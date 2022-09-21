It’s getting to be a familiar refrain: The CE100 names move, in a big way, to the downside. All pillars slid, and depending on where you look, only a few stocks wound up ending the week in the green. As for the gainers, K12 was up 2.1%, followed by Landstar, up 1.2% — and many of the names, whether they moved up or down, moved without much in the way of headlines.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO