Splendora, TX.
Widow says husband tried for years to help man accused of murdering him
HOUSTON — It’s hard to imagine the pain of losing your husband and 2-year-old son, but that is Mabel Essien's reality. Her husband Michael Essien, 38, was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in southwest Houston. Hours later her son, Micah, was found dead inside the family's stolen SUV nearby.
fox26houston.com
Arrest made in connection to deadly Galveston shooting where man found shot to death in truck
GALVESTON, Texas - Officials have a man behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting in Galveston, where another man was found dead in his truck. It all started on Sunday, July 28 in the 7200 block of Heards Ln where officers with the Galveston PD were called for reports of shots fired. Responding law enforcement there found a black truck crashed into a fence with a man, later identified as Lyzhon Bankston, 28, with several gunshot wounds.
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s discrimination’: Outcry from parents of CCISD special needs students over end to some daycare transportation
Several parents with special needs students in Clear Creek ISD are upset with the district over what they say is a change in transportation for their children to and from a facility that provides specialized care. In November 2021, Distinct Abilities Children’s Center moved to a new location on Blossom...
pearland.com
Can you identify this suspect? The Pearland Police Department ne
Can you identify this suspect? The Pearland Police Department needs your help!. The Pearland Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is requesting the community's assistance in identifying the male in this image responsible for cashing two stolen checks, totaling $475.00. If you know the identity of the person pictured or have any information relevant to this case, please contact Pearland PD Detective N. Marin (281) 997-4239, email [email protected], or call the Brazoria County Crime Stoppers at (800) 460-2222.
Man charged with murder after bicyclist killed in crash sparked by argument in Galveston, police say
Witnesses said the driver and bicyclist got into some sort of verbal and physical altercation before the crash. A second bicyclist was treated and released with minor injuries.
fox26houston.com
Illegal game room shut down in Harris County
One woman is out on bond after being charged for operating an illegal game room in north Harris County. According to Mark Herman with Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4, a search warrant was executed on the illegal game room located in the 11000 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in response to complaints of illegal gambling at the location.
Woman holding baby shot, killed by husband while NCIS agents investigated domestic violence claims, sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating her husband for domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies while he was running away,...
Comments / 2