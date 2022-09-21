Lil Nas X is famous for many things, kissing the devil, homoerotic prison videos, and calling out the BET Awards among them. Now you can add President of League of Legends to the list (what do you mean you don't want to?). Regardless of your views on Esports and/or unelected Presidents, Lil Nas X's new title does bring with it new music. "Star Walkin'" is released today and acts as the official anthem for the LoL World Championship, which begins on September 29. Check it out below.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO