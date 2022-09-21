Read full article on original website
Related
Austin to reassess North Burnet/Gateway plan to increase density, encourage rail commute
One Uptown ATX Phase 1 is expected to be complete in fall 2023. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Austin is looking to update its North Burnet/Gateway 2035 Plan, a comprehensive plan originally created in 2006 to make a second downtown in North Austin. The plan has gone through...
PayMore bringing technology purchasing, recycling service to Round Rock in October
PayMore will open its first Texas franchise location in Round Rock in October at 399 W. Louis Henna Blvd., Ste. D, Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) PayMore will open its first Texas franchise location in Round Rock in October at 399 W. Louis Henna Blvd., Ste. D, Round Rock. The New York-based company will buy new, used and broken electronics to be securely recycled or traded for other merchandise. If a device cannot be purchased from a user, PayMore will still take the device for recycling, free of charge. www.paymore.com.
Low pay, feeling undervalued leading to Texas, Austin-area teacher turnover and burnout
According to the 2021 Texas Teacher Workforce Report compiled by the University of Houston, the average base salary for Texas teachers dropped 1% to $54,192 from 2011 to 2019, taking into account factors like inflation. The teaching profession in Texas is facing a retention crisis. Teacher retention has been an...
Austin Police Department releases report on 2020 protests & fall events ramp up
The Austin Police Department will reboot its license plate reader program over the coming year. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) On the Sept. 23 episode of the Austin Breakdown, Community Impact's Austin City Hall reporter Ben Thompson returns for an update on the Austin Police Department, which recently released an "after-action" report evaluating the department's performance during the protests of May 2020. Also, digital journalist Morgan O'Neal stops by with a sneak peek of fall events coming up in the Austin metro.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘One pill can kill': Gov. Abbott orders state leaders, law enforcement to focus on cartels amid fentanyl crisis
On Sept. 21, Gov. Greg Abbott designated Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, based on their role in the production and trafficking of fentanyl across the United States. The governor asked President Joe Biden to make a designation at the federal level. (Courtesy Office of the Texas Governor) Under the...
Round Rock City Council approves interlocal agreement, engineering contract for regional pipeline project
Round Rock City Council approved an agreement and contract in partnership with the city of Georgetown regarding a regional pipeline project during a Sept. 22 meeting. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) Round Rock City Council approved an agreement and contract in partnership with the city of Georgetown regarding a regional...
Travis County suspends Thomas Springs Road bicycle safety project
The Thomas Springs Road bicycle safety project would have widened vehicle lanes and added two bicycle lanes along the 1.5-mile road between Circle Drive and Hwy. 71. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Travis County commissioners voted unanimously Sept. 20 to suspend the bicycle safety project along Thomas Springs Road in Southwest...
Road closure announced for Goodwin Lane and FM 306 northwest frontage road
Vehicular traffic will be impacted by sectional road closures while the project is in progress. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A section of Goodwin Lane will close from Sept. 27-29 at the Goodwin Lane and FM 306 northwest bound frontage road intersection to install new water lines. “The FM 306 Pump Station...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 latest commercial permits in Drippings Springs, Southwest Austin, including new Jo’s Coffee
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify...
Historically high food prices change Austin's restaurant scene
Austin diners are seeing higher checks, more QR codes and “Please bus your own table” signs as restaurants adapt to the cost of doing business. “Being in the restaurant, it’s like we’re putting on a show every night,” Eldorado Cafe owner Joel Fried said. “The server comes up, does their spiel, the chefs are doing their artistic thing in the back, managers are walking by; it’s just the whole vibe thing. And then when you don’t have that [customer] interaction, the show’s different.”
Maruichi Stainless Tube Texas Corp. to build $75M facility in Seguin
The 125,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will be built on a 33-acre development in Seguin. (Courtesy city of Seguin) Maruichi Stainless Tube Texas Corp. is planning to build a 125,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Seguin. The Seguin Economic Development Corp. and the city of Seguin have announced Maruichi expects to break ground on the project at the beginning of 2023 and be completed at the beginning of 2024.
Travis County extends early voting hours at 5 megacenters, increases poll worker pay
Early voting in Travis County begins Oct. 24 and ends Nov. 4. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Travis County commissioners announced extended early voting hours, additional polling locations and increased poll worker pay Sept. 20. The plan to extend voting hours and locations was first brought to commissioners by Travis County Clerk...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 projects under construction in Round Rock
Land is being cleared along Chisholm Trail Road in Round Rock in preparation for a new industrial development, according to city officials and developer representatives. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Multiple projects are under construction in Round Rock. Here are three to know:. A second Home2 Suites by Hilton is under...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including new Clean Eatz, Pet Supplies Plus
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Rudy's Country Store and BBQ could soon serve Kyle
The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission will vote Sept. 27 on a potential Rudy's Country Store and BBQ to be located at 19430 I-35, Kyle. (Rendering courtesy Lingle Design Group Inc.) The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission is set to vote on a conditional-use permit Sept. 27 for the construction...
Austin anticipates 'dramatic increase' in homeless system capacity next year as funding, housing work continues
An Austin program has moved more than 360 people into shelter since last spring, and the city plans to open three new shelters in converted hotel sites next year. (Courtesy city of Austin) Austin is anticipating a ramp-up in the region's shelter and housing capacity for those experiencing homelessness as...
Voters to decide on $2.44 billion AISD bond package
November’s election featuring races for governor and Austin mayor will have another high-profile item as Austin ISD asks for approval of its largest bond package in district history. The AISD board of trustees authorized the $2.44 billion bond package election by unanimous vote at an Aug. 11 meeting. AISD...
See how voter turnout changed over the years in 15 Texas counties
Overall voter turnout has increased significantly across Texas counties since 2012. Texans voting in the Nov. 8 general election can participate in early voting from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4 or head to the polls on Election Day. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Texans must register to vote or update their...
District report cards for Eanes, Lake Travis and Leander ISDs yield mixed results
Report cards for the districts were released in August. (Courtesy Unsplash) The Texas Education Agency released its annual accountability ratings for the 2021-22 school year Aug. 15. Ratings are issued for the district as a whole and for individual campuses. Districtwide, these ratings are based on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness exam performance, graduation rates, academic growth and college or career readiness.
Austin ramping up network of neighborhood disaster support centers
Austin's resilience hubs could eventually provide a network of neighborhood spaces offering shelter, food, water and supplies during disasters. (Jack Flagler/Community Impact Newspaper) Austin is preparing to open the first of its proposed resilience hubs this year as the city seeks to build a network of neighborhood resource centers that...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0