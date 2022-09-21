Read full article on original website
Related
Monster Catfish Caught In The Tennessee River? Hold That Thought.
This photo, being widely circulated on social media, is supposedly of a catfish caught in Wheeler Lake near Wheeler Dam. Does this prove the legend of giant catfish in the Tennessee River? Hold your hooks, fellas - let's take a closer look at this before we completely go for the bait.
Race of Champions Kids Club “Kids Roc” to Have Activities at Lake Erie Speedway During Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race Ofchampions Weekend- Kids Roc to Deliver Pledge During 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 “Pre-race -
Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend will once again have a full slate of racing on the track as well as “Kids RoC” activities off the track, highlighted by the children delivering the Pledge of Allegiance on Sunday during pre-race ceremonies for the 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250.
Comments / 0