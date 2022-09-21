ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 15

Michael Flores
2d ago

BETO does not care about anybody but himself. I hope and pray College students are smart enough ti see BETO EL PENDEJO is a FAKE!

Reply(2)
11
Dimas Rodriguez Jr
2d ago

pendejo beto..YOU DON'T HAVE A CHANCE WEY...YOU'RE A LOSER..GO HOME PENDEJO

Reply(3)
12
Related
Tom Handy

Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott

Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

VP Harris to headline Austin Democratic fundraiser ahead of midterms

The Texas Democratic Party announced Thursday Harris would speak at its Johnson-Jordan Reception in Austin on Oct. 8. The event is named for former President Lyndon B. Johnson and Rep. Barbara Jordan and aims to fundraise to help with things like "vote-by-mail assistance, voter protection efforts, community organizing, direct voter contact, and more," according to a news release.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Arlington, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Midland, TX
City
Abbott, TX
Local
Texas Elections
spectrumlocalnews.com

Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena poll: Immigration a winner for Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott’s “tough on immigrants” message this campaign season is not only appealing to Republicans; it also resonates with the state’s growing bloc of independent voters. An exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll of likely voters in the November election in Texas – in both parties...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

When Texas students campaigned for a more diverse history course, they got a lesson in politics

At 13, Ayaan Moledina has come to expect the once-a-year mention of his religion when his social studies class focuses on the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “It’s all about how these were Islamic terrorists, killing in the name of Allah, but they did not represent the values that I am taught in my mosque every day,” said Ayaan, a Pakistani American student in the Round Rock Independent School District.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Tom Handy

O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in Texas

Beto O'Rourke and Delores HuertaScreenshot from Twitter. The latest poll results for governor recently showed Beto O’Rourke was falling further behind. If he wants to beat Governor Greg Abbott who has a nine-point lead and he is running for his third re-election, O’Rourke has some catching up to do.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Dark Money Group Hits Abbott, Patrick And Paxton In TV Ad

In early September, an unknown group purchased a $6.1 million statewide television campaign in Texas blasting Gov. Greg Abbott for a slew of issues as he campaigns for re-election this November. This week, the mysterious group expanded their campaign to include an attack, in both English and Spanish, to include...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor University#College Tour#El Centro College#Election State#Democrat#Texans#Republican#Wbap Klif News
The Center Square

Texas conservatives laud Abbott declaring Mexican cartels foreign terrorist organizations, argue next step is to declare an invasion

(The Center Square) – Leaders in Texas and Washington, D.C., lauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s designation of Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, a move they argue is not only necessary to protect Texans and Americans but one they hope will lead to the governor declaring an invasion at the southern border.
TEXAS STATE
College Media Network

Beto O’Rourke campaigns in Houston aiming at Latinos, young voters

After finishing his 49-day Drive for Texas campaign, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke stopped at Settegast Park in Second Ward at the “Latinos con Beto! rally.”. The rally in Second Ward saw a turnout of O’Rourke’s Latino supporters, with more than 700 people showing up. The...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
fox7austin.com

Voting machine testing underway with Texas SB 1 changes

GEORGETOWN, Texas - Some people were being paid to vote at the Williamson County Annex in Georgetown. They were paid to vote not once, but often. "So, voting is fun," said Nani Covar. By the end of the day, Covar and the others there voted more than 160 times. That...
GEORGETOWN, TX
klif.com

Big Tex in Place ahead of State Fair of Texas

FAIR PARK (WBAP/KLIF) – Big Tex was raised in place on Friday, a week out from the opening of the State Fair of Texas. The iconic 55-foot-tall talking cowboy will welcome folks back to the 2022 State Fair of Texas in style. According to fair organizers, his custom boots have been polished, shirt pressed, jeans starched, and he is practicing his “Howdy, Folks!” His new shirt and jeans were recently unveiled at the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium earlier this year. His brand-new belt buckle debuted on Friday.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy