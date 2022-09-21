ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

The Landmark

Sterling Fire Department saves wedding

STERLING — Sept. 10 dawned bright and sunny, the perfect day for town resident Maureen Lundin and her husband to host her nephew’s wedding in their back yard. “The yard was perfect, the weather was perfect, the groom was so handsome and the bride was just gorgeous,” she posted on social media the following day.
STERLING, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Women’s volleyball team stranded after bus catches fire on Mass Pike

The bus carrying Emerson’s women’s volleyball team caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. The team was traveling to a game at Springfield College when their bus suffered a flat tire and came to a stop on the side of the highway, at around 11 a.m., according to Pat Nicol, the college’s athletic director. The team disembarked the vehicle and watched as their ride began smoking—and eventually, became “engulfed” in flames.
STURBRIDGE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to three car crash on Boston Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a three-car motor vehicle accident on Boston Road in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Department officials, two people were transported to a local hospital. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw one car in the middle of the road...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

I-TEAM: State DOT adds 7 new locations to wrong-way driver program

(WFSB) - Another wrong-way crash in the state has left two people dead. Police say a woman from Massachusetts and her passenger were driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Windsor after midnight before hitting another car. Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink dug into the data behind wrong way...
WINDSOR, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield

WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular wedding venue in Worcester County is still picking up the pieces after a car crashed through the landmark business a week ago. Repair work is ongoing at West Brookfield’s famous Salem Cross Inn. Exactly one week ago, a car drove off of West Main Street and crashed into the business’s reception barn. In pictures obtained by Western Mass News, the incident left a hole right through the front of the structure.
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police respond to 3-car crash on Route 57 in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to Route 57 in Agawam Wednesday afternoon for reports of a three-car crash. According to Mass. State Police Trooper Brandon Doherty, the Springfield Barracks received the call at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday. Police said that the collision involved two SUVs and a sedan.
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Shelia the dog receives TLC from TJO staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Shelia, a dog at Thomas J O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center was taken in during a cruelty investigation in Holyoke. After her owner surrendered her, she got medical car and some much-needed TLC from shelter staff. TJO officials said after many inquiries about adopting Shelia,...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

East Longmeadow High remembers two graduates killed in wrong-way crash

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more about the wrong-way crash on I-91, just over the border in Windsor, CT overnight. On Thursday, a horrifying two car crash claimed the lives of two 25-year-olds from East Longmeadow. Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema told Western Mass News the details surrounding that accident.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
Eyewitness News

Watertown police confirm low flying aircraft Wednesday night

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown residents reported a low flying aircraft Wednesday night. Watertown police said there were aircraft in the area and there was no issue. Police were in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft. Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to...
WATERTOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Watertown woman dies, bystanders rescue people from burning car in Plymouth crash, police say

PLYMOUTH — Police say a Watertown woman died from her injuries in a two-car crash in Terryville Monday. Plymouth police identified the woman as 39-year-old Maryanne Spry. Through witness statements and video evidence, police said it appeared that Spry was driving a black Dodge Charger eastbound on Main Street, or Route 6, when she veered into the oncoming westbound lane and struck a Toyota RAV4 head-on.
PLYMOUTH, CT

