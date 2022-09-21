ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Hill

Blumenthal holds wide lead in Connecticut Senate race: poll

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is leading Republican contender Leora Levy by 13 percentage points, according to a new Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey released Wednesday. The poll found that 49 percent of likely voters in the state said they would vote for Blumenthal if the election for Senate was held...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Hill

Alaska Senate candidate drops out of race

Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic who placed fourth in the Alaska Senate primary earlier this year, announced on Monday he would be dropping out of the race and offered his endorsement to GOP contender Kelly Tshibaka. “In light of the [Mary] Peltola — what I call divide and conquer victory...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Sarah Palin’s Republican rival in Alaska special election says she ‘cannot win a statewide race’

The other Republican in the special election for Alaska’s sole congressional seat issued a harsh salvo after Democrat Mary Peltola became the first Democrat to win the race in almost a half century: Sarah Palin can’t win. Nick Begich III placed third in the general election and in Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, that meant that he was eliminated in the first round and votes went to the person voters wrote as their second choice. While more than half of his voters ranked Ms Palin second, 28.8 per cent voted for Ms Peltola and almost 21 per cent did...
ALASKA STATE
AOL Corp

Poll: Biden now leads Trump by widest margin in 6 months

As President Biden’s approval rating continues to bounce back from its summertime lows, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll now shows him leading former President Donald Trump in a 2024 rematch by the widest margin since March. The survey of 1,634 U.S. adults was conducted from Sept. 2 to Sept....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ballotpedia News

Three Republicans and one Democrat are running in ranked-choice voting election for U.S. Senate in Alaska

Incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), Kelly Tshibaka (R), Patricia Chesbro (D), and Buzz Kelley (R) are running for a seat in the U.S. Senate from Alaska on November 8, 2022. The four candidates advanced from the top-four primary held on August 16, 2022, the first time Alaska used such a system in a Senate race since voters there approved it in 2020. All candidates, regardless of party affiliation, ran in a single primary. Murkowski, Tshibaka, Chesbro, and Kelley received the most votes and advanced to the general election, where the winner will be decided using ranked-choice voting.
ALASKA STATE
MSNBC

GOP establishment suffers big losses in New Hampshire primaries

Republican leaders had a credible plan for this year’s elections in New Hampshire, the northeast’s most competitive state. GOP leaders would rally behind electable, mainstream candidates who’d be well positioned to compete against vulnerable Democratic incumbents, while taking steps to derail the more radical candidates running in Republican primaries.
Newsweek

Democrats Could Lose the Senate in Nevada

Before 2022, some were saying that the purple state of Nevada was beginning to trend blue. The governor's seat flipped to Democrats in 2018 after nearly two decades of Republican control, giving them their first statehouse trifecta since the early 1990s. Senator Jackie Rosen joined fellow Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto to give Democrats control of both of the state's seats in the U.S. Senate for the first time in decades, giving Nevada just its third Democratic duo since 1954.
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Voices: These are the Senate seats most likely to flip in November

Greetings from Wilmington, North Carolina! We are in the Tar Heel state for Donald Trump’s rally for Ted Budd, his anointed Senate candidate, and it’s just the occasion to update our Senate rankings!Since our last ranking, plenty has changed. Throughout the summer, polling showed Democrats had a significant advantage after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision overturned Roe v Wade. Republicans struggled throughout the summer to find a counter-narrative and have already begun triaging some Senate races.But voters typically begin to pay attention in the fall and the airwaves are about to be bombarded with ads. That being said, Republicans are not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Arizona GOP chair's try to quash Jan. 6 panel subpoena fails

A federal judge has rejected an effort by Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to block a subpoena of their phone records issued by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Diane Humetewa issued late Thursday said none of the reasons the Wards cited for blocking the congressional demand passed legal muster. She noted that Congress is generally immune from lawsuits, and none of the exemptions applied to the Wards' case.Their attorneys appealed the decision to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday....
ARIZONA STATE
nationalinterest.org

Poll Suggests That GOP Support for Trump Hits Record Low

Overall, 34 percent of registered voters have a positive view of Trump, 12 percent a neutral view, and 54 percent a negative view. The percentage of Republicans who choose loyalty to former President Donald Trump over the GOP has plummeted to a new low, according to a new poll conducted by NBC News.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

