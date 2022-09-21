Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Michigan at Iowa
Michigan football marches on after a bit of a reality check last week against Maryland. The Wolverines got it done, but they were unable to thoroughly dominate as they had against Hawai’i, Colorado State and UConn. Still, 4-0 is 4-0. Iowa was this close to 4-0 in its own...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan basketball hits the court for first practice of 2022-23 season
Michigan basketball is back on the court for the fourth season under head coach Juwan Howard. After a sluggish start to the 2021-22 campaign, the Wolverines will look to have a better jump on the season in 2022-23. So far, Howard has compiled an overall record of 61-32 record in...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh previews Week 5 trip to Kinnick Stadium: Where 'top-5 teams go to die'
Jim Harbaugh had a lot to say about the clash of B1G teams happening on Saturday as No. 4 Michigan travels to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes. The Wolverines are 4-0 on the season and are coming off a hard-fought win against conference opponent Maryland. Michigan was aided in the battle by RB Blake Corum, who had a stellar game.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker says Spartans are 'optimistic' despite blowout loss, cites potential changes in scheme
Mel Tucker now has Michigan State at 1-3 after the Week 4 letdown to Minnesota. He knows that Michigan State can get through these tough times per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. The Spartans got embarrassed at home by the Golden Gophers in a 34-7 beating. Tucker emphasized...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Payton Thorne: 'Not really much to say' following Michigan State's blowout loss to Minnesota
Payton Thorne and Michigan State had a big letdown in Week 4, dropping a blowout loss to Minnesota by a final score of 34-7. Save for a late touchdown in mop-up duty, the Spartans were nearly shut out. After the game, Thorne took to the podium. While the defensive issues...
saturdaytradition.com
Terrapin mascot Testudo gets drilled during Maryland's visit to the Big House
There were battlefield casualties in the war that was the Maryland vs Michigan game on Saturday. In the end, the Wolverines quite literally took down the Terrapins, including Maryland mascot Testudo. Apparently, the sideline isn’t a safe place for a Terrapin to be, and neither was the field on Saturday....
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State defense shredded by fans, media for second straight week due to disastrous start
Mel Tucker may be dealing with the effects of some roster turnover this season. His team is struggling once again, but this time it’s at home. Minnesota led the game 14-0 after the first quarter, and it was much more of the same in the second. Michigan State is coming off of a devastating loss on the road to Washington.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker acknowledges boos from Michigan State's home loss to Minnesota
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and his Spartans had a terrible game in the 34-7 home loss to Minnesota as the home crowd booed the team. Tucker is not worried about the discouraging reactions from the home crowd of Michigan State as he assures fans the team will get better.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Khris Bogle, Michigan State DL, seen leaving for locker room vs. Minnesota
Michigan State is having a rough performance at home versus Minnesota and it isn’t getting better with senior defensive end Khris Bogle injured in the second quarter. Bogle got up and walked off the field under his own power, limping. Bogle had accounted for 1 solo tackle before leaving...
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Locksley laments 'cheap' touchdowns Maryland surrenders in loss to Michigan
Maryland head coach Michael Locksley didn’t hold back on his team’s mistakes giving No. 4 Michigan easy opportunities to score. From the start of the game, Maryland made some key mistakes that gave Michigan the scores that made the difference in the 34-27 final. On the opening kickoff,...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker remains confident in Michigan State's coaching staff despite bad losses
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is not panicking or ready to fire any of his coaches as he has confidence the Spartans will flip the season around after being dominated in Week 4 34-7 at home. Michigan State suffered its second consecutive loss of the 2022 season after losing...
saturdaytradition.com
FOX Big Noon Kickoff show reveals B1G destination for Week 5
Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff Show will roll into Iowa City next Saturday as the Hawkeyes face off against No. 4 Michigan. The Hawkeyes announced on Saturday that the show would be in Iowa City for the matchup. It will be the 62nd time the Hawkeyes have faced Michigan in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football drops hype video for B1G opener against Maryland
Michigan begins its B1G title defense against Maryland. Naturally, the team dropped a brand new hype video ahead of its B1G opener narrated by former Wolverine hockey and current Detroit Red Wings player Andrew Copp. Michigan will host the Terrapins for Big Noon Kickoff on Fox. “There is something about...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker trolled by fans, media following back-to-back letdowns by Michigan State
Michigan State suffered an embarrassing loss at home 34-7 to an unranked Minnesota Golden Gophers squad as Spartans head coach Mel Tucker was trolled hard after the loss. This was the second consecutive loss for Michigan State as the Spartans lost 39-28 on the road to an unranked Washington Huskies team. Michigan State was ranked No. 11 at the time of the loss to Washington.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan honors Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker during game vs. Maryland
Michigan made sure to highlight someone who is very special to the football program in its B1G opener against Maryland. Dametrius “Meechie” Walker is battling bone cancer, and the team helped set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical bills. Walker was a 3-star DL from...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan to be without top member of running back tandem against Maryland, per report
For the second straight week, Michigan backup running back Donovan Edwards will be unavailable for the Wolverines’ B1G home opener against Maryland per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. It’s a big blow for the Wolverines, who tend to run by committee rather than rely on just one back. On 15...
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum puts exclamation point on career day with huge TD run for Michigan
Blake Corum stepped onto the field Saturday and proceeded to produce a monster game for Michigan. Facing a hungry and productive Maryland squad, Corum went on to produce a career-best outing. He set career-high marks with 30 carries and 243 yards to go along with 2 rushing touchdowns. Corum’s final...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh addresses Week 4 absence for Michigan TE Erick All
Jim Harbaugh didn’t have much for reporters to work with when he was asked about Erick All. All missed the Week 4 outing vs. Maryland with an undisclosed injury. Luke Schoonmaker made the most of his opportunities with All out of the lineup, and scored in the first half thanks to a Maryland mishap on the opening kickoff. Schoonmaker led the team in receiving yards with 72 and also had 1 touchdown.
saturdaytradition.com
Controversy in Ann Arbor? Michigan awarded INT on questionable call vs. Maryland
Michigan and Maryland are engaged in a nice battle to open B1G play in the Big House. That game has been back-and-forth in the first half, and Michigan came up with a key turnover in the second quarter. With the Terrapins up by a score of 13-10 and driving against...
saturdaytradition.com
Rakim Jarrett leaves Maryland's game vs. Michigan following scary fall
Rakim Jarrett was down for a solid minute after he took a hard fall following a contested target against Michigan. Taulia Tagovailoa already had to step out after a hard hit he took, but reentered the game. Jarrett is the top receiver in a stacked receiver room at Maryland. Especially...
Comments / 0