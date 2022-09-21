ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill dies at 22, just a year after retiring from the sport due to struggles with anxiety and depression - as head coach Mick Cronin calls the loss of the ex-Bruins forward 'heartbreaking'

Jalen Hill, a former basketball player for UCLA, has died at the age of 22, the school confirmed Wednesday. According to Hill's father George, his son 'went missing while in Costa Rica and we have recently learned of his passing,' as he shared on Instagram Tuesday night. 'We know Jalen...
The Spun

Former College Basketball Star Died At 70 Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, the basketball world received some tough news when a former player passed away. Greg Lee, who was a starter on the UCLA Bruins during the team's run to two national titles, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 70 years old. "Former UCLA basketball...
NewsOne

Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With?

Speculation ran rampant on social media about Celtics VP Allison Feaster after it was reported that head coach Ime Udoka had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship" with an unidentified staffer. The post Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With? appeared first on NewsOne.
Larry Brown Sports

Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news

Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News

The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names The 1 Coach He'd Love To Hire

Urban Meyer's name often gets brought up when discussing a high-profile coaching vacancy in college football. He suggested another candidate schools should consider instead. During the latest episode of On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer said he's "really happy" working with FOX and getting to spend time with his family. The three-time national champion identified Kansas coach Lance Leipold as someone he's "always respected."
FanSided

Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 4

Upsets were not on the menu last week but we’re locked in with our Week 4 college football upset picks featuring juicy conference matchups. College football fans who live for upsets were left looking up at the ceiling in dismay after this past Saturday because, even if the weekend was not short on drama, there were no true upsets to be found throughout the country. But with conference matchups starting to heat up, the college football upset picks for Week 4 are in abundance.
