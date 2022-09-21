AOA hosting free music Thursday

Arts of the Albemarle will host a free Just Jammin’ music event tonight at its downtown location on Main Street.

The event will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and it will feature three musical acts in its annex space that is now called the Arts of the Albemarle Studio. The event will feature local groups High Strung, Bill and Friends and Go Figure.

According to AoA, High Strung is a duo featuring Moriah Cruz, co-owner of Viking Sound Studio in downtown, and Ellen Menton. Bill and Friends is led by long-time professional entertainer Bill Lauten. Go Figure? is a 12-member rhythm & blues band comprised of local musicians.

Beer and wine will be available for purchase.