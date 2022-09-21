Here's The Most Popular Tourist Attraction In Florida

Photo : Getty Images

The United States is full of natural wonders, iconic landmarks, and thrilling destinations. Every state has unique places that leave both tourists and locals in awe. With that said, it can be a little overwhelming figuring out which attraction to check out.

U.S. News & World Report pinpointed the most popular tourist attraction in each state and Washington D.C. The list includes theme parks, space centers, hiking areas, bustling cities, bridges, national parks, and much more.

Florida's best tourist attraction is the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando!

Writers explained why they picked this globally-recognized destination: