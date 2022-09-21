Read full article on original website
Today in Crypto: Crypto Winter Prompts Crypto Firms CEO Exodus; Canada's Trudeau, New Tory Head Fight over Crypto
Coinbase has registered with the Dutch Central Bank to be a crypto service provider, which will let it offer all its retail, institutional and ecosystem products in the Netherlands, a blog post said. Coinbase thinks regulation is an “enabler” for the crypto industry which can make for clear rules which...
Bank of America Walks Back Digital Dollar Predictions
Bank of America strategists are revising an earlier prediction that the U.S. would issue a digital dollar by the end of the decade. According to a Bloomberg News report Friday (Sept. 23), BofA strategists Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss say earlier projections that the digital dollar would be unveiled between 2025 and 2030 were too optimistic, as the concept was still being studied.
Russian Financial Regulators Explore Cross-Border Crypto Payments
Russian authorities are working on a way to use cryptocurrencies for settlements with other nations amid the sanctions related to the Russia-Ukraine war. The country’s central bank and finance ministry have agreed on a draft law to regulate cross-border crypto payments, Bitcoin.com reported Sunday (Sept. 25). The authorities will regulate the issuance, circulation and various operations with digital assets by the end of the year, including international crypto payments.
3 Reasons a Digital Dollar Is Still a Long Way Off
It probably isn’t a coincidence that Bank of America’s cryptocurrency team stomped on the brakes regarding its prediction of a digital dollar as soon as 2025 right after the White House released a report on the technical challenges of a U.S. digital dollar. The Bank of America cryptocurrency...
Fitch Says Bond Buy Won’t Lower El Salvador’s Default Risk
El Salvador has repurchased more than $500 million of its bonds at a huge discount, but that may not lessen its risk of a default at the beginning of 2023. While the country’s experiment with bitcoin as a legal tender has largely been a failure, with almost no one reportedly using the cryptocurrency as a currency, its biggest impact by far has been on the country’s dismal debt rating.
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
SEC Ethereum Lawsuit Asserts Control Over Most Crypto Blockchains
Earlier this week, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) buried a very broad and very big jurisdiction claim 69 paragraphs down in a lawsuit about a 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) it claimed was an unregistered securities offering. The case involves an ICO for SPRK tokens issued by the Sparkster...
Report: Uzbek Firm Says Tech Issues Halted Processing Russian Mir Cards
Uzbekistan’s inter-bank processing center UZCARD has reportedly paused its processing of payments via the Bank of Russia’s National Card Payment System (NSPK)-issued Mir payment cards. UZCARD said the pause was caused by technical issues and was not in response to U.S. sanctions imposed last week on NSPK CEO...
NFTs Offer Cultural and Crypto Bridge for Newcomers Who Want Out of Fiat
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are inextricably tied to blockchain technology and the wider crypto ecosystem by the nature of their technical design. In the early days of the technology, this meant there was a significant overlap between the community of people who created and collected NFTs and those with an interest in what had previously been the primary use case for blockchains — cryptocurrency.
Report: Incoming CEO Says Kraken Doesn’t Plan to Register With SEC
Although the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has identified some tokens as securities and called for cryptocurrency platforms to register with the agency as exchanges, crypto exchange Kraken reportedly does not plan to delist the tokens or register with the SEC. Instead, Kraken’s incoming CEO, Dave Ripley, said the company...
UK Bill Will Make It Easier to Seize Crypto in Money Laundering Cases
A proposed law in the U.K. will make it easier for law enforcement to seize, freeze and recover cryptocurrency used by criminals to launder profits from illegal activity. The bill, introduced into the British Parliament on Thursday (Sept. 22), is designed to crack down on “kleptocrats, organized criminals and terrorists,” according to a news release on the U.K. government website.
UK Government Eyes Crypto Opportunity With ‘Agile’ Legislation
Little has been heard from Rishi Sunak since losing the Tory leadership race to rival Liz Truss, now Prime Minister of the U.K., earlier this month. While his withdrawal from the public eye was to be expected, the departure of the former Chancellor of the Exchequer — the government’s chief financial minister — from the cabinet has left many wondering what will happen to his ambitious plans to make the U.K. a “global hub for crypto asset technology.”
Citi to Cut Lending to Private Equity Firms
Citigroup is undertaking drastic cutbacks on the amount of money it lends to private equity firms and other asset managers as big banks try to adhere to strict new regulations on capital. The lending in question is what’s called subscription-line financing, the Financial Times (FT) reported Friday (Sept. 23). Citi...
Senate Hearing Spotlights Rifts, Risks on Push Payment Fraud
On Capitol Hill, by now the cast of characters — and the flash points — are familiar. The CEOs of the nation’s largest banks have, in a continuing series of appearances before House and Senate Committees, discussed their business models and in some cases have defended those same business models.
EMEA Daily: Irish Life Partners With Stripe for Investment Platform Solutions
In today’s news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Stripe announced that will be providing payment solutions for Irish Life’s investment app and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Fintech Galaxy revealed new senior leadership hires. Plus, Estée Lauder Companies and French luxury fashion house Balmain are...
Cloud-Banking Firm Mambu, Metoda Finance Team to Offer Banking Compliance in Italy
Italy’s Metoda Finance has partnered with German cloud-banking platform Mambu to improve regulatory compliance for Italian financial institutions (FIs) making the digital transformation, a press release said Thursday (Sept. 22). The collaboration will offer a suite of regulation-driven banking technology solutions, which will be integrated with Mambu’s software-as-a-service (SaaS)...
Pound, Euro Instability Signals Stress Ahead for Europe’s FinTech Ecosystem
How a currency trades on the world stage is a form of shorthand for how traders and investors view the prospects and the perils facing various nations. And in Europe, the status of the British pound and euro signal turbulence ahead for several sectors in the region — including the FinTech sector.
CE100 Index Plunges 7.2% as Higher Interest Rates Cloud Spending Outlook
It’s getting to be a familiar refrain: The CE100 names move, in a big way, to the downside. All pillars slid, and depending on where you look, only a few stocks wound up ending the week in the green. As for the gainers, K12 was up 2.1%, followed by Landstar, up 1.2% — and many of the names, whether they moved up or down, moved without much in the way of headlines.
PayPal Partners With GIIN, Telus, Visa on Impact Investing Project
A newly-launched initiative aims to link corporations’ money and know-how with impact investing practices to make it easier to meet environmental and social assurances as well as shareholder and business objectives. The corporate impact investing initiative is being launched by PayPal and the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), along...
German VC Firm Visionaries Club Raises €400M to Improve Supply Chains, B2B Finance
Berlin-based VC firm Visionaries Club has raised a new €400 million fund to invest in B2B technology, a press release said. It will be divided into three funds: “a €150m seed fund; a €200m early growth fund to invest in startups post-Series B; and a new so-called Tomorrow Fund of €50m, which will focus on science and technology investments at pre-seed and seed,” the report said.
