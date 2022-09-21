ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Business Insider

What to do with your money when the Fed hikes interest rates

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Welcome to Personal Finance Insider, a...
The Independent

How the Fed's steep rate hikes stand to affect your finances

Mortgage rates have jumped, home sales have slumped and credit cards and auto loans have gotten pricier. Savings rates are slightly juicier, though.Yet as the Federal Reserve has rapidly increased interest rates, many economists say they fear that a recession is inevitable in the coming months — and with it, job losses that could cause hardship for households already hurt worst by inflation.Even before the Federal Reserve acts again Wednesday to sharply raise its key short-term rate — a third straight three-quarter-point hike is likely to be announced – its previous rate hikes are being felt by households across...
u.today

Breaking: Bitcoin Plunges as Fed Announces Another Big Interest Rate Hike

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says Jerome Powell is making one of the biggest policy mistakes in the Fed's 110-year history, and it could lead to a major recession

The Fed is making the same exact mistake it made a year ago, and possibly the biggest mistake in its history. That's according to Jeremy Siegel, who criticized the Fed's inability to recognize inflation is coming easing. "It makes absolutely no sense to me whatsoever, way too tight!" Siegel said.
appraisalbuzz.com

Fed Raises Interest Rates by 75 Points

For the third time in a row, the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raised the nominal interest rate by 75-basis points at the conclusion of their scheduled two-day meeting to a rate of 3.00-3.25%. This marks the highest interest rate in 14 years. This marks the fifth increase this year and the …
Dayana Sabatin

Federal Reserve Rooting For Higher Unemployment Rate

Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, says that while it will bring pain, a "growth recession," is necessary to fight inflation. A "growth recession" is a period of slow economic growth and higher unemployment. Essentially, this means that any Americans who are about to return to the labor market and/or are looking for a new job will feel an incredible amount of pain.
appraisalbuzz.com

Mortgage Rates Climb to New 14-Year Highs

As the Federal Reserve issues another rate hike to tame high-riding inflation, Freddie Mac reported the fixed-rate mortgage climbed 27-basis points over last week, rising to levels last seen in 2008. The post Mortgage Rates Climb to New 14-Year Highs appeared first on theMReport.com.
appraisalbuzz.com

Asian, Black, and Hispanic-white Borrower’s Purchase Loan Shares Increase

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has released its annual report on residential mortgage lending activity and trends for 2021. The report’s data are submitted by thousands of the nation’s lending institutions under the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA). The report shows a significant shift from refinance loans in 2020 to home purchase loans in …
appraisalbuzz.com

Tumultuous Economic Conditions on Horizon After Recent Fed Move

According to new research from Fannie Mae’s Economic and Strategic Research Group (ESR), the housing market is expected to further cool as mortgage rates continue to rise and continues to predict an official recession conditions in 2023. According to the ESR, economic growth is projected to resume in the second half of 2022, but the …
