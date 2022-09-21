ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunnellon, FL

Villages Daily Sun

Live from The Villages: ‘Fox & Friends’

When Pat Walker switched on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning, he noticed something. “I said ‘Holy — they’re here,’” said Walker, of the Village of Fernandina. Walker woke his wife, Susan, and they went to R.J. Gators Florida Sea Grill and Bar in Lake Sumter Landing. That’s where “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy had arrived, via golf cart, for a live broadcast. The segment’s focus was inflation, but “Fox & Friends’” return to The Villages also underlined something else — the community’s foothold in the national political landscape. Ten, 15 years ago there was some coverage of The Villages because, even then, it was beginning to grow quickly, said Aubrey assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Motorcyclist from Sumter County dies after struck by van

A motorcyclist from Sumter County died after he was struck by a van driven by a Mount Dora man. The 28-year-old Sumterville man at 6:25 a.m. Friday was riding a 2007 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County when he collided with a van that was attempting to make a left turn and entered into the motorcyclist’s lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Dunnellon, FL
WCJB

Marion County girl goes missing after leaving home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County girl is considered missing and endangered after she left home and disappeared. Allison Sykes, 15, was last seen at 7 p.m. on Thursday leaving her home on Spring Lane in Ocala. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies do not know what she was last...
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Pasco County Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Pasco County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Four sandbag sites are open to help protect your property from floodwaters, Pasco County officials said. W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park on Little Road in New Port Richey, Veterans Memorial Park on Hicks Road in Hudson, Magnolia Valley Golf Course on Massachusetts Avenue in New Port Richey and Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) on Warder Road in San Antonio are all open.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Taking care of feet in need

It is estimated that about 75 percent of people will suffer from a foot-related health problem at some point in their lives. If you’re a low income individual who suffers from chronic foot problems, you can be assured that help is now available to you via a new People Helping People program that gives a real “step up” for those in need of enhanced podiatric health.
SPRING HILL, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Food, entertainment and horses

MORRISTON — Over 100 people made their way to Beauty’s Haven Farm and Equine Rescue Inc. on Saturday in Morriston for the organization’s 11th annual Open House. The event featured a silent auction, raffle items, a DJ and food vendor. Additionally, those in attendance also had a chance to get up close and personal with a few of the horses on the farm.
MORRISTON, FL
click orlando

2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Marion County crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash along State Road 40 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A sedan occupied by two Silver Springs women, 57 and 63, was traveling east on SR-40, west of Northeast 14th Street Road Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers said.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Five golf courses to shut down ahead of possible tropical event

Five golf courses in The Villages will be shut down ahead of a possible tropical event. The following courses will be closed as of Sunday:. The courses are being closed for the movement of water ahead of a possible tropical event next week. The movement of water provides additional room in retention ponds for potentially heavy rainfall.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox13news.com

Science students hope to prevent new housing development in Pasco County

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A group of environmental science students is pushing back against plans to build more than 100 homes in an area of Pasco County. For months, they’ve been researching how the development could impact lake water quality, traffic, student safety, drainage issues and wildlife. On Thursday, they presented their findings to the county's planning commission.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Spring Hill beekeeper doing what he can to ensure vital insects thrive

There’s always a lot of buzz on the Nextdoor.com online neighborhood hub, and even more so when Ezekiel Merino posts offers to safely remove bee hives for local people. The Spring Hill resident and Cuban immigrant is a beekeeper who learned the hobby from his dad, who kept bees in Cuba, harvesting and selling honey to help make ends meet. In 1971, the Merino family won a lottery to exit the county, settling in Tampa when Merino was a young boy.
SPRING HILL, FL

