thedigitalfix.com
Daniel Craig “lived to regret” his commitment to James Bond
The search for the next James Bond is still in its early days, according to Barbara Broccoli, but whoever lands the role will be committing for at least a decade. This would be a huge undertaking, and affects the age of the potential actor under consideration. Daniel Craig ended up being attached to the character for 15 years – something he “lived to regret,” according to Broccoli.
EW.com
Pierce Brosnan responds to who should play James Bond next: 'I don't care'
As the search for the next James Bond continues, one person would very much like to be excluded from the conversation: former 007 Pierce Brosnan. The actor, who starred as the suave, martini-drinking secret agent from 1995 to 2002, has revealed that finding out who'll portray the super-spy in the franchise's forthcoming installment isn't high on his list of priorities.
Robert Pattinson Once Shared He Would Only Be Interested in Playing James Bond in 20 Years
Some may feel that Robert Pattinson would be a perfect James Bond, but the actor felt it would take him two decades before he'd be confident enough to pursue the role.
ComicBook
James Bond Producers Looking for Star Who Will Commit to Role for a Decade or More
James Bond's producers are searching for a new 007, and it's probably not going to be Idris Elba. In a new interview with Variety, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson laid out the process for what's next with the franchise. Both said that being Bond is a 10-12-year commitment. So, the actor would have to be younger this time around. Elba has been a popular fan cast for the role, but he's probably a little too old for such a long commitment. Check out what they said down below.
Time Out Global
It’s official – Idris Elba won’t be the new 007
After years of speculation, we can finally stop asking Idris Elba if he will be the next James Bond. Turns out he’s too old to be the suave spy. Following on from Daniel Craig’s 007 swansong No Time To Die, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson are currently seeking the next actor to portray Bond, but have warned the next movie won’t start filming for at least two more years.
A.V. Club
NME
James Bond producers play down Idris Elba’s chances of becoming next 007
James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have played down speculation that Idris Elba will be the next 007. In a recent interview with Variety, the pair responded to Elba’s recent claim that he doesn’t see Bond when he “looks in the mirror”. “We...
Casting A New James Bond Is Much Tougher Than You Might Guess, And Barbara Broccoli Opens Up About The Biggest Challenge
For those of you eager to know who the next James Bond might be, you should read producer Barbara Broccoli's thoughts on the matter and temper your expectations.
Collider
Fans have wanted Idris Elba to play James Bond for years, but it likely won't happen
Idris Elba has been asked about the James Bond role several times through the years, but said a couple weeks ago it isn't a personal goal of his. Producers of the franchise said they understand.
americanmilitarynews.com
NME
James Bond Producer Reacts To Idris Elba’s Complicated Feelings About Playing 007
James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has given her take on Idris Elba’s complicated feelings about playing 007.
