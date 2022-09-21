ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
The FADER

Lil Nas X shares new song “Star Walkin’”

Lil Nas X is famous for many things, kissing the devil, homoerotic prison videos, and calling out the BET Awards among them. Now you can add President of League of Legends to the list (what do you mean you don't want to?). Regardless of your views on Esports and/or unelected Presidents, Lil Nas X's new title does bring with it new music. "Star Walkin'" is released today and acts as the official anthem for the LoL World Championship, which begins on September 29. Check it out below.
TECHNOLOGY
Rolling Stone

‘Did You Think I Wasn’t Going to Shake My Ass?’: Anitta Gets Sexy With Performance of ‘Envolver’ at the 2022 VMAs

Well, we all know which version of Anitta hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday evening: the sexiest one. The Brazilian singer performed her hit “Envolver,” which spawned a massive TikTok trend over the past year and topped Spotify’s global charts back in March. Dressed in a revealing red catsuit, Anitta twerked and strutted across the stage with her backup dancers before asking the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass?” The Versions of Me hitmaker then delivered as promised, showing off her assets backed by “Bola Rebola,” her collaboration with J Balvin and...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch

Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Watch Lizzo Perform “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” at VMAs 2022

Lizzo took the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night (August 28), performing her Special track “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” She performed the song in front of a giant screen, lining up her dance moves to look like they were interacting with the visuals on display behind her, and she finished by letting out a joyful scream into the microphone. Watch it below.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Dre#Music Video#Top 40#Dre Ski Charts#Itunes Album Charts#Wgci
hotnewhiphop.com

Akademiks Doubles Down On Hip Hop Pioneers: "Yall Didn't Do Nothin'"

Things got heated on Thursday (September 22) after DJ Akademiks slammed some of the pioneers of hip hop, calling them "dusty" while suggesting that they've all mishandled their finances. However, LL Cool J, one of the most successful emcees of the genre, took to social media to address the media personality's hot take, explaining that the belief that someone not having money means they don’t have any value is “a bad idea” and “misinformed.”
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
thesource.com

Tevin Campbell on Usher’s Claim of Being Unbeatable in VERZUZ: ‘There’s R. Kelly’

Tevin Campbell recently stunned the audience at Usher’s Residency in Las Vegas with a surprise performance of his classic “Can We Talk.”. Fresh off the appearance in Vegas, TMZ tracked down Campbell at LAX and asked him about his time with Usher. During the conversation, Campbell was pressed on who was the “King of R&B,” a title that people have awarded Usher recently.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons Party Together As She Raps "Down In The DMs"

Yo Gotti has been shooting his shot with Angela Simmons since 2015. After namedropping the reality star and socialite on his hit track "Down In The DM," fans have been championing for Simmons to give the Memphis rapper a shot. However, after finding out that Angela was spoken for, rumors began to swirl that Gotti unfollowed the Growing Up Hip Hop star. The CMG founder denied the claims shortly after, insisting that he does in fact still have a crush on Angela.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: Rap Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Were Produced by Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams is one of the industry’s most revered producers and musicians. The Virginia native has worked with various artists across different genres, and his collaborations have resulted in some of the most classic records in music history. Ahead of the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022, where the music legend earned a nomination for “Producer of the Year,” we’re looking at several songs you probably didn’t know Pharrell produced. And don’t forget to tune into the ceremony airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
HIP HOP
Vibe

Ne-Yo, Christina Milian Star In ‘Step Up’ Season 3 Trailer

STARZ has issued an official trailer for season three of the drama series Step Up. In a press release, the franchise is described as “a non-stop drama, scandalous romance, betrayals, and rivalries told through the intersection of the worlds of music and dance within a highly sought-after performance empire.” Starring Ne-Yo as High Water founder and megastar Sage Odom, his character faces murder charges, financial ruin, and powerful political enemies. Christina Milian stars as Collette Jones, Odom’s business and romantic partner who struggles to maintain their image as she balances a nationwide tour, and stepping out of her role as the...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

LUCKI & Future Connect On "KAPITOL DENIM" Joint Single: Stream

This New Music Friday has been a loaded one, with new singles from Kid Cudi, Freddie Gibbs, and YG (among others), and projects coming from DaBaby, Muni Long, and finally, LUCKI, who dropped off his highly anticipated Flawless Like Me record at midnight. Boasting 22 titles on the tracklist, the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Louisville Rapper EST Gee Lets the Music do the Talking

It’s a sunny day in New York City, but the lights are dim inside the restaurant Jue Lan in Manhattan, a go-to for industry dinners and celebrations, which may explain the casino lighting that permeates certain corners of the establishment. EST Gee and his two-person team aren’t celebrating in the upstairs suite they’ve booked, though the table’s platter of shrimp, oxtail tacos, and fruity-looking drinks looks like a Rick Ross lyric.  The room is windowless, which I didn’t realize was a symbol of what’s about to take place over the course of the interview. The premise of the album release...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Post Malone's Manager, Dre London, Updates Fan On Rapper's Health

Post Malone's manager, Dre London, says that the rapper is doing well and did not suffer three broken ribs after his recent on-stage fall, despite rumors to the contrary. Malone had been performing in St. Louis on Saturday when he slipped through a trap door and appeared to be in a great deal of pain.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NME

Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”

Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy