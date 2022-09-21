Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Sideline Photo
Erin Andrews is as good as they come in the NFL sideline reporter game. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter is off to a great start this season, taking in a couple of the best games of the season thus far. This past weekend, Andrews was on the sideline for the Bucs at Saints game in New Orleans.
Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear
In just a few days, two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will step on the field against each other. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers in a matchup of NFC title contenders. Before the game kicks off, though, Brady had a few words about his competition.
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Video
Two legendary quarterbacks will meet Sunday when Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers face Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It could be a rough afternoon for opposing defenses. If not, a tablet may pay the price. When Tampa Bay's offense struggled early in last Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints,...
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming off tremendous wins in Week 2, and it will be interesting to see who gets another win this week. Here we will discuss our Packers Week 3 predictions for their game against the Buccaneers.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Aaron Rodgers retirement revelation
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants you to know that he won’t be like legendary counterpart Tom Brady when it comes to playing football to the ripe old age of 45. The future Hall of Fame quarterback spoke to a gaggle of press earlier this week and clarified...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reveals true feelings on potential final game vs. Tom Brady
While Aaron Rodgers could potentially play Tom Brady for the final time in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers quarterback will be treating his Week 3 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star just like any other game. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rodgers was asked if he feels “nostalgic”...
Yardbarker
Former teammate calls Brett Favre out over alleged welfare scandal
Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has repeatedly been in headlines throughout September due to his alleged involvement in a much-reported welfare scandal regarding a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio notes that former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels spent time as...
thecomeback.com
Tony Dungy cites reasons for lack of Black NFL head coaches
The Washington Post‘s blockbuster story, “How the NFL Blocks Black Coaches,” rocked the NFL world Wednesday, detailing factors behind the dearth of Black head coaches in the league. One of the most successful Black coaches of all time, Tony Dungy, gave the Post an interesting analogy. The...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Keys To Beating Houston Texans In Week 3
The Chicago Bears look to regroup after Week 2’s disaster. They try to do that when they host Lovie Smith and the winless Houston Texans. Ok, so we can all agree that the Chicago Bears game last week against the Green Bay Packers was a debacle. We saw the defense miss tackles like it did last season. Also, the offense could not move the ball. They again had a game in which the quarterback completed single-digit completions and throw for less than 100 yards.
Popculture
Tom Brady Reportedly Anticipating Gisele Bündchen at Sunday's Buccaneers Game
Tom Brady is playing a big game on Sunday and is hoping his wife will be there to support him. According to Page Six, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is "hopeful" that Gisele Bündchen will attend Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. This is the Buccaneers' first home game of the season, and Brady wants her there despite the reported marital issues.
Kevin O'Connell gives Harrison Smith concussion update
If Harrison Smith can't play Sunday, Josh Metellus would likely start in his place.
Eli Manning tries out for college football team while disguised as ‘Chad Powers’: ‘Absolute gold’
Eli Manning has amused fans by going undercover to try out for a college football program, with the football star nearly offered a place on the team.Manning, 41, became homeschooled “Chad Powers” in the latest episode of his ESPN+ show Eli’s Places, which saw him try out for Penn State University’s football program as a walk-on.To ensure that the players and coaches wouldn’t recognise the two-time Super Bowl champion, the former Giants quarterback underwent a physical transformation complete with facial prosthetics and a wig.Manning then made his way into the stadium where tryouts were taking place, where he confirmed...
Tom Brady talks Aaron Rodgers, Bucs' offensive struggles and more
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, it’ll be another showdown between to future first-ballot Hall of Famers at quarterback. Tom Brady’s Bucs have bested Aaron Rodgers’ Packers in each of their previous two meetings, both during Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl run back in 2020, and the GOAT will be hoping to make it three straight in Sunday’s home opener.
Browns score wild touchdown on last play in win over Steelers
Al Michaels called it the old Stanford band play the Pittsburgh Steelers were trying in desperate times Thursday night in Cleveland. Mitch Trubisky completed a pass with seconds left and the laterals started … going backward. When all was said and done the football was in the end zone...
Yardbarker
RUMOR: The other ‘sticking point’ that hampered Lamar Jackson’s contract discussions with Ravens
The contract negotiations between the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson captured the attention of fans before the 2022 season. Many fans expected the two sides to agree to a deal before the self-imposed dealing of Opening Day. Unfortunately, they failed to meet in the middle, and Jackson will become a free agent after the 2022 season.
Green Bay Packers didn't play iconic 'Go Pack Go' jingle on Sunday. Is it gone forever?
Fear not, Packers fans: Though "Go Pack Go" wasn't played at the home opener, a team spokesman says it remains in the rotation going forward.
Yardbarker
The Steelers were wrong to believe in QB Mitchell Trubisky
Once quarterbacks get past the developmental stage of their career, they rarely morph into something brand new overnight. While a Ryan Tannehill comes around every so often, Mitchell Trubisky's teetering stint with the Steelers is the latest example that a leopard usually doesn't change its spots. The Steelers didn't expect...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets
How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
