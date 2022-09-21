Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
Hampden County Sheriff’s Department marine unit rescues Longmeadow teens on Connecticut River
Two Longmeadow teens were rescued Saturday morning by members of the Hampden County Sheriff’s marine patrol unit as their boat was taking on water on the Connecticut River near Chicopee. The teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s...
The Landmark
Sterling Fire Department saves wedding
STERLING — Sept. 10 dawned bright and sunny, the perfect day for town resident Maureen Lundin and her husband to host her nephew’s wedding in their back yard. “The yard was perfect, the weather was perfect, the groom was so handsome and the bride was just gorgeous,” she posted on social media the following day.
Berkeley Beacon
Women’s volleyball team stranded after bus catches fire on Mass Pike
The bus carrying Emerson’s women’s volleyball team caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. The team was traveling to a game at Springfield College when their bus suffered a flat tire and came to a stop on the side of the highway, at around 11 a.m., according to Pat Nicol, the college’s athletic director. The team disembarked the vehicle and watched as their ride began smoking—and eventually, became “engulfed” in flames.
Bus caught fire on Mass Pike in Sturbridge
A bus that was driving down I-90 caught fire around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Mass. residents killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer in Conn.
A car traveling in the wrong direction on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut Friday morning crashed with a tractor-trailer head-on and resulted in the death of two 25-year-old Massachusetts residents, police said. Connecticut State Police identified the victims killed in the crash as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and James L....
whdh.com
State Police: One person seriously injured after 4-vehicle crash that shut down the Mass Pike WB
A crash involving four vehicles left at least one person seriously injured and drivers stuck in heavy traffic for hours on the Mass Pike heading west Friday night, according to State Police. Westborough Fire said multiple units were called to a portion of the highway near the exit for Route...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to three car crash on Boston Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a three-car motor vehicle accident on Boston Road in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Department officials, two people were transported to a local hospital. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw one car in the middle of the road...
Crash on I-91N in Longmeadow causing delays
A crash is causing traffic to back up on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow Friday afternoon.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pedestrian struck and killed in Southwick
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southwick Sunday afternoon
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: State DOT adds 7 new locations to wrong-way driver program
(WFSB) - Another wrong-way crash in the state has left two people dead. Police say a woman from Massachusetts and her passenger were driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Windsor after midnight before hitting another car. Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink dug into the data behind wrong way...
westernmassnews.com
Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular wedding venue in Worcester County is still picking up the pieces after a car crashed through the landmark business a week ago. Repair work is ongoing at West Brookfield’s famous Salem Cross Inn. Exactly one week ago, a car drove off of West Main Street and crashed into the business’s reception barn. In pictures obtained by Western Mass News, the incident left a hole right through the front of the structure.
Crash caused traffic delays traffic on I-391 in Chicopee
A two-vehicle accident is causing traffic to back up along I-391 in Chicopee Friday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Police respond to 3-car crash on Route 57 in Agawam
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to Route 57 in Agawam Wednesday afternoon for reports of a three-car crash. According to Mass. State Police Trooper Brandon Doherty, the Springfield Barracks received the call at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday. Police said that the collision involved two SUVs and a sedan.
westernmassnews.com
Shelia the dog receives TLC from TJO staff
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Shelia, a dog at Thomas J O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center was taken in during a cruelty investigation in Holyoke. After her owner surrendered her, she got medical car and some much-needed TLC from shelter staff. TJO officials said after many inquiries about adopting Shelia,...
westernmassnews.com
East Longmeadow High remembers two graduates killed in wrong-way crash
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more about the wrong-way crash on I-91, just over the border in Windsor, CT overnight. On Thursday, a horrifying two car crash claimed the lives of two 25-year-olds from East Longmeadow. Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema told Western Mass News the details surrounding that accident.
westernmassnews.com
Police recount search efforts that went into locating missing Wilbraham children
Police said that they believe the two people may be responsible for multiple thefts and vandalism motivated by bias. Getting Answers: where does the state’s marijuana tax revenue go?. Updated: 25 minutes ago. In Massachusetts, cannabis tax revenue now outpaces tax revenue from alcohol sales, and with a growing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
Watertown police confirm low flying aircraft Wednesday night
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown residents reported a low flying aircraft Wednesday night. Watertown police said there were aircraft in the area and there was no issue. Police were in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft. Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to...
Several streets closed due to road race in Enfield
Several streets will be closed due to a road race being held in Enfield Saturday.
Michael Lyncosky of West Springfield held without right to bail after allegedly shooting gun in neighborhood
A man from West Springfield was arraigned after allegedly firing shots from his car while driving around a field.
Register Citizen
Watertown woman dies, bystanders rescue people from burning car in Plymouth crash, police say
PLYMOUTH — Police say a Watertown woman died from her injuries in a two-car crash in Terryville Monday. Plymouth police identified the woman as 39-year-old Maryanne Spry. Through witness statements and video evidence, police said it appeared that Spry was driving a black Dodge Charger eastbound on Main Street, or Route 6, when she veered into the oncoming westbound lane and struck a Toyota RAV4 head-on.
Comments / 0