Southeast of Saline 4-0 after route of Halstead
The Southeast of Saline Trojans improved to 4-0 on the year with a 49-17 win over Halstead on Friday night. The win marked the 20th-consecutive regular season victory for the Trojans, who sit at #1 in Class 2A according to multiple publications. Southeast will host Clay Center on Friday. A...
Shockers Sweep Temple in Home Opener
WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State held Temple to a hitting percentage of .000, sweeping the Owls 25-13, 25-21, 25-15 on Friday night at Charles Koch Arena in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams. The Shockers (6-6) shut down one of the conference’s most powerful hitters in Temple’s...
Sacred Heart snags second win, defeat Belle Plaine
The Sacred Heart Knights improved to 2-2 on the year, and snapped a two-game scoreless streak on Friday, defeating the Belle Plaine Dragons 30-0 on the road. The win equals Sacred Heart’s best win total in a season since 2020, and their best start through four games since 2016.
McPherson defeats Circle, 35-15
McPherson defeated Towanda-Circle on Friday night, 35-15. The victory brings the Bullpups’ record to 3-1. Circle falls to 3-1 following their first defeat of 2022. Circle-Chandell to Glaves 15 yard pass (PAT #44) 14-7 Circle-Safety 14-9 2nd Half Scoring Summary:. McPherson-Gumm 59 yard run (Hoover PAT) 21-9 McPherson-Gumm 14...
Salina Central defeats Andover, 54-44
In a high scoring contest, Salina Central edged the Andover Trojans, 54-44. Kenyon McMillan accounted for 6 total touchdowns including a 97-yard kickoff return right before the half that answered a Trojans score. The Mustangs increased their lead in the 3rd quarter on touchdown runs by Gunnar Gross and McMillan.
Maize uses fast start to blow past South, 56-7
On Friday night the gauntlet continued for Salina South, as the Cougars faced yet another Kansas high school football powerhouse, this time in the form of the Maize Eagles, the #1 team in Class 5A by multiple publications, and defending state runner-up. Highly-touted recruit Avery Johnson showed he was worth...
