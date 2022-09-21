ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Big Brother’ Couple Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao Weigh In on Season 24: Watch

By Sara Donnellan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZIDb1_0i4lKAyZ00

Former jurors weighing in! Big Brother alums Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao exclusively gave Us Weekly their thoughts on season 24 as the finale looms near.

Big Brother's Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss' Relationship Timeline

Read article

“It’s so interesting now, having been in jury,” Rehfuss, 26, told Us on Tuesday, September 20. “You really don’t know how the jury will act or, like, what they will care about until you actually get to the end.”

The New York native, who placed eighth during season 23 of the CBS series last year, revealed who she’s rooting for to take home the $750,000 grand prize.

“Obviously I’m pulling for Taylor [Hale] 100 percent here. I’m really nervous. I don’t know if she can quite clutch it out at the end,” she said. “Once it gets down to the final three, it just is a matter of, can you win the comps, basically.”

Xiao, 25, for his part, admitted that he hasn’t been keeping up with Big Brother as much this season, apart from when he hears “Claire screaming from the living room.” The duo met while contestants on the reality TV competition last summer. Although just friends while houseguests, they formed a romantic connection in jury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PUhqW_0i4lKAyZ00
Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao. Courtesy Derek Xiao/Instagram

“I definitely liked Claire in the house,” Xiao exclusively told Us in October 2021. “I knew that from week one that Claire was my type, but I don’t know. I guess I just never let myself explore that beyond just a friendship.”

'Big Brother' Showmances Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Read article

Despite not being totally invested in the season, the Maryland native did tell Us that he was partial to Michael Bruner before his eviction earlier this month.

“I was rooting for Michael for sure when he was winning all the competitions . … I know how tough it is to win the game if you’re winning competitions because you just start putting a target on your back,” he said. “I was pretty upset when he got taken out.”

The product manager became the second juror last season after Sarah Beth Steagall orchestrated a plan to backdoor him during her Head of Household reign. He had two veto wins and one HOH under his belt at the time of his eviction.

Although victory wasn’t in the cards for the couple on Big Brother , they’ve now teamed up to compete on season 34 of The Amazing Race .

“Her parents gave us, like, a whole Amazing Race bootcamp,” Xiao exclusively told Us about what he and Rehfuss did to prepare . “They taught us how to drive stick shift. We had a rented car. They would literally blindfold us, put us in the back of their truck, drive us off to a random location, and then give us a map and be like, ‘OK, now you guys need to make your way back home.’”

‘The Amazing Race’ Winners: Where Are They Now?

Read article

The AI engineer, for her part, shared that she “made a very long prep list” before her cohort revealed he was leaving to appear on The Challenge: USA . He was eliminated in the sixth episode of the CBS series along with Love Island alum Shannon St. Clair .

Despite the hiccup in their training, the couple used the month they had between the two reality shows as “a whole crash course.”

The Amazing Race premieres on CBS and Paramount+ on Wednesday, September 21, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

With reporting by Sharon Tharp.

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Julie Chen Moonves reacts to Big Brother jury house drama

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in on Terrance and Michael storming out of the house, if Michael's competition dominance did him in, the reaction to Kyle in the jury house, and who's the new frontrunner to win it all. (Also read our exit interviews with Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins.)
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
New York State
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
Soaps In Depth

Who Is The Hook on GENERAL HOSPITAL?

Residents of Port Charles are living under a shadow of fear as two people have been attacked and one victim is dead. And the question on everyone’s mind is: Who is The Hook on GENERAL HOSPITAL?. After Ava and Brando were both attacked by a dark figure wielding a...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Big Brother#Reality Tv#Tv Series#Cbs#Taylor Lsb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Photos From Jesse Lee Soffer’s Last Episode Revealed

In a move that is breaking fans’ hearts, Jesse Lee Soffer will not be returning to Chicago PD after this season. NBC shared some photos of his last few episodes. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has been on the show since season 1, portrays Detective Jay Halstead. He has appeared in every single episode of the show. There were rumors of his exit, and he confirmed them on Twitter. Variety tweeted out: “Jesse Lee Soffer is turning in his badge on #ChicagoPD. The upcoming 10th season will be the last for Soffer. He will be departing sometime in the fall.”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Makes Big Confession About Ken Jennings

Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik shared some inside info about the show. She appeared on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast alongside co-host Ken Jennings. Both of the co-hosts have been officially and permanently named as the co-hosts of the beloved game show. They are the replacements for the late Alex Trebek, leaving some huge shoes to fill. The two had never done an interview together until the podcast, and they shared a lot with fans about the show.
TV SHOWS
AOL Corp

The new Bachelor is announced and fans are overwhelmingly disappointed

Scandals, true love and disappointment helped make Tuesday’s The Bachelorette season finale a rollercoaster of emotions. Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey had vastly different ends to their romantic journeys. Rachel and her choice, Tino Franco, got engaged at the end of their time in Mexico. Unfortunately, the seeds...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

216K+
Followers
22K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy