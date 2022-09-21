Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
8 things at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park that you'd never see at Disney parks
Unlike largely secular Disney parks, religious Christian imagery is prominent at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park in Tennessee.
CNET
Disneyland Launching MagicBand Plus in the Fall
Almost a decade after the MagicBand was first introduced at Walt Disney World in Florida, the device is finally launching on the West Coast. Disneyland said Tuesday that it'll begin offering the next-gen version of the wearable, the MagicBand Plus, in the fall. Guests can use their rechargeable MagicBand Plus...
disneydining.com
Disney World Hotels Are ON SALE NOW For Christmas Season
If you’re planning a Walt Disney World vacation this Christmas, I’ve got good news. If you’re not, I’ve got an excellent reason for you to start. Walt Disney World Resort hotel rooms are discounted up to 20% for Disney+ subscribers! Best news? Christmas Day is INCLUDED (that is practically unheard of)! Check out the details of the promotion below:
macaronikid.com
ABC Bucket List for Fall Family Fun!
Fall tends to be a great time of year many of us love because of the cooler weather, the changing trees, and the multitude of fall events that keep our weekends packed with fun. What are your family traditions in the fall? If you're searching for ideas to make this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
disneytips.com
A New Authentic Mexican Restaurant is Coming Soon to Walt Disney World
Dining at Walt Disney World just got more exciting, with an announcement just released for a brand new authentic Mexican restaurant set to open at the Resort next year. While the entire Disney property offers numerous foodie destinations, it is no secret that EPCOT and its adjacent Resort Area offer some of the best restaurants around. From new eats at Space 220 Restaurant to dining at the pavilions of World Showcase and even with a stroll around the Resorts of Crescent Lake, there are so many places to try near this Disney Park.
Food prices are soaring, and that's changed how we eat
Lisa Altman used to take pride in being able to eat what she wanted without worrying much about the cost.
Jackass' Director Is Making A Documentary About Debauchery At Disney World
Stolen Kingdom will follow decades of wrongdoing at Walt Disney World that led to a major theft.
WDW News Today
Disney Canceling Re-Sold Oogie Boogie Bash Tickets
Disney is seemingly monitoring social media sites and canceling the tickets of guests who re-sell Oogie Boogie Bash tickets. According to a Facebook user who contacted us, one user in an Oogie Boogie Bash Facebook group had all seven event tickets they purchased canceled because they re-sold four of them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
New Mickey Mug by Coach Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Sip your morning coffee in this stylish new Mickey mug by Coach. We found it at Legends of Hollywood with the rest of the Coach collection in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mug by Coach – $35...
20 Jokes About Spirit Halloween Stores That Are Spookily Accurate And Hilarious
Sorry, pumpkin spice lattes, but the real sign of fall is the orange Spirit Halloween sign being hung up.
disneydining.com
Disney Cancels Popular Christmas Event
For years, Guests celebrating Christmas at Walt Disney World Resort had the chance to purchase tickets to the popular event Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The Very Merry Christmas Party takes place at Magic Kingdom Park and features a special parade, fireworks, character meet and greets, and more. When the Parks reopened after COVID, Disney tried to introduce Mickey’s Very Merriest After Hours event, but the Party was not as popular as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, so Disney is bringing it back this year.
WDW News Today
‘Jackass Forever’ Director Producing ‘Stolen Kingdom’ About Wrongdoings and Buzzy Theft at Walt Disney World
Jeff Tremaine, the director of “Jackass Forever,” is now producing “Stolen Kingdom,” a documentary about the 30-year history of wrongdoing and debauchery at Walt Disney World Resort leading up to the highly-publicized theft of Buzzy — an audio-animatronic from the defunct Cranium Command attraction. The...
Kicker 102.5
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0