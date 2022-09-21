Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: The 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade
Scenes from the 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Yakima Herald Republic
Tradition, pageantry and pride: Meet one of Yakima County's dancing horse trainers
It’s the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, and hundreds of Harrison Middle School students, staff and parents gather around a taped-off section of asphalt in the school’s parking lot. Like performers taking to the stage, five riders and their horses clip-clop onto the asphalt to perform a traditional dance that is as much a celebration of Mexican culture as it is fun to watch.
Yakima Herald Republic
New Yakima shop lives up to its name — Good Times N Tattoos
Everyone is getting tattoos these days. And Good Times N Tattoos is creating safe space for queer and BIPOC communities, collecting permanent body art and piercings, in the Yakima Valley and beyond. Their approach seems to be working — the new shop was voted Best Tattoo Shop and Best New...
Yakima Herald Republic
City staff recommends switch to paid parking in downtown Yakima
Yakima city staff is recommending a switch to paid parking for on-street stalls and city lots in downtown Yakima. In a memo to the Yakima City Council, City Manager Bob Harrison recommended the city charge $1 per hour for parking between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the downtown area Mondays through Saturdays, with no charges for Sundays.
Yakima Herald Republic
Lucian Munguia is confident, smart and sea-loving, family says as they continue to search
Lucian Munguia is independent, confident, capable and smart. These are the traits described by his family that give them hope as they continue searching for the 4-year-old, who has been missing from Yakima for two weeks. Lucian was last seen Sept. 10, walking across the parking lot of Sarg Hubbard...
Yakima Herald Republic
Newly crowned Miss Sunnyside wants to make an impact on reducing youth violence
Brianna Garza’s smile dazzled the crowd as she was crowned Sept. 17 as Miss Sunnyside. Garza performed a folklórico dance to “Un Poco Loco” and “Cómo Quieres Que Te Quiera” during the talent portion of the pageant at Sunnyside High School. The audience cheered her command of the traditional folklórico dress and clapped along to the music.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Quicker response could've minimized fire's damage
To the editor — There was a fire on Sept. 4 at around 5 p.m. It happened at a restaurant called El Porton. The fire's damage could have been limited if the firefighters had driven there quicker and stopped the fire faster. There were 649.1 property crimes in 2019....
Yakima Herald Republic
Abeyta Nelson picks up sixth straight win in legal category
After more than four decades of practicing law, you learn a few things — and not just about the law. If you’re smart, you get to know your community. You watch, listen and pay attention to what’s important to your neighbors. You try to genuinely understand their values, their concerns, their dreams.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: DTG, McKinney spew foul materials
To the editor — I appreciate the YH-R’s recent coverage regarding the threat posed by DTG’s Rocky Top landfill to the health and welfare of surrounding neighbors and recreational lands. DTG purchased the landfill in 2019 and has tripled annual disposal, with the majority being out-of-county waste....
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima residents voice concerns about public safety related to gangs, drugs and traffic
Yakima’s location combined with the lack of adequate resources for law enforcement make it attractive to drug cartels, police said Thursday at a public forum for residents who also raised questions on a wide range of city issues, including crime, traffic safety and road repairs. “What is so attractive...
