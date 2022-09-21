ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islip, NY

Comments / 0

Related
riverheadlocal

Riverhead has no more time to waste

Nobody likes a land use moratorium. The need for a moratorium is a sure sign that proper community planning has broken down. Existing codes are no longer working and haven’t been properly updated and steps have not been taken to prevent development from running amok. That’s where Riverhead Town...
RIVERHEAD, NY
eastendbeacon.com

After Hampton Bays Fracas, Southampton Town to Hold Listening Sessions

Pictured Above: People don’t often notice the architectural variety on Main Street in Hampton Bays, but it does add character to the hamlet. After uproar in late August over language in a contract looking to “neutralize” opponents of the redevelopment of downtown Hampton Bays, Southampton Town representatives are inviting residents to a series of listening sessions throughout the month of October with the hopes of making amends.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southampton, NY
City
Patchogue, NY
City
Bay Shore, NY
Islip, NY
Government
City
Islip, NY
City
Sayville, NY
City
Bohemia, NY
midislandtimes.com

2022 Hicksville Chamber of Commerce Street Fair

For many years the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce, with the support of several participating organizations, has provided the community with an opportunity to celebrate and show its spirit at the annual Street Fair, which takes place in Kennedy Park at the center of Hicksville. This year the 20th Annual Hicksville...
HICKSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planning Board#City Planning#Alcohol#Construction Maintenance#Veterans Memorial Highway#Hanson Place#Local Burger Co
longisland.com

Hawaiian-Inspired Cuisine in East Meadow

Long Island foodies have been saying “aloha” to Aloha Kitchen & Sushi in East Meadow. The primarily takeout restaurant on Bellmore Avenue serves a variety of Asian dishes as well as modern Hawaiian fare, a fusion of flavors inspired by authentic Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, and American cuisine. The...
EAST MEADOW, NY
longisland.com

Long Island’s Largest Halloween Event, The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, Returns to Old Bethpage Village Restoration

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Historic Hudson Valley announce the return of The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, a 28-day immersive, family friendly Halloween experience, set on Long Island’s historic 19th century village at the beloved Old Bethpage Village Restoration. Blaze: Long Island begins on September 30, 2022 and runs through November 6, 2022. For tickets and event dates, visit www.pumpkinblaze.org. Advance ticket purchases are required.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Hamptons.com

Top Hamptons Events This Weekend

Thursday, September 22nd, 2022 – Sunday, September 25th, 2022. The Sag Harbor American Music Festival (SHAMF) is back September 22-25 for its eleventh season. In addition to its lineup of FREE outdoor concerts, SHAMF adds a parade, a live radio broadcast and the most varied, joyful musical experiences yet!
SAG HARBOR, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
TBR News Media

Hundreds celebrate German heritage at Smithtown church

The German Festival returned to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Smithtown on Sept. 17. The last two years the event could not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s return marked the fifth German festival St. Andrew’s has held. Longtime church member Barbara English heads up the event.
SMITHTOWN, NY
longisland.com

Brendos King Of Heros Opens in Williston Park

With a name like Brendos King Of Heros, this sandwich shop has a lot to live up to. The hot hero election has some very delicious sounding concoctions including the New Yorker, made up of ribeye, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, sautéed mushrooms on garlic aioli, ($14), the Sopranos, with sausage, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, garlic aioli on seeded semolina ($13), The Beast, with ribeye, bacon, mozzarella, crispy onion straws, gravy on toasted garlic bread ($16), and the Arthur Ave, made from sausage, mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto aioli on seeded semolina ($13).
WILLISTON PARK, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

Byron Lake, Vanderbilt speed humps, and outdoor seating on Lincoln

The Oakdale Civic Association came together at the Bourne Mansion on Monday, Sept. 13. President Brian M. Bast remarked on how helpful and accommodating Amity Education Group was in hosting their civic meeting, which was attended by over two dozen community members. “They were phenomenal, they are great with the...
OAKDALE, NY
nysenate.gov

Long Island Towns Repeal Abortion Restrictions Following Investigation and Call to Action by State Officials and Advocates

Two weeks ago, Senator Anna M. Kaplan and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti uncovered the results of their investigation into local abortion restrictions, and called for their urgent repeal by local governments. Today, Kaplan & Sillitti were joined by legislative colleagues and advocates from Planned Parenthood to announce the success of...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Times Herald-Record

Lots of slots: New York's newest casino is nearly set to open in Newburgh Mall

TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
NEWBURGH, NY
longisland.com

Fine Dining Restaurant Brass Swan Opens in Roslyn

With a soft opening on September 15, Brass Swan swooped into Roslyn with a fine dining experience featuring classic American fare. Promising a modern taste with a classic feel, the starters include Truffle Corn Tostadas with fresh shaved burgundy truffle, grilled corn and Mexican cheese blend ($25), Steak Tips served in Bone Marrow, a NY strip, arugula, potato chip, toasted breadcrumbs and pecorino roma ($27), Grilled Octopus ($26), and Pork Belly Costini, a crispy pork belly, guava glaze, frying cheese, and whipped burrata ($23).
ROSLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy