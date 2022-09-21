Read full article on original website
UK Retailers Struggle to Stem Slumping Sales, While Canada Sees Slight Increase
Retailers in the U.K. reported a drop in sales for September and expect that trend to continue next month as businesses prepare for the holiday shopping season. A report Friday (Sept. 23) by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) showed a strong decline in retail sales volume — 20% — after considerable growth in August, at 37%. The CBI says retailers expect sales volumes to fall again in October, though at a rate of 13%.
Spanish Bank Sabadell Begins Discussions to Sell Payments Arm
Spanish financial services company Banco Sabadell is in discussions to sell its payments business and has thus far received bids from three companies, according to published reports. The Barcelona-based bank has gotten offers from American financial services firm Fiserv, the French company Worldline and Italy's Nexi in a deal valued...
Citi to Cut Lending to Private Equity Firms
Citigroup is undertaking drastic cutbacks on the amount of money it lends to private equity firms and other asset managers as big banks try to adhere to strict new regulations on capital. The lending in question is what’s called subscription-line financing, the Financial Times (FT) reported Friday (Sept. 23). Citi...
pymnts
EMEA Daily: Irish Life Partners With Stripe for Investment Platform Solutions
In today’s news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Stripe announced that will be providing payment solutions for Irish Life’s investment app and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Fintech Galaxy revealed new senior leadership hires. Plus, Estée Lauder Companies and French luxury fashion house Balmain are...
US stocks fall as dollar and Treasury yields soar amid fallout from UK tax plan
US stocks ended Monday lower on further turmoil in the UK. US bond yields soared with the 10 year climbing as much as 21 basis points.
Use of Paper Banknotes in UK Ends Sept. 30
Sept. 30 marks the end of an era for British money as the Bank of England (BoE) will be withdrawing the legal tender status of paper 20-pound and 50-pound banknotes. After this date, businesses will no longer be accepting these banknotes as payment, according to a BoE announcement. They will be replaced by new polymer notes.
FinTechs Package Financial Tools for EMEA Freelance, Gig Workers
For its latest banking offering, Revolut recently launched Revolut Pro, a dedicated income, payment and expense management account for freelancers, sole traders, contractors and self-employed individuals looking to manage their business funds. Alongside the recently-launched Revolut Reader, a lightweight point of sale (POS) terminal suitable for freelancers and small businesses,...
Nuapay, Pay360 Parter to Accelerate Open Banking in UK
Open banking company Nuapay is extending its open banking payments services to Pay360, a payment service provider used for public sector payments by 60% of local authorities in the United Kingdom as well as private sector clients. With this contract, Nuapay, which is the open banking business of EML, will...
EMEA Daily: Flutterwave Adds Google Pay for African Businesses
Today in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (EMEA), the pan-African payment firm Flutterwave announced that merchants using its business platform will now be able to accept payments via Google Pay. In the U.K., Liverpool Football Club is expanding its partnership with NFT fantasy sports startup Sorare. Pan-African payment platform...
EMEA Daily: Adyen Launches POS Terminals; End of UK Paper Banknotes
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Adyen has launched its own line of POS terminals and the U.K. prepares to phase out paper bills at the end of the month. The Amsterdam-based global payments company Adyen Friday (Sept. 23) launched two point-of-sale (POS) terminals — the NYC1 and AMS1.
Klarna Looks to Cut Jobs, Slow Growth
Months after laying off 10% of its staff and seeing its valuation drop by 85%, buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna is looking at further job cuts. A manager at the Swedish company’s internal engineering unit said this week that the company will focus less on growth and have fewer workers by year’s end, Bloomberg reported Friday (Sept. 23), citing unnamed sources.
Cloud-Banking Firm Mambu, Metoda Finance Team to Offer Banking Compliance in Italy
Italy’s Metoda Finance has partnered with German cloud-banking platform Mambu to improve regulatory compliance for Italian financial institutions (FIs) making the digital transformation, a press release said Thursday (Sept. 22). The collaboration will offer a suite of regulation-driven banking technology solutions, which will be integrated with Mambu’s software-as-a-service (SaaS)...
UK Government Eyes Crypto Opportunity With ‘Agile’ Legislation
Little has been heard from Rishi Sunak since losing the Tory leadership race to rival Liz Truss, now Prime Minister of the U.K., earlier this month. While his withdrawal from the public eye was to be expected, the departure of the former Chancellor of the Exchequer — the government’s chief financial minister — from the cabinet has left many wondering what will happen to his ambitious plans to make the U.K. a “global hub for crypto asset technology.”
Fondy Integrates With ClearBank to Provide eCommerce Merchants Faster Payments, More Control
Embedded banking and real-time clearing firm ClearBank is integrating with one-stop payment platform Fondy to bring eCommerce marketplaces a seamless solution to manage and control their money flow. Both companies are based in the United Kingdom. The new integration gives merchants a streamlined shop payment solution that offers acceptance of...
Today in Crypto: Crypto Winter Prompts Crypto Firms CEO Exodus; Canada's Trudeau, New Tory Head Fight over Crypto
Coinbase has registered with the Dutch Central Bank to be a crypto service provider, which will let it offer all its retail, institutional and ecosystem products in the Netherlands, a blog post said. Coinbase thinks regulation is an “enabler” for the crypto industry which can make for clear rules which...
Today in the Connected Economy: Nasdaq Keeps Closer Eye on IPOs
Today in the connected economy, Nasdaq is reportedly examining companies’ initial public offerings (IPOs) after some companies saw massive gains and big drops in quick succession. Also, buy now, pay later brand Affirm begins offering its services to Amazon customers in Canada, and the Department of Justice looks to...
Today in the Connected Economy: PayPal, Visa, Tackle Impact Investing
Today in the connected economy, PayPal, the Visa Foundation, the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) and the Telus Pollinator Fund for Good team for an impact investing initiative. Also, embedded banking company ClearBank integrates with one-stop payment platform Fond and PYMNTS looks at the growth in demand for connected vehicles...
UK Bill Will Make It Easier to Seize Crypto in Money Laundering Cases
A proposed law in the U.K. will make it easier for law enforcement to seize, freeze and recover cryptocurrency used by criminals to launder profits from illegal activity. The bill, introduced into the British Parliament on Thursday (Sept. 22), is designed to crack down on “kleptocrats, organized criminals and terrorists,” according to a news release on the U.K. government website.
Demand for Chips, Partnerships Surge as Cars Become Ultimate Mobile Payments Device
The connected economy has hit the road, transforming what happens and is turning all manner of vehicles into mobile commerce endpoints. At the center of it all lies the technology to underpin that transformation — and the partnerships, too, between FIs, providers and OEMs in the bid to disrupt everything from paying at the pump to parking.
Congress Drills Bank Brass on Authorized Push Payments Fraud
The top brass of the country’s seven biggest financial institutions faced lawmakers in a second meeting on Capitol Hill about accountability, consumer protection, and compliance, with private peer-to-peer payment network Zelle emerging as a hot-button issue. Zelle has been in the hot seat over authorized push payment fraud and...
