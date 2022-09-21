Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit TodayL. CaneFlorida State
Orange Park Mall hosts Nitro Extreme Show, first large event since National Cinema Day incidentZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Action News Jax
Lawsuit aimed at Confederate monuments targets five counties’ names, including Baker and Bradford
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A new legal push could change the names of five Florida counties. The lawsuit, filed by Earl Johnson Jr., was filed over a year ago challenging the use of tax dollars to fund Confederate monuments in Jacksonville, but it was recently amended to encompass street names and counties named after Confederate figures.
thejaxsonmag.com
Jacksonville wants to rein in panhandling
Jacksonville City Council is trying again to get panhandlers off the streets, but a new approach could stifle other fundraising in the process. Panhandling occurs in every large American city and increases during times of economic hardship. Many residents consider it a nuisance, and panhandling complaints to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office have increased the last few years, with over 2,500 in 2021.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis-backed T.K. Waters stretches cash lead in Jacksonville Sheriff race
Familiar names boosted his political committee recently. Republican candidate T.K. Waters continues to add to his financial advantage ahead of the November Special Election for Jacksonville Sheriff. Familiar establishment donors are key to his latest push. Between Sept. 10 and Sept. 16, Waters’ political committee, A Safer Jacksonville for All,...
'Deborah Roberts: I'm' now on display at Cummer Museum
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cummer Museum is the new temporary home for the work of nationally acclaimed artist Deborah Roberts. Roberts's art has been catching the eye of collectors like Jay-Z, Beyonce, and the Obamas. Her latest exhibition is showing beauty, body, race, and identity through the lens of black children.
First Coast News
Ride for Peace hits streets of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Motorcyclists, police, and community members spent Saturday morning taking part in this year's 14th annual Ride of Life. A police escort led the way as hundreds of bikers rode through the streets, going through neighbors impacted by violence. The family of two brothers murdered 97 days apart was expected to be one of many families impacted by violence taking part in Saturday event.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville neo-Nazi group named in Anti-Defamation League report
A report from the Anti-Defamation League shows the state of Florida is home to what is described as an “extensive” network of white supremacists and other extremists. The report highlights a group known as NatSoc Florida or NSF for short. The ADL says it’s based in Duval County and is a neo-Nazi organization.
Parents: Florida 2nd grader instructed to ‘send picture doing reading homework in bathtub’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The parents of a Florida second-grader said their child was withdrawn from school after they questioned an assignment in which their daughter was instructed to “send a picture of you doing reading homework in the bathtub.”. Misty Dunham and her husband Christopher, of Jacksonville, said...
UF Health Jacksonville seeing patients' health improve through their Food Pharmacy program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The issue of hunger on the first coast has only gotten worse in the past year exacerbated by the pandemic and inflation, according to Feeding Northeast Florida. September 23 is Hunger Action Day. It's a day to bring awareness to the need and what is going...
Jacksonville mayor attacks liberals on Twitter, sides with Gov. DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard flights
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A series of tweets from Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry appeared to offer his support to Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding the Martha's Vineyard flights. Curry stated that DeSantis was right for protecting Florida from open borders, possibly referencing the recent flights full of migrants that were flown out on two planes to Martha's Vineyard as part of what DeSantis called the state's relocation program.
Financial assistance available to struggling Jacksonville residents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Times are tough for many people around the First Coast. At the beginning of the week, roughly 45,000 customers were at risk for having their utilities disconnected due to overdue electric bills with JEA after it ended its summer 'grace period'. On Thursday, JEA says 1,055...
INSIDE LOOK: USS Orleck to open to public in Jacksonville on Sept. 28
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The USS Orleck, a retired Navy warship, is just days away from its grand opening to the public. On Wednesday, September 28, community members will have the opportunity to experience the ship’s rich history up close in Downtown Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
unfspinnaker.com
Students raise concerns for their safety on campus in discussion on campus preachers
“Misrepresenting the Bible” and “hate speech.”. Those are two phrases University of North Florida (UNF) students used to describe preachers on the Green during an open floor discussion led by the Interfaith Center on Tuesday. For over four years, the UNF campus has experienced groups of preachers setting...
'Be prepared, have a plan': Jacksonville Mayor Curry says city is monitoring Tropical Depression 9
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville's Emergency Operations Center says it's monitoring the tropics for local impacts of a developing storm in the Caribbean. The storm was upgraded to a Tropical Depression Friday morning. Experts predict the Tropical Depression could strengthen into possible Category 3 Hurricane. Jacksonville Mayor...
Action News Jax
Mayor encourages community to utilize city’s emergency assistance program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Vulnerable residents facing financial difficulties are having to pick and choose between paying the rent, mortgage, phone and electric bill, or buying crucial staples like food. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Mayor Curry wants to remind the community that the city of Jacksonville’s emergency...
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed Saturday at Mandarin Oaks Elementary School
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food at an event this week in Jacksonville. Florida’s largest food bank’s food distribution event with Duval County School Board member Lori Hershey and Jacksonville City Council member Michael Boylan will take place at Mandarin Oaks Elementary School — located at 10600 Hornets Nest Road — on Saturday from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
News4Jax.com
Hearing held in eviction dispute between Celebration Church, founding pastors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has an update on the legal battle between Celebration Church and its former pastors, Stovall and Kerri Weems. There was a court hearing Thursday regarding the church’s attempt to evict the Weemses from their home because they resigned and are no longer affiliated with Celebration.
Action News Jax
Neighbors celebrate their time to ‘Come Together’ for a festival of music and food
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Come Together Music and Food Festival is planned for Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ndani Village 3118 Edgewood Avenue, West in Jacksonville. Katz Downstairz will headline the music portion of the festival with their blend of Hip Hop, Jazz and New Soul. >>>...
Cannabis coming to St. Johns Town Center by end of the year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous story. The building that Black Creek Outfitters called home near St. Johns Town Center may be outfitting Jacksonville with cannabis by the end of the year. A cannabis company that began in Springfield, Massachusetts, called Insa, is wanting...
Cousins Maine Lobster will return to Neptune Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. Cousins Maine Lobster is coming back to Neptune Beach. The brick and mortar location will reopen at 630-14 Atlantic Boulevard soon. The anticipated opening date is October 7, according to the restaurants Facebook. Cousins Maine Lobster originally started...
