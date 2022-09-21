Breaking: Former AG Sniffen indicted for sexual abuse of a minor in third degree in decades-old case

An Anchorage grand jury indicted former Acting Alaska Attorney General Clyde Edward Sniffen, Jr. on three counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree for conduct alleged to have occurred with a West High School Student while he was in a position of authority in 1991. Sniffen’s Superior Court arraignment is set for Sept. 26, 2022 at 1:45 pm.

The charges in the indictment are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Sniffen is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, the Department of Law said.

The woman he allegedly sexually abused was 17 at the time, and is now in her late 40s. She came forward after the long-time assistant attorney general had been appointed acting attorney general after the resignation of former AG Kevin Clarkson. Sniffen quickly resigned after the allegations were brought to the mainstream media.

Independent Special Prosecutor Gregg M. Olson is in charge of the cse.