Riverhead has no more time to waste
Nobody likes a land use moratorium. The need for a moratorium is a sure sign that proper community planning has broken down. Existing codes are no longer working and haven’t been properly updated and steps have not been taken to prevent development from running amok. That’s where Riverhead Town...
eastendbeacon.com
After Hampton Bays Fracas, Southampton Town to Hold Listening Sessions
Pictured Above: People don’t often notice the architectural variety on Main Street in Hampton Bays, but it does add character to the hamlet. After uproar in late August over language in a contract looking to “neutralize” opponents of the redevelopment of downtown Hampton Bays, Southampton Town representatives are inviting residents to a series of listening sessions throughout the month of October with the hopes of making amends.
Protesters assemble outside Mather Hospital, condemn forest clearing
Mather Hospital has recently come under fire after removing trees, including walking trails, to expand its northern parking lot among other improvements. On Sunday, Sept. 18, a small group of protesters gathered near the hospital parking lot, most of whom were from the local environmental group, EcoLeague, founded by Holly Fils-Aime with friends about a year and a half ago.
PJ village board nears acquisition of 49 Sheep Pasture, addresses Six Acre Park, ticks, rental property code
The Port Jefferson Village Board of Trustees covered a range of issues during a business meeting Monday, Sept. 19. With trustees Stan Loucks and Lauren Sheprow absent, the board approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract to purchase the historic derelict home at 49 Sheep Pasture Road.
midislandtimes.com
2022 Hicksville Chamber of Commerce Street Fair
For many years the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce, with the support of several participating organizations, has provided the community with an opportunity to celebrate and show its spirit at the annual Street Fair, which takes place in Kennedy Park at the center of Hicksville. This year the 20th Annual Hicksville...
4 new Evolve charging stations open in Riverhead
Evolve now has 100 high-speed charging stations across New York state.
longisland.com
Four EV Charging Stations To Be Installed in Port Jeff Station Shopping Center Lot
A plan is in the works to add electrical vehicle charging stations to Station Plaza at 5145 Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station. The shopping center is home to Staples, Shoprite and TJ Maxx among other retailers. The company that is proposing to install the EV charging stations is Electrify...
Southampton mayor wants traffic study done on County Road 39
Mayor Jesse Warren says he has implemented several changes to cut down traffic in his village and now he wants the county to help keep cars moving on the busy road.
longisland.com
Hawaiian-Inspired Cuisine in East Meadow
Long Island foodies have been saying “aloha” to Aloha Kitchen & Sushi in East Meadow. The primarily takeout restaurant on Bellmore Avenue serves a variety of Asian dishes as well as modern Hawaiian fare, a fusion of flavors inspired by authentic Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, and American cuisine. The...
longisland.com
Long Island’s Largest Halloween Event, The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, Returns to Old Bethpage Village Restoration
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Historic Hudson Valley announce the return of The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, a 28-day immersive, family friendly Halloween experience, set on Long Island’s historic 19th century village at the beloved Old Bethpage Village Restoration. Blaze: Long Island begins on September 30, 2022 and runs through November 6, 2022. For tickets and event dates, visit www.pumpkinblaze.org. Advance ticket purchases are required.
Planning Riverhead’s future: Town Board, hoping to reboot comp plan update, calls two consulting firms for second meeting next week
The appointment of a new planning firm to take on Riverhead’s long-stalled comprehensive plan project could come as soon as the next town board meeting, officials said, if board members reach a consensus after interviewing two “finalists” at next week’s work session. The board has narrowed...
Hamptons.com
Top Hamptons Events This Weekend
Thursday, September 22nd, 2022 – Sunday, September 25th, 2022. The Sag Harbor American Music Festival (SHAMF) is back September 22-25 for its eleventh season. In addition to its lineup of FREE outdoor concerts, SHAMF adds a parade, a live radio broadcast and the most varied, joyful musical experiences yet!
Noxious odors from sewage plant causing a stink in Rockland County
County officials say the foul odors first started coming from a tank where maintenance was being performed. They later emanated from some other processing tanks.
Hundreds celebrate German heritage at Smithtown church
The German Festival returned to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Smithtown on Sept. 17. The last two years the event could not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s return marked the fifth German festival St. Andrew’s has held. Longtime church member Barbara English heads up the event.
longisland.com
Brendos King Of Heros Opens in Williston Park
With a name like Brendos King Of Heros, this sandwich shop has a lot to live up to. The hot hero election has some very delicious sounding concoctions including the New Yorker, made up of ribeye, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, sautéed mushrooms on garlic aioli, ($14), the Sopranos, with sausage, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, garlic aioli on seeded semolina ($13), The Beast, with ribeye, bacon, mozzarella, crispy onion straws, gravy on toasted garlic bread ($16), and the Arthur Ave, made from sausage, mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto aioli on seeded semolina ($13).
suffolkcountynews.net
Byron Lake, Vanderbilt speed humps, and outdoor seating on Lincoln
The Oakdale Civic Association came together at the Bourne Mansion on Monday, Sept. 13. President Brian M. Bast remarked on how helpful and accommodating Amity Education Group was in hosting their civic meeting, which was attended by over two dozen community members. “They were phenomenal, they are great with the...
nysenate.gov
Long Island Towns Repeal Abortion Restrictions Following Investigation and Call to Action by State Officials and Advocates
Two weeks ago, Senator Anna M. Kaplan and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti uncovered the results of their investigation into local abortion restrictions, and called for their urgent repeal by local governments. Today, Kaplan & Sillitti were joined by legislative colleagues and advocates from Planned Parenthood to announce the success of...
Lots of slots: New York's newest casino is nearly set to open in Newburgh Mall
TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
longisland.com
Fine Dining Restaurant Brass Swan Opens in Roslyn
With a soft opening on September 15, Brass Swan swooped into Roslyn with a fine dining experience featuring classic American fare. Promising a modern taste with a classic feel, the starters include Truffle Corn Tostadas with fresh shaved burgundy truffle, grilled corn and Mexican cheese blend ($25), Steak Tips served in Bone Marrow, a NY strip, arugula, potato chip, toasted breadcrumbs and pecorino roma ($27), Grilled Octopus ($26), and Pork Belly Costini, a crispy pork belly, guava glaze, frying cheese, and whipped burrata ($23).
Air cargo logistics hub in Calverton planned by Triple Five affiliate to enhance package delivery services on Long Island
The Triple Five affiliate in a $40 million land deal with the Town of Riverhead presented updated plans to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency yesterday that would transform the Calverton Enterprise Park into a regional air cargo logistics hub for package delivery services to consumers on Long Island. Calverton Aviation...
