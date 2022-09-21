ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Michigan at Iowa

Michigan football marches on after a bit of a reality check last week against Maryland. The Wolverines got it done, but they were unable to thoroughly dominate as they had against Hawai’i, Colorado State and UConn. Still, 4-0 is 4-0. Iowa was this close to 4-0 in its own...
IOWA CITY, IA
FOX Big Noon Kickoff show reveals B1G destination for Week 5

Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff Show will roll into Iowa City next Saturday as the Hawkeyes face off against No. 4 Michigan. The Hawkeyes announced on Saturday that the show would be in Iowa City for the matchup. It will be the 62nd time the Hawkeyes have faced Michigan in...
IOWA CITY, IA
Michigan football drops hype video for B1G opener against Maryland

Michigan begins its B1G title defense against Maryland. Naturally, the team dropped a brand new hype video ahead of its B1G opener narrated by former Wolverine hockey and current Detroit Red Wings player Andrew Copp. Michigan will host the Terrapins for Big Noon Kickoff on Fox. “There is something about...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Mel Tucker trolled by fans, media following back-to-back letdowns by Michigan State

Michigan State suffered an embarrassing loss at home 34-7 to an unranked Minnesota Golden Gophers squad as Spartans head coach Mel Tucker was trolled hard after the loss. This was the second consecutive loss for Michigan State as the Spartans lost 39-28 on the road to an unranked Washington Huskies team. Michigan State was ranked No. 11 at the time of the loss to Washington.
EAST LANSING, MI
Jim Harbaugh addresses Week 4 absence for Michigan TE Erick All

Jim Harbaugh didn’t have much for reporters to work with when he was asked about Erick All. All missed the Week 4 outing vs. Maryland with an undisclosed injury. Luke Schoonmaker made the most of his opportunities with All out of the lineup, and scored in the first half thanks to a Maryland mishap on the opening kickoff. Schoonmaker led the team in receiving yards with 72 and also had 1 touchdown.
ANN ARBOR, MI

