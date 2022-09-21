ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Armed man stole truck at Florida gas station, three-year-old boy inside

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vMTIY_0i4lcA7X00

Caught On Camera: Man steals car with toddler inside 01:33

FORT MYERS - An armed kidnapping in which a man pulled a knife and drove off with a woman's truck with her three-year-old son inside was caught on camera.

Security video of the carjacking, which took place at a gas station on the state's west coast, shows the woman holding onto the truck in an effort to stop her attacker from escaping with her child.

Police found the boy inside the truck about three blocks down the road. The boy was then reunited with his family who said they were grateful he was unharmed.

"It doesn't really happen all that often that a child is kidnapped and is found the same day," said David Martinez, a family member.

Jessie Davis was working at a pet shop next door to where the boy was found. He saw the truck parked but didn't think anything of it. Because the windows were tinted, he said he had no idea a child was inside.

"We saw the truck back there, I didn't see, we didn't see any kids or nothing in it, we weren't back there. Everything looked normal because cars always park there," he said.

He said the area can be unsafe at times.

"This is not a great part of the neighborhood so you kind of get used to it," said Davis.

Police continue their search for the armed man.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
iheart.com

Florida Mother Arrested For Helping Her Daughter Attack 11-Year-Old Girl

A Florida mother is facing a lithany of charges after a now viral video shows her helping her daughter attack an 11-year-old girl after school. Sabrina Thomas, 50, faces charges of child abuse, battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Video from last week shows Thomas joining in...
cbs12.com

Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
JUPITER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Dog Rescued After Being Thrown Off a Florida Bridge in Plastic Storage Bin from a Moving Car

"We will never understand why people do these cruel things to animals, but we feel fortunate that so many residents see something and say something," Orange County Animal Services said A 4-year-old dog now-named Daisy has found her forever home after surviving a "cruel" incident earlier this week. Orange County Animal Services in Florida shared an alert via its Facebook page on Thursday, stating that the day before authorities were called in after "someone had tossed a plastic tote over a bridge from a moving vehicle." "We will...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

1 dead in shooting on Fort Myers Beach

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Fort Myers Beach. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died at the Red Coconut RV Park. The RV Park is off of Estero Boulevard and just south of Sand Dollar Drive. The Mobile Command Center and the Crime Scene Unit...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
115K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy