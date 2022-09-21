ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

FinTech in Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : Root Insurance, American Well, Corvus Insurance, Kin Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global FinTech in Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The FinTech in Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Patent Issued for Systems, devices, and methods for parallelized data structure processing (USPTO 11436281): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Merritt, Sears ( Groton, MA , US), filed on March 16, 2020. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In this disclosure, where a document, an act, and/or an item of knowledge is referred to and/or discussed, then such reference and/or discussion is not an admission that the document, the act, and/or the item of knowledge and/or any combination thereof was at a priority date, publicly available, known to a public, part of common general knowledge, and/or otherwise constitutes any prior art under any applicable statutory provisions; and/or is known to be relevant to any attempt to solve any problem with which this disclosure may be concerned with. Further, nothing is disclaimed.
Two Wheeler Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants ICICI Lombard, HDFC ERGO, ETA Services Ltd, Bajaj Allianz

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2022 -- The Worldwide Two Wheeler Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Worldwide Two Wheeler Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are.
Group Personal Accident Insurance Market Next Big Thing: Major Giants Gerber Life Insurance, AXA, Sumitomo Life Insurance, Aviva

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Group Personal Accident Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Medical Insurance Software Market Set for Explosive Growth : SolvHealth, PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, SimplyInsured, Alegeus

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Medical Insurance Software Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Motorcycle Insurance Market to See Booming Growth : Farmers Insurance, Zurich Insurance Group, Munich Re Group

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Motorcycle Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to La Capitale General Insurance Inc., La Capitale Civil Service Insurer Inc.; Affirms Credit Ratings of Certain Beneva Inc. Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) to. La Capitale General Insurance Inc. (. La Capitale General Insurance. ). In addition, AM Best has assigned an FSR of A (Excellent) and...
Protect your assets with personal umbrella liability insurance

Gettysburg Times, The (PA) Oh, no, not another insurance policy. In these challenging economic times, who wants to pay for another insurance product? We purchase auto insurance for our vehicles because the law requires it and homeowner's insurance on our homes because the lenders require it, and our home is likely one of our most significant assets. But, the insurance that helps you sleep at night knowing that the aforementioned assets are properly protected is a personal umbrella insurance policy. The reason is because it provides additional limits above and beyond the limits afforded by your auto or homeowners policy.
Medical Liability Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : AXA, Aviva, Allianz: Medical Liability Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Medical Liability Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Sompo Japan Nipponkoa,
Reinsurance Group of America Announces Expiration of Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 6.20% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Debentures

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) (the “Company”) announced today that the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Offer”) by the Company for any and all of its outstanding 6.20% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Debentures due 2042 (the “Debentures”), expired yesterday,. September...
GHY Current Earnings

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Proxy Voting Recordsopens in a new window | Audit Committee Charter | Directors/Trusteesopens in a new window |. | Form 5500 | Nominating & Governance Committee Charter | Compliance Committee Charteropens in a new window | Sales Load Breakpoints | Customer Loginopens...
Automobile Insurance Apps Market Is Going to Boom : Sygic, Progressive, Allianz Partners

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Automobile Insurance. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Automobile Insurance Apps market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES MELISSA CIRCELLI AS CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, today announced.
Online Medical Insurance Market Is Going to Boom : Progressive, Anthem, Aetna, Cigna

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Online Medical Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
