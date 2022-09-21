Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
One dead and several injured in Laurens County crash
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is dead and several others were hospitalized following a crash in Laurens County. According to Georgia State Patrol, on Tuesday, someone driving a Ford F150 was traveling east on Minter Tweed Road while another driver, in a Ford F450, was approaching the intersection of Minter Tweed Road from Highway 29.
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey […]
Missing Tattnall County man’s car spotted on Wilmington
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The vehicle of a 75-year-old dementia patient who was reported missing from Tattnall County was spotted in Chatham County on Wednesday night. Charles Stansfield was last seen on Tuesday, September 20. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a navy blue t-shirt with lettering and a dark green hat. He […]
wgxa.tv
'Just operating rogue': WGXA uncovers Macon has no contract with ambulance services
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- All week WGXA's Ereina Plunkett has been keeping a pulse on a Bibb County EMS situation, trying to bring you vital information on some of the problems people are facing in the county. After reports of ambulance wait times exceeding two hours, no ambulances available during emergencies,...
wgxa.tv
Fire crews battle blaze at East Macon home
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb fire officials say an accidental electrical issue caused a house fire in East Macon Thursday morning. The fire department states that firefighters responded to the home on Piedmont Dr. around 11:26 a.m. The first unit to arrive on the scene witnessed heavy fire billowing out...
wgxa.tv
Atrium Health Navicent RN arrested after video of woman in labor seen on Snapchat
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An Atrium Health Navicent nurse was arrested over an incident involving a woman giving birth. Documents from the Bibb County Courthouse state that the victim was giving birth to her son in May 2022. While giving birth, the victim and her husband noticed Registered Nurse Rachel...
41nbc.com
Macon family still searching for family member missing since April
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon family is urging the community to help in the search of their loved one. We sat down with the family who says they need answers and your help. “Wayne where ever you at, momma loves you and I wish you would come home or call...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man arrives at Macon hospital after being shot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is working to learn more about a shooting. WGXA News observed multiple Bibb County Sheriff's Office vehicles, along with crime scene tape surrounding a vehicle, at Piedmont Hospital in Macon. Investigators were combing over the vehicle and taking pictures. The...
wgxa.tv
P&Z considering plans for new IHOP, QuikTrip along Mercer University Dr.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two new businesses could soon come to Mercer University Drive. Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning is set to hear an application for a new IHOP restaurant. An application for a QuikTrip gas station that would be located next to the new IHOP has also been submitted. The...
wgxa.tv
Memorial services announced for East Laurens student killed in crash
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Memorial services have been announced for an East Laurens High School senior who died in a crash on Tuesday. Carlos Graves was born in Houston, Texas on January 27, 2005 and moved to East Dublin five years ago from Savannah. He was the President of...
Macon nurse arrested after video of woman giving birth reportedly shared on Snapchat
The nurse, Rachel Elizabeth Fastow, of Macon, was released from the Bibb County jail Thursday evening after posting a $44,000 bond.
wtoc.com
wgxa.tv
Russell Parkway Gate at Robins Air Force Base to temporarily close next month
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Russell Parkway Gate at Robins Air Force Base will be closing for a month beginning in October. The closure, beginning on October 8th, will be to allow crews to repair the asphalt and concrete that was damaged by a previous water main break, causing the pavement condition to degrade over time.
wgxa.tv
'She waited two hours': WGXA digs into Macon-Bibb EMS response times
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)--Who do you call when you're out of options?. "When the fire department was on the scene, they couldn't get an ambulance this was on a Saturday afternoon, when an ambulance finally got available, they put her on the stretcher and she coded... they later pronounced her dead shortly after that at Atrium in the emergency room."
wgxa.tv
Two hours too long: Macon mother waits two hours for an ambulance to save daughter
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- It's a parent's worst nightmare. "...There were no ambulances available, we waited two solid hours-- two solid hours." For two hours a Macon mom paced back and forth on the phone with 911 and the crisis hotline--begging for an ambulance to come save her daughter. "I'm pulled...
wgxa.tv
Man accused of 2016 killing of Macon woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years in prison
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man accused in the 2016 killing of a Macon woman has pleaded guilty to her murder. The body of 27-year-old Kendra Roberts was found along Riverside Drive on the morning of August 7, 2016. A person driving along Riverside Drive said he saw what looked like a person laying just off the road in a grassy area and called 911. Deputies told WGXA News that day they found Roberts had been shot multiple times and was dead, marking that year's tenth homicide.
41nbc.com
Houston County Sheriff’s Office warns of email scam
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam involving a man wrongfully claiming to be with Norton Antivirus and taking money from victims. According to HCSO, complaints have been received saying victims receive an email, appearing to come from...
wgxa.tv
Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Bibb deputy
UPDATE: The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Bibb County. Preliminary information indicates police conducted a traffic stop on a driver identified as Dale Watson, 31, for a traffic violation. Watson refused to stop and sped away, according to the GBI. There was a short vehicle pursuit that...
Bibb County’s hidden gems of nature may surprise you
MACON, Ga. — A large gray heron took flight from the shallow edge of a west Bibb County pond as county leaders approached from two vans. For most of the county commission, it was a tour into uncharted territory of somewhat secret scenery on Bibb County land. Macon-Bibb County...
