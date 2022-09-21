Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Victims identified in Missoula crash
MISSOULA, MT — Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the names of four individuals who died in the two-vehicle crash at Highway 10 and Roller Coaster Road on Sept. 13. Sheriff TJ McDermott announced 27-year-old Jordan L. Armijo of St. Ignatius, 17-year-old Tekla N. McKain of Missoula, 40-year-old Larry D. Old Horn and 58-year-old Sheri M. Old Horn of Missoula died from crash related injuries.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula police investigating vehicle v. pedestrian accident on Russell St.
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian injury accident.
Investigation continues after vehicle hits man in wheelchair in Missoula
An accident has closed a section of Russell Street near Kensington in Missoula. Expect delays in the area.
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Man With Sword Scares Churchgoers
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 16 new criminal complaints this week, which is significantly less than last week and closer to the weekly average. On Friday’s Talk Back show, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst provided her report. “One of those was an interpersonal violent crime involving a violation...
Residents react to seeing grizzly bears in Lolo, Florence area
State wildlife officials are attempting to trap and then relocate two grizzly bears that have been hanging around homes between Lolo and Florence.
Missoula Cold Case murder solved after 30 years
It's a crime that's gone unsolved for 30 years, but there is now a suspect in the murder of a Missoula man.
Reserve Street Camper With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth
On September 20th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the report of a disturbance behind a building in the 4800 block of North Reserve Street. When the officer arrived, he met with the reporting party who said that he heard a male and female arguing loudly in the woods behind the construction site where he was working.
Fairfield Sun Times
Rest area between Superior and Alberton temporarily closing for repair
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is temporarily closing the Quartz Flat Rest Area on I-15 between Superior and Alberton to redevelop the rest area’s well. Work will start on Sept. 26 and is expected to take a couple of weeks. According to the Montana Department of...
montanarightnow.com
Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants
HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula CSO solves 30-year-old transient murder case
Press release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office. Missoula, MT (September 23, 2022) – Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit solves 30-year-old transient murder case. On September 13, 1992, a partially buried body was discovered in an area known as “Orange Avenue Ranch” or “Peace Tree Camp”. Detectives were able to determine that the victim, William T. Adams, aka “Cadillac Man”, spent the night at the Poverello on August 25, 1992, and, through an entomology report, died as a result of a knife wound to the chest and massive head trauma on September 2nd or 3rd. No suspect was found during the initial investigation.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missing St. Ignatius man found deceased
Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell reports Chuck Sanders was found deceased Friday morning. Sanders’ family located his truck in a remote area west of Arlee and Lake County 9-1-1 was notified around 10:00 am. Sander was located nearby deceased. As the area he was found in was determined to...
Fairfield Sun Times
14-year-old girl reported missing in Missoula found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Police sent out at missing person's alert for 14-year-old Savannah Omeasoo Wednesday night with concern for her safety. According to the alert, Omeasoo is a Native American girl with black hair and brown eyes, who is about 5-foot-5 inches and weighs about 110 pounds. Missoula Police...
UPDATE: Advisory canceled, missing Lake County man found deceased
A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Lake County Sheriff's Office for 86-year-old Charles Sanders.
Stolen hearse found in Lake County
The St. Ignatius Police Department reports a hearse that was stolen from a funeral home was found on Tuesday.
Bear Break-in Devastates Orchard That Supports Montanans in Need
The outlook for a bountiful 2022 harvest was already rather grim. Then the neighbors made things even worse. Brovold Community Orchard has been a fixture in the Alberton area for decades, sharing their crops and feeding many in Mineral and Missoula Counties. In 2021 alone, they gave away 3,800 pounds of fruit to over 300 people within a 30-mile radius of the orchard.
Woman on Probation Removes Ankle Monitor and Steals a Car
On September 16, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a residence on Highway 93 after speaking with a probation officer. The probation officer was recently alerted that 29-year-old Jennifer Cassidy, a current parolee, had tampered with her GPS ankle monitor. The probation officer attempted to contact Cassidy multiple times but was not able to reach her. The probation officer asked the deputy to go to Cassidy’s residence to look for her.
Missoula not only community seeing more bear sightings
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks responded to more than five separate reports of bear sightings in the Bozeman area over the weekend.
Missoula Police Arrest Woman for Having 3.8 Grams of Meth
At approximately 1:15 a.m. on September 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed two vehicles in the parking lot of a casino located in the 2700 block of South Reserve Street. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “A little after one in the morning, an officer on patrol...
UM homecoming parade returns to Missoula but with different route
The University of Montana‘s homecoming parade returns Saturday, but this year will be taking a different route.
Bears a problem for Missoula bakery
Missoula has seen more bears than normal coming into the heart of the city. One reason is a lack of food supply for the animals and at Bernice's Bakery
