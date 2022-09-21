Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to miss start of Thunder training camp due to MCL sprain

The Oklahoma City Thunder won't have their leading scorer available when training camp opens. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will reportedly miss the start of training camp as he recovers from an MCL sprain, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Gilgeous-Alexander is reportedly dealing with a Grade 2 sprain. It's unclear when Gilgeous-Alexander sustained the injury or how long he will be sidelined. Thunder training camp will open Sept. 27.

The Thunder's first preseason game is Oct. 3. The team will open the regular season Oct. 19 and hold its home opener Oct. 23.

Gilgeous-Alexander, 24, led the team with 24.5 point per game last season. He also averaged 5.9 assists per game, which ranked third on the Thunder. After showing promise and making the All-Rookie team during his first year in the league, Gilgeous-Alexander has increased his scoring output in every season.

The Thunder are still in a rebuilding phase after going 24-58 last season. The team holds one first-round pick in the 2023 NBA draft but has four first-round picks in the 2024 NBA draft.