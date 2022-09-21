ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70

Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

Will Smith plots first major acting comeback project as he's eyed to star in and produce Paramount Pictures' Brilliance... six months after Oscars slap

Will Smith appears to be plotting his acting return nearly six months after infamously slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards. According to Deadline, the 53-year-old is being eyed to star in filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's feature directorial debut, Brilliance, with Paramount Pictures. Described as Smith's 'passion...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Chin
Variety

Catalyst Studios Actioner ‘Switch & Bait’ Casts Otmara Marrero, Katie Clarkson-Hill (EXCLUSIVE)

Otmara Marrero (“Start-Up”) and Katie Clarkson-Hill (“Hanna”) are set to star in Catalyst Studios actioner “Switch & Bait.” Directed by Michelle Saledo, the pic is the first project of Catalyst Studios to begin physical production. Catalyst launched its banner in May with an initial slate of six feature films directed, produced and centered on female protagonists. Principal photography began in Belgrade, Serbia, this past week. Megan Messmer and Veronica Caicedo are producing, while Catalyst Studios’ Holly Levow, Mark Pennell and Paul Kampf are executive producing. Highland Film Group is handling the worldwide sales on the title. “Switch & Bait” is based on a...
MOVIES
NME

Will Smith plans film comeback with sci-fi thriller ‘Brilliance’

Will Smith is set to make his return to acting with a role in new sci-fi thriller Brilliance. Deadline reports that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will make her narrative feature directorial debut on the film, with Smith set to produce alongside Akiva Goldsman, who also worked on I, Robot and I Am Legend with the actor.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure
wegotthiscovered.com

A star-studded action thriller that failed at every turn goes rogue on streaming

A hard-hitting action thriller that boasts one of the best talents of their generation in the lead role, along with a supporting cast stuffed to the brim with stellar supporting players, sounds like a fun time. Despite the promise it held on paper, though, 2020’s Ava was a crushing disappointment that experienced failure at virtually every turn.
MOVIES
CBS News

CBS News

556K+
Followers
66K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy