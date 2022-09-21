ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Austin

PayMore bringing technology purchasing, recycling service to Round Rock in October

PayMore will open its first Texas franchise location in Round Rock in October at 399 W. Louis Henna Blvd., Ste. D, Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) PayMore will open its first Texas franchise location in Round Rock in October at 399 W. Louis Henna Blvd., Ste. D, Round Rock. The New York-based company will buy new, used and broken electronics to be securely recycled or traded for other merchandise. If a device cannot be purchased from a user, PayMore will still take the device for recycling, free of charge. www.paymore.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Police Department releases report on 2020 protests & fall events ramp up

The Austin Police Department will reboot its license plate reader program over the coming year. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) On the Sept. 23 episode of the Austin Breakdown, Community Impact's Austin City Hall reporter Ben Thompson returns for an update on the Austin Police Department, which recently released an "after-action" report evaluating the department's performance during the protests of May 2020. Also, digital journalist Morgan O'Neal stops by with a sneak peek of fall events coming up in the Austin metro.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Traffic
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Txdot#Flyovers#I 35#Central Texas#South Texas#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Txdot
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits in Drippings Springs, Southwest Austin, including new Jo’s Coffee

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Historically high food prices change Austin's restaurant scene

Austin diners are seeing higher checks, more QR codes and “Please bus your own table” signs as restaurants adapt to the cost of doing business. “Being in the restaurant, it’s like we’re putting on a show every night,” Eldorado Cafe owner Joel Fried said. “The server comes up, does their spiel, the chefs are doing their artistic thing in the back, managers are walking by; it’s just the whole vibe thing. And then when you don’t have that [customer] interaction, the show’s different.”
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Maruichi Stainless Tube Texas Corp. to build $75M facility in Seguin

The 125,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will be built on a 33-acre development in Seguin. (Courtesy city of Seguin) Maruichi Stainless Tube Texas Corp. is planning to build a 125,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Seguin. The Seguin Economic Development Corp. and the city of Seguin have announced Maruichi expects to break ground on the project at the beginning of 2023 and be completed at the beginning of 2024.
SEGUIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Community Impact Austin

3 projects under construction in Round Rock

Land is being cleared along Chisholm Trail Road in Round Rock in preparation for a new industrial development, according to city officials and developer representatives. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Multiple projects are under construction in Round Rock. Here are three to know:. A second Home2 Suites by Hilton is under...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including new Clean Eatz, Pet Supplies Plus

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Voters to decide on $2.44 billion AISD bond package

November’s election featuring races for governor and Austin mayor will have another high-profile item as Austin ISD asks for approval of its largest bond package in district history. The AISD board of trustees authorized the $2.44 billion bond package election by unanimous vote at an Aug. 11 meeting. AISD...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

District report cards for Eanes, Lake Travis and Leander ISDs yield mixed results

Report cards for the districts were released in August. (Courtesy Unsplash) The Texas Education Agency released its annual accountability ratings for the 2021-22 school year Aug. 15. Ratings are issued for the district as a whole and for individual campuses. Districtwide, these ratings are based on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness exam performance, graduation rates, academic growth and college or career readiness.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy