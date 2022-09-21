Read full article on original website
Federal appeals court upholds Jim Crow-era Mississippi law restricting voting rights for felons
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a Mississippi law restricting voting rights for certain convicted felons that was first crafted during the Jim Crow era. In a 10-7 decision, the court ruled that though Section 241 of the Mississippi state constitution was originally written for racist reasons in 1890, it is no longer racist in effect.
Appeals court upholds controversial Texas social media law
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a controversial Texas law that restricts companies’ ability to remove users or violative content on Friday. The court’s decision lifts a previous injunction put in place by the Supreme Court, allowing the embattled law to go into effect. “Today we reject...
First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling
The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
A Florida woman touted as a 'Mother Teresa' ran a $196 million Ponzi scheme, feds say
Federal prosecutors say Johanna Garcia's company wasn't a funding miracle for small businesses but a lucrative Ponzi scheme whose co-conspirators spent millions of dollars on luxury items.
New Mexico judge bars "Cowboys for Trump" founder from office over participation in Jan. 6 assault
Washington — A New Mexico state court judge ruled Thursday that the founder of the group "Cowboys for Trump" must be removed from his post as an Otero County commissioner due to his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. Judge Francis Mathew, of the...
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
Ninth Circuit sends case challenging California's 'draconian' gun law to lower court, citing SCOTUS ruling
A federal appeals court in California sent a lawsuit challenging the state’s "draconian infringement" on Second Amendment rights back to a district court in response to a Supreme Court decision in June that overruled a New York state concealed carry law. On Wednesday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals...
Justice Department tells Supreme Court to not take up case on 'racist' Insular Cases
President Biden's administration faced a deadline Monday to decide whether to challenge a series of old Supreme Court decisions that deny certain constitutional rights and protections to residents in U.S. territories.
Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals hands Air Force class action plaintiffs a win in vaccine mandate lawsuit
(The Center Square) – A panel of three Sixth Circuit judges have denied the Air Force’s attempt to overturn class certification granted to all members of the Air Force by a federal district court judge in July. In doing so, they handed another win to roughly 10,000 airmen and women fighting against the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Judge Overseeing Trump-Mar-a-Lago Case Trims Special Master Ruling Within Hours of 11th Circuit Order
The morning after the 11th Circuit’s blistering order unbounded a key component of the Justice Department’s criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon struck portions of her special master ruling. The judge previously ordered the government to disclose — and temporarily refrain from...
New York lawsuit against Trump, family could prompt new federal criminal inquiries
Donald Trump's legal jeopardy deepens as New York's attorney general refers findings to federal authorities.
Trump lawyer settles discrimination case with former employee: Report
Trump lawyer Alina Habba has reportedly settled a discrimination lawsuit filed by a former employee who accused her boss of spouting racist language in the workplace. Na’syia Drayton accused Habba of using the N-word while playing rap music and disparaging the New York attorney general as “that Black bi***,” the Daily Beast reported. The precise terms of the settlement are not immediately clear, and both sides have signed agreements to preclude public discussion about it, a source told the news outlet.
Trump urges appeals court to keep shielding records from Justice Department
Washington — Former President Donald Trump's legal team on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to turn down a request from the Justice Department to allow investigators to regain access to a tranche of roughly 100 documents with classification markings seized from his Florida estate, claiming the government has "criminalized a document dispute" and is objecting to a "transparent process that simply provides much-needed oversight."
Ex-Federal Prosecutor: Trump's Attorneys Need To Lawyer Up After New DOJ Filing
A former federal prosecutor suggested that two of Donald Trump’s attorneys who were involved in the former president’s failure to hand over classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate should probably “stop talking” and “best defense counsel you can possibly get.”. Andrew Weissmann made the recommendation...
A federal appeals court allowed investigators to resume review of classified records seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home
A federal appeals court granted the DOJ's request to resume a review of classified materials seized from Mar-a-Lago. The ruling overturned Judge Aileen Cannon's decision that paused the review until a special master review. The decision appeared to embrace the DOJ's claims that a further delay in the review would...
Justice Department appeals special master order in Trump Mar-a-Lago search case
The Department of Justice has asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a Trump-appointed district judge’s order requiring a halt to use of materials seized during the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s home in any criminal investigation. On Monday, US District Judge Aileen Cannon temporarily blocked the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on what most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws, pending the appointment of a third-party special master to review the thousands of documents and other items seized during the search to determine whether...
Nigerian Nationals Sentenced for $2 Million Internet Fraud Scam
MINNEAPOLIS – Two men have been sentenced to prison for stealing more than $2 million from victims of business email compromise and romance fraud schemes. Beginning in 2016 through May 2021, 29-year-old Olumide Obidare and 29-year-old Stephen Oseghale conspired with each other to use fictitious and stolen identities to engage in business email compromise (BEC) fraud schemes and pursue fraudulent romantic relationships online.
