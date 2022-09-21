ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Breaking: Former AG Sniffen indicted for sexual abuse of a minor in third degree in decades-old case

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9To1_0i4lY7uZ00

An Anchorage grand jury indicted former Acting Alaska Attorney General Clyde Edward Sniffen, Jr. on three counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree for conduct alleged to have occurred with a West High School Student while he was in a position of authority in 1991. Sniffen’s Superior Court arraignment is set for Sept. 26, 2022 at 1:45 pm.

The charges in the indictment are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Sniffen is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, the Department of Law said.

The woman he allegedly sexually abused was 17 at the time, and is now in her late 40s. She came forward after the long-time assistant attorney general had been appointed acting attorney general after the resignation of former AG Kevin Clarkson. Sniffen quickly resigned after the allegations were brought to the mainstream media.

Independent Special Prosecutor Gregg M. Olson is in charge of the cse.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Must Read Alaska

Judge says Rep. Eastman’s eligibility to serve in Legislature will be on trial due to membership in Oath Keepers

On Thursday, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna said the trial against Rep. David Eastman’s eligibility to hold office must go on. The judge indicated he thinks Eastman is disqualified from serving because he belongs to the a group called the Oath Keepers. By extension, Oath Keepers is being put on trial as a group dedicated to overthrowing the government.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Municipal Clerk, without comment, restores cut portion of Sept. 13 Anchorage Assembly meeting

The missing portion of a recording of the Sept. 13 Anchorage Assembly meeting has evidently been found and restored to the public record. Late on the night of Sept. 13, the final two public participants in the Assembly meeting were people who had stayed through the several-hour meeting to give final public testimony. Each was allotted three minutes. For reasons explained as “technical glitches,” those remarks were edited out of the YouTube. Must Read Alaska was able to contact one of the testifiers and get a fairly close transcript of her comments, which were critical of the Assembly.
ANCHORAGE, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anchorage, AK
Anchorage, AK
Crime & Safety
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Third Degree#Alaska Attorney General#Violent Crime#Ag Sniffen#Superior Court#The Department Of Law#Cse
Must Read Alaska

Clayton Trotter: All the Kellys are not all the same

We may never be able to quantify how much Kelly Tshibaka’s first-name campaign has benefitted Buzz Kelley and Kelly Merrick. However, the difference in ideology between the Kelly running for US Senate and the one running for State Senate from Chugiak/Eagle River is verifiable. Kelly Tshibaka is a true...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Election analyst: Begich would win head to head with either Peltola or Palin, if he could get to a head-to-head

An election data analyst who writes a Substack blog on election science describes Alaska’s ranked choice voting system, implemented for the first time this year, as an example of what not to do, because the person who got the most votes — Nick Begich — did not win election to Congress on Aug. 16. Instead, Mary Pelota won, the person who got the second-most combined votes.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Must Read Alaska

Peltola won’t join delegation in support of Ambler Road

U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, both R-Alaska, recently sent a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland reiterating their strong support for the Ambler Access Project (Ambler Road). But Alaska’s Congresswoman Mary Peltola would not sign the letter, even though when she was running for office earlier this year,...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

The Left goes politically nuts over storm in Western Alaska; Dunleavy says he is asking for federal declaration

The incivility of Twitter users is legendary, but new lows were reached after the storm that hit Western Alaska this past weekend. Political critics of Gov. Mike Dunleavy pounced, asking why the governor had not had a federal disaster declaration in place already. Some even demanded the governor declare a state disaster, which he had already done on Saturday.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Second Amendment: Alaska Attorney Gen. Taylor signs warning to credit card companies tracking gun sales

A coalition of 24 states’ attorneys general, including Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor, signed a letter alerting the chief executive officers of three major credit card companies that the recent creation of a “merchant category code” for the processing of firearms purchases from gun stores is potentially a violation of consumer protection and antitrust laws.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Palin-Boebert fundraiser canceled

A joint fundraiser for congressional candidate Sarah Palin and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado, scheduled for Sept. 24 at the Petroleum Club in Anchorage, has been canceled. It was a reception and dinner with the two political super stars, and the reason for the cancelation wasn’t given. “Due to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy