FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Burger In PasadenaPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen RightLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill dies at 22, just a year after retiring from the sport due to struggles with anxiety and depression - as head coach Mick Cronin calls the loss of the ex-Bruins forward 'heartbreaking'
Jalen Hill, a former basketball player for UCLA, has died at the age of 22, the school confirmed Wednesday. According to Hill's father George, his son 'went missing while in Costa Rica and we have recently learned of his passing,' as he shared on Instagram Tuesday night. 'We know Jalen...
Shocking moment college football coach is apparently fired on the field after a loss
ARIZONA STATE apparently wasted no time in firing head coach Herm Edwards. Let go following their 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, a new video has surfaced that shows both Arizona's President and it's Athletic Director speaking to Edwards on the field immediately following the loss. Some have taken...
Jalen Hill’s dad shares heartbreaking post after mystery death of former UCLA player in Costa Rica at 22
THE dad of a former UCLA basketball player has expressed his pain following his son's death in mysterious circumstances. Jalen Hill's father, George, wrote on his private Instagram: “Our hearts are shattered and completely broken to inform family and friends that our beloved son, Jalen, has passed away." George...
Nia Long’s Fiance Ime Udoka Facing Suspension From NBA for Affair With Team Staffer: Report
Nia Long's fiancé, Ime Udoka, is reportedly facing a year-long suspension from the NBA for "improper" conduct with a member of the Boston Celtics team staff. The Celtics head coach, 45, allegedly had an "intimate and consensual relationship with a female member" of the organization, according to a Thursday, September 22, report from The Athletic's […]
Former College Basketball Star Died At 70 Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, the basketball world received some tough news when a former player passed away. Greg Lee, who was a starter on the UCLA Bruins during the team's run to two national titles, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 70 years old. "Former UCLA basketball...
Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With?
Speculation ran rampant on social media about Celtics VP Allison Feaster after it was reported that head coach Ime Udoka had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship" with an unidentified staffer. The post Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With? appeared first on NewsOne.
Video Of Derrick Rose Is Going Viral
On Tuesday, the New York Knicks shared an incredible video of Derrick Rose.
Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news
Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
The media was all over BYU’s racism scandal. So why did no one care about Oregon’s cruel chant?
The media’s response and reporting to the incident of Oregon Ducks fans chanting derogatory chants during Oregon-BYU football game in Eugene, Oregon, is disheartening and eye-opening
College Basketball World Surprised By Bronny James News
Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James, recently took a trip to Columbus to visit Ohio State. A lot of fans were buzzing over that visit because of the James family's connection to the Buckeyes. While there are plenty of fans who want to see James play for Ohio...
Paul Pierce Reacts to Ime Udoka Suspension Reports
The former Celtics forward doesn’t agree with recent reports of the coach’s potential punishment.
College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News
The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
Urban Meyer Names The 1 Coach He'd Love To Hire
Urban Meyer's name often gets brought up when discussing a high-profile coaching vacancy in college football. He suggested another candidate schools should consider instead. During the latest episode of On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer said he's "really happy" working with FOX and getting to spend time with his family. The three-time national champion identified Kansas coach Lance Leipold as someone he's "always respected."
Greg Lee dies; UCLA basketball player under John Wooden who became a beach volleyball star
Former UCLA basketball player Greg Lee, a national champion under John Wooden in 1972 and 1973 before having success in beach volleyball, has died.
New Details Emerge Regarding Ime Udoka's Suspension From Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics announced on Thursday that head coach Ime Udoka would be suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season due to violations of team policies.
USC loses out on Jalen Hale, one of nation's top wide receivers
USC fans were fantasizing about what Jalen Hale could do in Lincoln Riley's offense. Now Alabama fans will get to see Hale up close. Hale, rated the nation's No. 9 wide receiver, committed to Alabama on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior took official visits to USC, Texas, Texas A&M, ...
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 4
Upsets were not on the menu last week but we’re locked in with our Week 4 college football upset picks featuring juicy conference matchups. College football fans who live for upsets were left looking up at the ceiling in dismay after this past Saturday because, even if the weekend was not short on drama, there were no true upsets to be found throughout the country. But with conference matchups starting to heat up, the college football upset picks for Week 4 are in abundance.
Deron Williams Reveals Why Players End Up Leaving The Utah Jazz: "No Person I Ever Talked To Was Interested In Coming To Utah. It Just Was A Reality."
Former NBA All-Star point guard Deron Williams gave the Utah Jazz a lot of good seasons. He was arguably one of the best point guards in the league during his time with the Jazz, showing incredible skill for the position and being a playoff regular with the team. The Jazz...
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Re-Signing 4x NBA Champion
On his podcast, "The Point Forward," Andre Iguodala has announced that he will re-sign with the Golden State Warriors.
USC gets ‘big-time football player’ and even ‘better person and better teammate’ in Lakeridge (Oregon) standout Joey Olsen
By René Ferrán | Photos by Naji Saker Joey Olsen woke up last Wednesday morning and just felt it was time. Time to announce a decision that the Lakeridge junior wide receiver had weighed for several months, discussing with family, friends and Pacers coach Spencer Phillips. Time to let ...
