Bowen Center Recognized As An AchieveWELL 5 Star Designated Company By The Wellness Council Of Indiana
The Wellness Council of Indiana has designated Bowen Center as a 5 Star AchieveWELL organization. The Wellness Council of Indiana developed the AchieveWELL program to assist employers in creating a corporate culture that encourages and supports employee health through workplace wellness efforts, according to a news release from Bowen Center.
Coolest Thing Made In Indiana Contest Entry Deadline Is Oct. 20
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest returns to crown a new Hoosier manufacturer that personifies the innovative spirit. Entries for the fan-voted competition are being accepted through Oct. 20. There is no entry fee. To participate, a company does not need...
$67M Awarded In Federal Grants To Support Crime Victims
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) awarded $67 million in federal grants to more than 190 public and nonprofit entities through the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) program. The funding will be used to provide direct services and assistance to crime victims throughout the state. Local organizations...
BBBS Receives $50K From NIPSCO, NiSource Charitable Foundation
FORT WAYNE - NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation announced a $50,000 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Northeast Indiana over the next two years. This donation will go toward expanding the Conservation Buddies program, which is dedicated to environmental education, according to a news release from BBBS.
Via Credit Union Sponsors The New Jefferson STEM MakerSpace
Recently, Via Credit Union donated $2,000 to Jefferson STEM Elementary School to provide equipment, materials and training for the new MakerSpace at Jefferson. The concept to create a MakerSpace at Jefferson was championed by several teachers at Jefferson including Evan Overman, Jennifer Long, Sandy McClellan, Lauren Harbison, Daniel Scott and Jennifer McCammon. Several teachers pursued a MakerSpace training program where they learned to develop ideas and curriculum for a new MakerSpace, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
