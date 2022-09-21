Here's The Most Popular Tourist Attraction In Florida
The United States is full of natural wonders, iconic landmarks, and thrilling destinations. Every state has unique places that leave both tourists and locals in awe. With that said, it can be a little overwhelming figuring out which attraction to check out.
U.S. News & World Report pinpointed the most popular tourist attraction in each state and Washington D.C. The list includes theme parks, space centers, hiking areas, bustling cities, bridges, national parks, and much more.
Florida's best tourist attraction is the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando!
Writers explained why they picked this globally-recognized destination:
"If you're a kid at heart, chances are you'll love visiting Walt Disney World Resort just outside of Orlando. This treasured destination, which opened its doors in 1971, welcomes millions of visitors every year. The more than 40-square-mile property features four theme parks, two water parks, numerous resorts and the Disney Springs entertainment area. Magic Kingdom is home to classic rides like Space Mountain and Haunted Mansion, while Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom host an array of popular festivals and offer sections modeled after Disney movies like Toy Story and Avatar."
