Recently, Via Credit Union donated $2,000 to Jefferson STEM Elementary School to provide equipment, materials and training for the new MakerSpace at Jefferson. The concept to create a MakerSpace at Jefferson was championed by several teachers at Jefferson including Evan Overman, Jennifer Long, Sandy McClellan, Lauren Harbison, Daniel Scott and Jennifer McCammon. Several teachers pursued a MakerSpace training program where they learned to develop ideas and curriculum for a new MakerSpace, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.

JEFFERSON, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO