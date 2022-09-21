ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Federal appeals court upholds Jim Crow-era Mississippi law restricting voting rights for felons

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a Mississippi law restricting voting rights for certain convicted felons that was first crafted during the Jim Crow era. In a 10-7 decision, the court ruled that though Section 241 of the Mississippi state constitution was originally written for racist reasons in 1890, it is no longer racist in effect.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Hill

Appeals court upholds controversial Texas social media law

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a controversial Texas law that restricts companies’ ability to remove users or violative content on Friday. The court’s decision lifts a previous injunction put in place by the Supreme Court, allowing the embattled law to go into effect. “Today we reject...
TEXAS STATE
People

First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling

The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
East Stroudsburg, PA
County
Monroe County, PA
East Stroudsburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Monroe County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#District Court#The Court Of Appeals
thecentersquare.com

Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals hands Air Force class action plaintiffs a win in vaccine mandate lawsuit

(The Center Square) – A panel of three Sixth Circuit judges have denied the Air Force’s attempt to overturn class certification granted to all members of the Air Force by a federal district court judge in July. In doing so, they handed another win to roughly 10,000 airmen and women fighting against the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WashingtonExaminer

Trump lawyer settles discrimination case with former employee: Report

Trump lawyer Alina Habba has reportedly settled a discrimination lawsuit filed by a former employee who accused her boss of spouting racist language in the workplace. Na’syia Drayton accused Habba of using the N-word while playing rap music and disparaging the New York attorney general as “that Black bi***,” the Daily Beast reported. The precise terms of the settlement are not immediately clear, and both sides have signed agreements to preclude public discussion about it, a source told the news outlet.
POTUS
CBS Miami

Trump urges appeals court to keep shielding records from Justice Department

Washington — Former President Donald Trump's legal team on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to turn down a request from the Justice Department to allow investigators to regain access to a tranche of roughly 100 documents with classification markings seized from his Florida estate, claiming the government has "criminalized a document dispute" and is objecting to a "transparent process that simply provides much-needed oversight."
POTUS
The Independent

Justice Department appeals special master order in Trump Mar-a-Lago search case

The Department of Justice has asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a Trump-appointed district judge’s order requiring a halt to use of materials seized during the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s home in any criminal investigation. On Monday, US District Judge Aileen Cannon temporarily blocked the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on what most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws, pending the appointment of a third-party special master to review the thousands of documents and other items seized during the search to determine whether...
POTUS
1390 Granite City Sports

Nigerian Nationals Sentenced for $2 Million Internet Fraud Scam

MINNEAPOLIS – Two men have been sentenced to prison for stealing more than $2 million from victims of business email compromise and romance fraud schemes. Beginning in 2016 through May 2021, 29-year-old Olumide Obidare and 29-year-old Stephen Oseghale conspired with each other to use fictitious and stolen identities to engage in business email compromise (BEC) fraud schemes and pursue fraudulent romantic relationships online.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy