ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wgxa.tv

One dead and several injured in Laurens County crash

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is dead and several others were hospitalized following a crash in Laurens County. According to Georgia State Patrol, on Tuesday, someone driving a Ford F150 was traveling east on Minter Tweed Road while another driver, in a Ford F450, was approaching the intersection of Minter Tweed Road from Highway 29.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey […]
GLENNVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing Tattnall County man’s car spotted on Wilmington

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The vehicle of a 75-year-old dementia patient who was reported missing from Tattnall County was spotted in Chatham County on Wednesday night. Charles Stansfield was last seen on Tuesday, September 20. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a navy blue t-shirt with lettering and a dark green hat. He […]
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Laurens County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Laurens County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wgxa.tv

Fire crews battle blaze at East Macon home

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb fire officials say an accidental electrical issue caused a house fire in East Macon Thursday morning. The fire department states that firefighters responded to the home on Piedmont Dr. around 11:26 a.m. The first unit to arrive on the scene witnessed heavy fire billowing out...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon family still searching for family member missing since April

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon family is urging the community to help in the search of their loved one. We sat down with the family who says they need answers and your help. “Wayne where ever you at, momma loves you and I wish you would come home or call...
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Georgia State Patrol#Accident
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man arrives at Macon hospital after being shot

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is working to learn more about a shooting. WGXA News observed multiple Bibb County Sheriff's Office vehicles, along with crime scene tape surrounding a vehicle, at Piedmont Hospital in Macon. Investigators were combing over the vehicle and taking pictures. The...
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtoc.com

Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man was found dead in the backyard of a Tattnall County home on Monday, Sept. 19. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a dead body in a backyard on Harvey Lane in the White Pines community of Glennville.
GLENNVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

'She waited two hours': WGXA digs into Macon-Bibb EMS response times

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)--Who do you call when you're out of options?. "When the fire department was on the scene, they couldn't get an ambulance this was on a Saturday afternoon, when an ambulance finally got available, they put her on the stretcher and she coded... they later pronounced her dead shortly after that at Atrium in the emergency room."
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Man accused of 2016 killing of Macon woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years in prison

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man accused in the 2016 killing of a Macon woman has pleaded guilty to her murder. The body of 27-year-old Kendra Roberts was found along Riverside Drive on the morning of August 7, 2016. A person driving along Riverside Drive said he saw what looked like a person laying just off the road in a grassy area and called 911. Deputies told WGXA News that day they found Roberts had been shot multiple times and was dead, marking that year's tenth homicide.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Houston County Sheriff’s Office warns of email scam

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam involving a man wrongfully claiming to be with Norton Antivirus and taking money from victims. According to HCSO, complaints have been received saying victims receive an email, appearing to come from...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Bibb deputy

UPDATE: The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Bibb County. Preliminary information indicates police conducted a traffic stop on a driver identified as Dale Watson, 31, for a traffic violation. Watson refused to stop and sped away, according to the GBI. There was a short vehicle pursuit that...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb County’s hidden gems of nature may surprise you

MACON, Ga. — A large gray heron took flight from the shallow edge of a west Bibb County pond as county leaders approached from two vans. For most of the county commission, it was a tour into uncharted territory of somewhat secret scenery on Bibb County land. Macon-Bibb County...
BIBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy