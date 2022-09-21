ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Two Wheeler Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants ICICI Lombard, HDFC ERGO, ETA Services Ltd, Bajaj Allianz

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2022 -- The Worldwide Two Wheeler Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Worldwide Two Wheeler Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are.
ECONOMY
Patent Issued for Systems, devices, and methods for parallelized data structure processing (USPTO 11436281): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Merritt, Sears ( Groton, MA , US), filed on March 16, 2020. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In this disclosure, where a document, an act, and/or an item of knowledge is referred to and/or discussed, then such reference and/or discussion is not an admission that the document, the act, and/or the item of knowledge and/or any combination thereof was at a priority date, publicly available, known to a public, part of common general knowledge, and/or otherwise constitutes any prior art under any applicable statutory provisions; and/or is known to be relevant to any attempt to solve any problem with which this disclosure may be concerned with. Further, nothing is disclaimed.
TECHNOLOGY
FinTech in Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : Root Insurance, American Well, Corvus Insurance, Kin Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global FinTech in Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The FinTech in Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
Soft Market Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Liberty Mutual, Farmers Insurance, American Family Insurance: Soft Market Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Soft Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
MARKETS
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to La Capitale General Insurance Inc., La Capitale Civil Service Insurer Inc.; Affirms Credit Ratings of Certain Beneva Inc. Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) to. La Capitale General Insurance Inc. (. La Capitale General Insurance. ). In addition, AM Best has assigned an FSR of A (Excellent) and...
ECONOMY
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Jet Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Jet’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well...
ECONOMY
AM Best to Sponsor and Present Insurance Market Outlooks and Trend Analysis at American Property Casualty Insurers Association’s Annual Meeting

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill host a market briefing on the state of the U.S. property/casualty insurance industry in conjunction with the American Property Casualty Insurers Association’s (APCIA) Annual Meeting, on. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. , at. 2 p.m. CDT. at the. Hilton Anatole. in. Dallas. . AM Best also...
MARKETS
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Delvag Versicherungs-AG

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. The ratings reflect Delvag’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
ECONOMY
Medical Liability Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : AXA, Aviva, Allianz: Medical Liability Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Medical Liability Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Sompo Japan Nipponkoa,
MARKETS
Insurance Software Market Is Set to Fly High in Years to Come

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Insurance Software Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Insurance Software. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin,...
SOFTWARE
Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants PICC, iCatdog, Petfirst: Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Petplan.
PET SERVICES
Income Protection Insurance Market to See Revolutionary Growth : AIA Group Limited, Allianz SE, AMP Services: Income Protection Insurance Market Size, Share, Future Growth and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Income Protection Insurance Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Income Protection Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption,...
MARKETS
Reinsurance Group of America Announces Expiration of Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 6.20% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Debentures

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) (the “Company”) announced today that the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Offer”) by the Company for any and all of its outstanding 6.20% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Debentures due 2042 (the “Debentures”), expired yesterday,. September...
ECONOMY
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Saturn Insurance Inc.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). Saturn is a captive of BP p.l.c. (bp), an integrated global energy company. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings...
BUSINESS
Regulators adopt mortality tables reflecting decade of COVID-19 loss

A state insurance regulator task force adopted mortality tables Thursday reflecting COVID-19 pandemic mortality loss over the next decade. The Life Actuarial Task Force adopted recommendations put forth by the Society of Actuaries Research Institute and the American Academy of Actuaries for past and future mortality table adjustments. Mortality tables...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Patent Issued for System to predict future performance characteristic for an electronic record (USPTO 11436269): Hartford Fire Insurance Company

-- Hartford Fire Insurance Company ( Hartford, Connecticut , United States ) has been issued patent number 11436269, according to news reporting originating out of. , US), McLaughlin, Kelly J. (Cobalt, CT, US), Steger,. Tracey Ellen. (. Glastonbury, CT. , US). This patent was filed on. July 11, 2019. and...
HARTFORD, CT

