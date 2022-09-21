Read full article on original website
Filmmaker, director and adventurer Jimmy Chin on docuseries "Edge of the Unknown"
Filmmaker, director and adventurer Jimmy Chin's new docuseries "Edge of the Unknown" examines life for a handful of extreme athletes and what keeps them going after their near-death experiences.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Will Smith plots first major acting comeback project as he's eyed to star in and produce Paramount Pictures' Brilliance... six months after Oscars slap
Will Smith appears to be plotting his acting return nearly six months after infamously slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards. According to Deadline, the 53-year-old is being eyed to star in filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's feature directorial debut, Brilliance, with Paramount Pictures. Described as Smith's 'passion...
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Plans to Remake ‘Wizard of Oz’ With a Diversified and Inclusive Cast
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is directing the remake of the Wizard of Oz, and he said that the film would include representation from the LGBTQ community to reflect the way of the world. Barris is also writing the film’s screenplay for Warner Bros. Barris told Variety that the original...
Florence Pugh Posted A Photo With Olivia Wilde And Penned An Open Letter Amid The "Don't Worry Darling" Release
"This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful."
How to Watch ‘Bones and All,’ Timothée Chalamet’s 2nd Film With ‘Call Me by Your Name’ Director Luca Guadagnino
'Bones and All' will mark Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino's second collaboration and stars the rising actor Taylor Russell.
Catalyst Studios Actioner ‘Switch & Bait’ Casts Otmara Marrero, Katie Clarkson-Hill (EXCLUSIVE)
Otmara Marrero (“Start-Up”) and Katie Clarkson-Hill (“Hanna”) are set to star in Catalyst Studios actioner “Switch & Bait.” Directed by Michelle Saledo, the pic is the first project of Catalyst Studios to begin physical production. Catalyst launched its banner in May with an initial slate of six feature films directed, produced and centered on female protagonists. Principal photography began in Belgrade, Serbia, this past week. Megan Messmer and Veronica Caicedo are producing, while Catalyst Studios’ Holly Levow, Mark Pennell and Paul Kampf are executive producing. Highland Film Group is handling the worldwide sales on the title. “Switch & Bait” is based on a...
Will Smith plans film comeback with sci-fi thriller ‘Brilliance’
Will Smith is set to make his return to acting with a role in new sci-fi thriller Brilliance. Deadline reports that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will make her narrative feature directorial debut on the film, with Smith set to produce alongside Akiva Goldsman, who also worked on I, Robot and I Am Legend with the actor.
A star-studded action thriller that failed at every turn goes rogue on streaming
A hard-hitting action thriller that boasts one of the best talents of their generation in the lead role, along with a supporting cast stuffed to the brim with stellar supporting players, sounds like a fun time. Despite the promise it held on paper, though, 2020’s Ava was a crushing disappointment that experienced failure at virtually every turn.
A fan throws a film roll on stage during Depeche Mode concert; the band mails him the photos
Back in the 1980s, fans weren’t allowed to bring their cameras to concerts, but a Depeche Mode fan had an idea. He threw a roll of film on stage during the band’s concert with his name and address attached to it and a plea to the band to take photos.
