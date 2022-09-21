Read full article on original website
The FADER
Lil Nas X shares new song “Star Walkin’”
Lil Nas X is famous for many things, kissing the devil, homoerotic prison videos, and calling out the BET Awards among them. Now you can add President of League of Legends to the list (what do you mean you don't want to?). Regardless of your views on Esports and/or unelected Presidents, Lil Nas X's new title does bring with it new music. "Star Walkin'" is released today and acts as the official anthem for the LoL World Championship, which begins on September 29. Check it out below.
‘Did You Think I Wasn’t Going to Shake My Ass?’: Anitta Gets Sexy With Performance of ‘Envolver’ at the 2022 VMAs
Well, we all know which version of Anitta hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday evening: the sexiest one. The Brazilian singer performed her hit “Envolver,” which spawned a massive TikTok trend over the past year and topped Spotify’s global charts back in March. Dressed in a revealing red catsuit, Anitta twerked and strutted across the stage with her backup dancers before asking the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass?” The Versions of Me hitmaker then delivered as promised, showing off her assets backed by “Bola Rebola,” her collaboration with J Balvin and...
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch
Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
Watch Lizzo Perform “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” at VMAs 2022
Lizzo took the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night (August 28), performing her Special track “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” She performed the song in front of a giant screen, lining up her dance moves to look like they were interacting with the visuals on display behind her, and she finished by letting out a joyful scream into the microphone. Watch it below.
Taraji P. Henson celebrates birthday dancing onstage with Usher in Las Vegas
Taraji P. Henson made her 52nd birthday unforgettable with a sexy dance with Usher during his Las Vegas residency. The Hidden Figures star saved her best moves for the eight-time Grammy winner as he serenaded her with Bobby Brown's "Rock Wit'cha" Saturday night at Dolby Live at Park MGM. "To@tarajiphenson...
Complex
Unreleased Footage Shows 50 Cent Betting His Entire Career on ‘Curtis’ Outselling Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’
On this day, 15 years ago, 50 Cent’s Curtis squared off against Kanye West’s Graduation in a hip-hop battle for the ages. Graduation ended up outselling Curtis, 957,000 to 691,000, earning a huge personal victory for Mr. West. But it also should have marked the end of 50’s solo career, if he were a man of his word.
Music Producer Irv Gotti Under Fire After Detailing Kiss With Ashanti
During a recent episode of "The Murder Inc Story" on BET, Irv Gotti is getting criticized for a story about how he got with singer Ashanti.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akademiks Doubles Down On Hip Hop Pioneers: "Yall Didn't Do Nothin'"
Things got heated on Thursday (September 22) after DJ Akademiks slammed some of the pioneers of hip hop, calling them "dusty" while suggesting that they've all mishandled their finances. However, LL Cool J, one of the most successful emcees of the genre, took to social media to address the media personality's hot take, explaining that the belief that someone not having money means they don’t have any value is “a bad idea” and “misinformed.”
thesource.com
Tevin Campbell on Usher’s Claim of Being Unbeatable in VERZUZ: ‘There’s R. Kelly’
Tevin Campbell recently stunned the audience at Usher’s Residency in Las Vegas with a surprise performance of his classic “Can We Talk.”. Fresh off the appearance in Vegas, TMZ tracked down Campbell at LAX and asked him about his time with Usher. During the conversation, Campbell was pressed on who was the “King of R&B,” a title that people have awarded Usher recently.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
People
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons Party Together As She Raps "Down In The DMs"
Yo Gotti has been shooting his shot with Angela Simmons since 2015. After namedropping the reality star and socialite on his hit track "Down In The DM," fans have been championing for Simmons to give the Memphis rapper a shot. However, after finding out that Angela was spoken for, rumors began to swirl that Gotti unfollowed the Growing Up Hip Hop star. The CMG founder denied the claims shortly after, insisting that he does in fact still have a crush on Angela.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Rap Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Were Produced by Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams is one of the industry’s most revered producers and musicians. The Virginia native has worked with various artists across different genres, and his collaborations have resulted in some of the most classic records in music history. Ahead of the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022, where the music legend earned a nomination for “Producer of the Year,” we’re looking at several songs you probably didn’t know Pharrell produced. And don’t forget to tune into the ceremony airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
Ne-Yo, Christina Milian Star In ‘Step Up’ Season 3 Trailer
STARZ has issued an official trailer for season three of the drama series Step Up. In a press release, the franchise is described as “a non-stop drama, scandalous romance, betrayals, and rivalries told through the intersection of the worlds of music and dance within a highly sought-after performance empire.” Starring Ne-Yo as High Water founder and megastar Sage Odom, his character faces murder charges, financial ruin, and powerful political enemies. Christina Milian stars as Collette Jones, Odom’s business and romantic partner who struggles to maintain their image as she balances a nationwide tour, and stepping out of her role as the...
hotnewhiphop.com
LUCKI & Future Connect On "KAPITOL DENIM" Joint Single: Stream
This New Music Friday has been a loaded one, with new singles from Kid Cudi, Freddie Gibbs, and YG (among others), and projects coming from DaBaby, Muni Long, and finally, LUCKI, who dropped off his highly anticipated Flawless Like Me record at midnight. Boasting 22 titles on the tracklist, the...
Louisville Rapper EST Gee Lets the Music do the Talking
It’s a sunny day in New York City, but the lights are dim inside the restaurant Jue Lan in Manhattan, a go-to for industry dinners and celebrations, which may explain the casino lighting that permeates certain corners of the establishment. EST Gee and his two-person team aren’t celebrating in the upstairs suite they’ve booked, though the table’s platter of shrimp, oxtail tacos, and fruity-looking drinks looks like a Rick Ross lyric. The room is windowless, which I didn’t realize was a symbol of what’s about to take place over the course of the interview. The premise of the album release...
hotnewhiphop.com
Post Malone's Manager, Dre London, Updates Fan On Rapper's Health
Post Malone's manager, Dre London, says that the rapper is doing well and did not suffer three broken ribs after his recent on-stage fall, despite rumors to the contrary. Malone had been performing in St. Louis on Saturday when he slipped through a trap door and appeared to be in a great deal of pain.
NME
Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”
Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
Complex
Taylor Swift Reportedly Won’t Play the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show (UPDATE)
Updated 9/23, 7:25 p.m. ET: Taylor Swift was approached to headline the Super Bowl but turned it down, according to TMZ. Sources close to the artist say that the singer doesn’t want to perform until she re-records her first 6 albums. Following rumors that she would headline the Super...
