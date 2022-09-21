Little has been heard from Rishi Sunak since losing the Tory leadership race to rival Liz Truss, now Prime Minister of the U.K., earlier this month. While his withdrawal from the public eye was to be expected, the departure of the former Chancellor of the Exchequer — the government’s chief financial minister — from the cabinet has left many wondering what will happen to his ambitious plans to make the U.K. a “global hub for crypto asset technology.”

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO